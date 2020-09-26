Car Plows Through Crowd at Black Lives Matter Protest in Yorba Linda

BY BRIAN HEWS • September 26, 2020
A Black Lives Matter protest in Yorba Linda against police brutality and systemic racism was met with a Trump flag toting counter-protesters of course turning violent when a car drove through the crowd today.
The march was going along Imperial Highway with the Trump supporter on the other side.
Wanting violence the Trump supporters crossed the six-lane highway and confronted the group as they shouted, “Black Lives Matter” and “U.S.A.”
That’s when a white sedan came tearing through the crowd. One man was hurt while others chased the car, which was forced to stop after getting surrounded by police.
