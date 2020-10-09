Community Family Guidance and Supervisor Janice Hahn Team Up for Free Drive-In Movie Night

BY TAMMYE MCDUFF

The Community Family Guidance Center has partnered with Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn to present Disney-Pixar’s ‘Coco’ in a free family event October 23rd.

Coco is a 3D computer animated fantasy film produced by Pixar Animation Studios. Based on an original idea by Lee Unkrich, the concept for the movie is inspired by the Mexican holiday Dia de los Muertos or Day of the Dead and the sprightly young boy who wants to be a musician and somehow find himself communing with the talking skeletons in the land of the dead.

A drive in movie night will be open to the first 180 families that RSVP, plus volunteers and sponsors. Victor Sanchez, Director of Donor and Community Relations stated, “I am so excited to share this! Our goal is to provide a family fun environment for all – with goodie bags and popcorn while raising awareness and financial support for local children’s mental health programs.”

Just like the old fashioned drive-ins sound will be available through car FM radio or special speakers for the event, the gates open at 5:30pm.

The Community Family Guidance Center began its mission in 1976 to provide compassionate guidance for children and their families in need of professional, cultural and linguistically appropriate mental health services.

The event will be held at the Guidance Center at 10247 Alondra Boulevard in Bellflower. Interested parties must RSVP to www.cfgcenter.com/events

