Governor Newsom Signs Sen. Bob Archuleta’s Clean Air Bill, Along With Five Others

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom today took action on legislation that further advances California’s climate leadership and transition away from fossil fuels.
“California has long led the way on bold solutions in the climate space, and the steps we take today bring us closer to our ambitious goals,” said Governor Newsom. “I thank the Legislature for taking these important steps to protect the planet and public health.”
Governor Newsom signed:
Notably, Governor Newsom signed AB 793 by Assemblymembers Phil Ting (D-San Francisco) and Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks), which will make California the first state in the nation to establish minimum recycled content requirements for plastic beverage containers, and make California’s standards the strongest in the world. The bill will help develop domestic markets for recycled materials and take a critical step toward a circular economy. It will also reduce dependence on virgin plastics, which rely on oil, helping us accelerate our transition away from fossil fuels.
Today’s actions follow the Governor’s historic announcement on Wednesday to achieve 0 percent zero-emission passenger car and truck sales by 2035. His executive order set a target to increase the presence of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) by ensuring ZEVs comprise 100 percent of in-state sales of new passenger cars and trucks and transitioning all medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the state to zero emissions.
