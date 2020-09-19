Socialize

Public Health Reports 13 Deaths and 1,343 New Cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 13 new deaths and 1,343 new cases of confirmed COVID-19.

 

To date, Public Health has identified 259,817 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 6,330 deaths. There are currently 732 people hospitalized, of which 31% are confirmed cases in the ICU. Upon further investigation, 42 cases and 13 deaths reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

 

Public Health continues to watch key indicators closely to measure community spread across the county. Daily case rates have risen the past four days and while this is likely to reflect the re-opening of testing sites and increases in the number of people tested this past week, the rise in cases may also suggest increased transmission over the Labor Day holiday.  We will be following our case numbers carefully over this upcoming week. Our test positivity rate has remained stable at 3% for the past week.

 

Of the 13 new deaths reported today (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena), five people that passed away were over the age of 80, three people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, four people that passed away were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 29 years old. Eleven people had underlying health conditions including five people over the age of 80 years old, three people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, two people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old and one person between the ages of 18 and 29 years.

 

Ninety-two percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 5,954 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 51% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 23% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.

 

Testing results are available for 2,529,785 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive.

 

“I want to recognize that this is a hard time for many people who are mourning the loss of a loved one. Please know that your county is with you and you are in our thoughts and prayers,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “We are making tremendous efforts in the county to reduce community spread of COVID-19 so that we can continue to open additional sectors with as much safety as possible. The recent increases in the number of new cases is of concern because it may reflect increased exposures associated with Labor Day activities. We are reminded that we need to carefully choose how to celebrate our holidays since our actions influence our recovery journey. Increases in cases in the past have resulted in more hospitalizations and more deaths. Please do everything you can to plan your holiday activities to avoid transmission of COVID-19 by following the public health distancing and infectious control directives. We still need to lower the number of new cases so that all students can get back to school and more business sectors can re-open.”

 

The best way to prevent getting and spreading COVID-19 is to avoid being exposed to the virus. Always put six feet of distance between yourself and people who don’t live in your household. Always wear a face covering in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household. The face covering is meant to protect other people in case you are infected. You could spread COVID-19 to others even if you do not feel sick. And others can spread COVID-19 to you when they have no illness symptoms. Please remember to also wash hands frequently.

 

If you are planning to visit the beach or another public place this weekend, please know that they may be crowded this weekend and any crowded space—even if it’s outdoors—can pose health and safety risks. Your best bet is to avoid crowds. Visit the public places at off hours, in the mornings or early evenings. Always stay physically distanced from anyone outside your party and wear a face covering when out in public.

 

Public Health has a dedicated call line for confirmed cases of COVID-19. If you are positive for COVID-19 and have not yet connected with a public health specialist or need more information on services, call toll-free at 1-833-540-0473. Residents who do not have COVID-19 should continue to call 211 for resources or more information.

 

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

 

Please see additional information below:

 

 

Total Cases

NEW

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

259817

1343

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)*

245878

1272

— Long Beach

11440

61

— Pasadena

2499

10

Deaths

6330

13

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

5972

13

— Long Beach

237

0

— Pasadena

121

0

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

– 0 to 4

4082

 

– 5 to 11

8818

 

– 12 to 17

10942

 

– 18 to 29

61113

 

– 30 to 49

84294

 

– 50 to 64

47487

 

– 65 to 79

18830

 

–  over 80

8809

 

–  Under Investigation

1503

 

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  Female

123840

 

–  Male

119090

 

–  Other

121

 

–  Under Investigation

2827

 

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

232

 

–  Asian

7771

 

–  Black

7457

 

–  Hispanic/Latino

93069

 

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

732

 

–  White

19731

 

–  Other

26509

 

–  Under Investigation

90377

 

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

19580

 

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

11

 

–  Asian

870

 

–  Black

580

 

–  Hispanic/Latino

3057

 

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

20

 

–  White

1382

 

–  Other

34

 

–  Under Investigation

18

 

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Cases

Case Rate

City of Agoura Hills

157

752

City of Alhambra

1223

1410

City of Arcadia

475

822

City of Artesia

356

2120

City of Avalon

6

155

City of Azusa

1495

2988

City of Baldwin Park

2877

3748

City of Bell

1557

4285

City of Bell Gardens

1880

4365

City of Bellflower

2329

2996

City of Beverly Hills

662

1918

City of Bradbury

14

1310

City of Burbank

1468

1370

City of Calabasas

259

1065

City of Carson

1800

1918

City of Cerritos

553

1105

City of Claremont

374

1025

City of Commerce*

565

4323

City of Compton

3949

3953

City of Covina

1350

2753

City of Cudahy

1066

4378

City of Culver City

381

956

City of Diamond Bar

538

935

City of Downey

3987

3489

City of Duarte

539

2448

City of El Monte

4262

3634

City of El Segundo

129

768

City of Gardena

1224

1996

City of Glendale

3533

1711

City of Glendora

1228

2327

City of Hawaiian Gardens

524

3570

City of Hawthorne

1909

2150

City of Hermosa Beach

206

1047

City of Hidden Hills

7

370

City of Huntington Park

2833

4763

City of Industry

36

8238

City of Inglewood

2801

2466

City of Irwindale

69

4729

City of La Canada Flintridge

177

855

City of La Habra Heights

42

770

City of La Mirada

828

1669

City of La Puente

1464

3597

City of La Verne

453

1361

City of Lakewood

1254

1560

City of Lancaster*

3255

2015

City of Lawndale

620

1844

City of Lomita

237

1143

City of Lynwood*

3196

4436

City of Malibu

101

779

City of Manhattan Beach

350

972

City of Maywood

1411

5030

City of Monrovia

732

1887

City of Montebello

2259

3509

City of Monterey Park

943

1515

City of Norwalk

3172

2947

City of Palmdale

3975

2501

City of Palos Verdes Estates

94

695

City of Paramount

2336

4170

City of Pico Rivera

2371

3688

City of Pomona

5318

3410

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

291

681

City of Redondo Beach

544

792

City of Rolling Hills

11

567

City of Rolling Hills Estates

41

505

City of Rosemead

813

1469

City of San Dimas*

512

1483

City of San Fernando

883

3588

City of San Gabriel

626

1529

City of San Marino

87

655

City of Santa Clarita

3305

1499

City of Santa Fe Springs

552

3006

City of Santa Monica

847

916

City of Sierra Madre

73

664

City of Signal Hill

268

2272

City of South El Monte

780

3735

City of South Gate

4328

4409

City of South Pasadena

271

1040

City of Temple City

515

1413

City of Torrance

1394

934

City of Vernon

12

5742

City of Walnut

256

838

City of West Covina

2797

2584

City of West Hollywood

544

1472

City of Westlake Village

32

383

City of Whittier

2193

2508

Los Angeles

105574

2610

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

262

3194

Los Angeles – Alsace

364

2925

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

2

5000

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

75

2998

Los Angeles – Arleta

1409

4100

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

234

1596

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

609

1957

Los Angeles – Bel Air

80

949

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

117

934

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

150

1139

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*

4184

4816

Los Angeles – Brentwood

287

927

Los Angeles – Brookside

3

516

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

127

1783

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

1822

2791

Los Angeles – Carthay

207

1441

Los Angeles – Central

2121

5440

Los Angeles – Century City

114

891

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

1468

4348

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

655

1767

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

69

752

Los Angeles – Chinatown

115

1434

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

291

2000

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

337

2224

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

297

2148

Los Angeles – Crestview

189

1663

Los Angeles – Del Rey

346

1156

Los Angeles – Downtown*

783

2847

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

638

1612

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

599

2045

Los Angeles – Echo Park

239

1676

Los Angeles – El Sereno

1197

2863

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

95

1663

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

254

2497

Los Angeles – Encino

574

1271

Los Angeles – Exposition

78

2345

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

1296

2885

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

32

889

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

312

3578

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

2248

4738

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

677

2142

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

237

2202

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

1155

1985

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

929

4320

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

222

1303

Los Angeles – Harbor City

482

1658

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

965

2213

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

20

830

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

550

3050

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

1591

4194

Los Angeles – Highland Park

1070

2211

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

426

3071

Los Angeles – Hollywood

1167

1710

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

283

961

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

782

2740

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

252

3122

Los Angeles – Koreatown

1133

2192

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

81

1777

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

988

2341

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

533

4058

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

307

2015

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

1052

3227

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

390

4860

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

479

1690

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

85

2713

Los Angeles – Longwood

112

2602

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

203

939

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

190

2226

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

26

832

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

308

725

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

34

780

Los Angeles – Melrose

1864

2399

Los Angeles – Mid-city

279

1856

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

169

940

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

751

3113

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

542

2245

Los Angeles – North Hills

1776

2884

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

3722

2458

Los Angeles – Northridge

1373

1967

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

123

578

Los Angeles – Pacoima

3358

4362

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

28

728

Los Angeles – Palms

532

1212

Los Angeles – Panorama City

2811

3736

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

104

766

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

1748

4178

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

27

845

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

137

1251

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

352

989

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

87

1326

Los Angeles – Regent Square

30

1079

Los Angeles – Reseda

2098

2738

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

111

2394

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

39

922

Los Angeles – San Pedro*

1921

2462

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

61

1373

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

1018

1167

Los Angeles – Silverlake

612

1388

Los Angeles – South Carthay

111

1048

Los Angeles – South Park

2005

5282

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

140

3054

Los Angeles – Studio City

238

1061

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

1589

3028

Los Angeles – Sunland

434

2127

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

7

1082

Los Angeles – Sylmar*

3175

3853

Los Angeles – Tarzana

630

2040

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

1213

3072

Los Angeles – Thai Town

157

1601

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

99

1137

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

23

1761

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

18

969

Los Angeles – Tujunga

491

1766

Los Angeles – University Hills

52

1516

Los Angeles – University Park

1075

3915

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

617

2056

Los Angeles – Valley Village

499

2019

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

2878

3088

Los Angeles – Venice

287

847

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

712

4140

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

334

4362

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

1890

4589

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

2927

5629

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

208

2476

Los Angeles – View Heights

45

1218

Los Angeles – Watts

1905

4464

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

119

2421

Los Angeles – West Adams

871

3152

Los Angeles – West Hills

522

1287

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

492

1307

Los Angeles – West Vernon

2306

4299

Los Angeles – Westchester

411

796

Los Angeles – Westlake

2358

3973

Los Angeles – Westwood

366

676

Los Angeles – Wholesale District*

2346

6493

Los Angeles – Wilmington

1734

3070

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

1083

2159

Los Angeles – Winnetka

1211

2338

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

864

1270

Unincorporated – Acton

67

841

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

26

625

Unincorporated – Altadena

679

1557

Unincorporated – Anaverde

15

995

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

5

402

Unincorporated – Arcadia

86

1078

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

1507

3551

Unincorporated – Athens Village

232

4738

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

289

4266

Unincorporated – Azusa

490

3077

Unincorporated – Bassett

622

4198

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

6

559

Unincorporated – Bradbury

4

3704

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

129

1669

Unincorporated – Castaic*

1935

7116

Unincorporated – Cerritos

17

2896

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

22

3134

Unincorporated – Covina

417

2479

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

300

2282

Unincorporated – Del Aire

75

1707

Unincorporated – Del Rey

3

943

Unincorporated – Del Sur

13

538

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

45

1805

Unincorporated – Duarte

145

3275

Unincorporated – East Covina

4

1216

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

99

1871

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

6126

4890

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

79

1234

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

670

4377

Unincorporated – East Whittier

85

1602

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

145

1649

Unincorporated – El Monte

6

4138

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

7

421

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

3354

5184

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

12

1818

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

995

1779

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

60

2387

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

7

638

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

37

2620

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

194

980

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

77

3711

Unincorporated – La Verne*

34

1667

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

95

1344

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

3

449

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

220

1693

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

24

1461

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

694

3079

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

18

1028

Unincorporated – Littlerock

84

2089

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

9

694

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

83

2326

Unincorporated – Llano

3

342

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

68

723

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

80

2061

Unincorporated – Newhall

7

3182

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

18

1503

Unincorporated – North Whittier

205

2452

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

329

1369

Unincorporated – Padua Hills

3

1395

Unincorporated – Palmdale

21

2494

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

3

483

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

24

1227

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

26

4200

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

16

826

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

169

1309

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

72

2706

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

8

859

Unincorporated – Rosewood

28

2177

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

26

2179

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

105

3124

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

649

1272

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

689

3407

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

10

491

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

6

1948

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

25

9363

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains*

113

607

Unincorporated – Saugus

27

17419

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

1

281

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

6

1319

Unincorporated – South El Monte

84

4680

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

176

1989

Unincorporated – South Whittier

1724

2911

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

13

1665

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

159

758

Unincorporated – Sun Village

160

2651

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

53

4090

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

12

724

Unincorporated – Val Verde

68

2055

Unincorporated – Valencia

42

1367

Unincorporated – Valinda

735

3145

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

141

1212

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

693

4293

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

5

331

Unincorporated – West Carson

418

1893

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

43

4517

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

376

3823

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

21

1545

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

956

3551

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

7

538

Unincorporated – Westhills

9

1073

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

43

1168

Unincorporated – Whittier

65

1718

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

2

16667

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

1432

4102

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

121

2008

–  Under Investigation

4926

 

 

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Forty-two cases and 13 deaths reported earlier were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

*  Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

