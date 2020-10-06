LASD Homicide Responding to a Deputy Involved Shooting in Paramount

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are responding to a deputy-involved shooting. The incident occurred Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at approximately 12:40 p.m., on the 7300 block of Rosecrans Avenue in Paramount.

The male adult suspect was transported to a local hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

No deputies reported injuries.

Whenever a deputy-involved shooting occurs involving Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies, and a person is struck by gunfire, multiple independent investigations immediately begin at the scene. These include separate investigations by the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau and Internal Affairs Bureau. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department immediately notifies the Office of the Inspector General who sends a representative to the incident scene and provides independent oversight throughout the investigative process. Once concluded, a preliminary review is conducted by the Critical Incident Review Panel to determine whether any immediate actions are warranted. Every aspect of the shooting is reviewed by the Sheriff’s Executive Force Review Committee. Input from Constitutional Policing Advisors is provided during the process. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Justice System Integrity Division, conducts a legal analysis to determine whether any criminal charges will be filed and if the shooting was legally justified.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org

