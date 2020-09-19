Public Health Reports 13 Deaths and 1,343 New Cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 13 new deaths and 1,343 new cases of confirmed COVID-19.

To date, Public Health has identified 259,817 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 6,330 deaths. There are currently 732 people hospitalized, of which 31% are confirmed cases in the ICU. Upon further investigation, 42 cases and 13 deaths reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

Public Health continues to watch key indicators closely to measure community spread across the county. Daily case rates have risen the past four days and while this is likely to reflect the re-opening of testing sites and increases in the number of people tested this past week, the rise in cases may also suggest increased transmission over the Labor Day holiday. We will be following our case numbers carefully over this upcoming week. Our test positivity rate has remained stable at 3% for the past week.

Of the 13 new deaths reported today (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena), five people that passed away were over the age of 80, three people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, four people that passed away were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 29 years old. Eleven people had underlying health conditions including five people over the age of 80 years old, three people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, two people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old and one person between the ages of 18 and 29 years.

Ninety-two percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 5,954 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 51% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 23% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.

Testing results are available for 2,529,785 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive.

“I want to recognize that this is a hard time for many people who are mourning the loss of a loved one. Please know that your county is with you and you are in our thoughts and prayers,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “We are making tremendous efforts in the county to reduce community spread of COVID-19 so that we can continue to open additional sectors with as much safety as possible. The recent increases in the number of new cases is of concern because it may reflect increased exposures associated with Labor Day activities. We are reminded that we need to carefully choose how to celebrate our holidays since our actions influence our recovery journey. Increases in cases in the past have resulted in more hospitalizations and more deaths. Please do everything you can to plan your holiday activities to avoid transmission of COVID-19 by following the public health distancing and infectious control directives. We still need to lower the number of new cases so that all students can get back to school and more business sectors can re-open.”

The best way to prevent getting and spreading COVID-19 is to avoid being exposed to the virus. Always put six feet of distance between yourself and people who don’t live in your household. Always wear a face covering in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household. The face covering is meant to protect other people in case you are infected. You could spread COVID-19 to others even if you do not feel sick. And others can spread COVID-19 to you when they have no illness symptoms. Please remember to also wash hands frequently.

If you are planning to visit the beach or another public place this weekend, please know that they may be crowded this weekend and any crowded space—even if it’s outdoors—can pose health and safety risks. Your best bet is to avoid crowds. Visit the public places at off hours, in the mornings or early evenings. Always stay physically distanced from anyone outside your party and wear a face covering when out in public.

Public Health has a dedicated call line for confirmed cases of COVID-19. If you are positive for COVID-19 and have not yet connected with a public health specialist or need more information on services, call toll-free at 1-833-540-0473. Residents who do not have COVID-19 should continue to call 211 for resources or more information.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases NEW Laboratory Confirmed Cases 259817 1343 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)* 245878 1272 — Long Beach 11440 61 — Pasadena 2499 10 Deaths 6330 13 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 5972 13 — Long Beach 237 0 — Pasadena 121 0 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 4 4082 – 5 to 11 8818 – 12 to 17 10942 – 18 to 29 61113 – 30 to 49 84294 – 50 to 64 47487 – 65 to 79 18830 – over 80 8809 – Under Investigation 1503 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 123840 – Male 119090 – Other 121 – Under Investigation 2827 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 232 – Asian 7771 – Black 7457 – Hispanic/Latino 93069 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 732 – White 19731 – Other 26509 – Under Investigation 90377 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 19580 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 11 – Asian 870 – Black 580 – Hispanic/Latino 3057 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 20 – White 1382 – Other 34 – Under Investigation 18 CITY / COMMUNITY** Cases Case Rate City of Agoura Hills 157 752 City of Alhambra 1223 1410 City of Arcadia 475 822 City of Artesia 356 2120 City of Avalon 6 155 City of Azusa 1495 2988 City of Baldwin Park 2877 3748 City of Bell 1557 4285 City of Bell Gardens 1880 4365 City of Bellflower 2329 2996 City of Beverly Hills 662 1918 City of Bradbury 14 1310 City of Burbank 1468 1370 City of Calabasas 259 1065 City of Carson 1800 1918 City of Cerritos 553 1105 City of Claremont 374 1025 City of Commerce* 565 4323 City of Compton 3949 3953 City of Covina 1350 2753 City of Cudahy 1066 4378 City of Culver City 381 956 City of Diamond Bar 538 935 City of Downey 3987 3489 City of Duarte 539 2448 City of El Monte 4262 3634 City of El Segundo 129 768 City of Gardena 1224 1996 City of Glendale 3533 1711 City of Glendora 1228 2327 City of Hawaiian Gardens 524 3570 City of Hawthorne 1909 2150 City of Hermosa Beach 206 1047 City of Hidden Hills 7 370 City of Huntington Park 2833 4763 City of Industry 36 8238 City of Inglewood 2801 2466 City of Irwindale 69 4729 City of La Canada Flintridge 177 855 City of La Habra Heights 42 770 City of La Mirada 828 1669 City of La Puente 1464 3597 City of La Verne 453 1361 City of Lakewood 1254 1560 City of Lancaster* 3255 2015 City of Lawndale 620 1844 City of Lomita 237 1143 City of Lynwood* 3196 4436 City of Malibu 101 779 City of Manhattan Beach 350 972 City of Maywood 1411 5030 City of Monrovia 732 1887 City of Montebello 2259 3509 City of Monterey Park 943 1515 City of Norwalk 3172 2947 City of Palmdale 3975 2501 City of Palos Verdes Estates 94 695 City of Paramount 2336 4170 City of Pico Rivera 2371 3688 City of Pomona 5318 3410 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 291 681 City of Redondo Beach 544 792 City of Rolling Hills 11 567 City of Rolling Hills Estates 41 505 City of Rosemead 813 1469 City of San Dimas* 512 1483 City of San Fernando 883 3588 City of San Gabriel 626 1529 City of San Marino 87 655 City of Santa Clarita 3305 1499 City of Santa Fe Springs 552 3006 City of Santa Monica 847 916 City of Sierra Madre 73 664 City of Signal Hill 268 2272 City of South El Monte 780 3735 City of South Gate 4328 4409 City of South Pasadena 271 1040 City of Temple City 515 1413 City of Torrance 1394 934 City of Vernon 12 5742 City of Walnut 256 838 City of West Covina 2797 2584 City of West Hollywood 544 1472 City of Westlake Village 32 383 City of Whittier 2193 2508 Los Angeles 105574 2610 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 262 3194 Los Angeles – Alsace 364 2925 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 2 5000 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 75 2998 Los Angeles – Arleta 1409 4100 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 234 1596 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 609 1957 Los Angeles – Bel Air 80 949 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 117 934 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 150 1139 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 4184 4816 Los Angeles – Brentwood 287 927 Los Angeles – Brookside 3 516 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 127 1783 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 1822 2791 Los Angeles – Carthay 207 1441 Los Angeles – Central 2121 5440 Los Angeles – Century City 114 891 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 1468 4348 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 655 1767 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 69 752 Los Angeles – Chinatown 115 1434 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 291 2000 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 337 2224 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 297 2148 Los Angeles – Crestview 189 1663 Los Angeles – Del Rey 346 1156 Los Angeles – Downtown* 783 2847 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 638 1612 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 599 2045 Los Angeles – Echo Park 239 1676 Los Angeles – El Sereno 1197 2863 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 95 1663 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 254 2497 Los Angeles – Encino 574 1271 Los Angeles – Exposition 78 2345 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 1296 2885 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 32 889 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 312 3578 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 2248 4738 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 677 2142 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 237 2202 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 1155 1985 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 929 4320 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 222 1303 Los Angeles – Harbor City 482 1658 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 965 2213 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 20 830 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 550 3050 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 1591 4194 Los Angeles – Highland Park 1070 2211 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 426 3071 Los Angeles – Hollywood 1167 1710 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 283 961 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 782 2740 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 252 3122 Los Angeles – Koreatown 1133 2192 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 81 1777 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 988 2341 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 533 4058 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 307 2015 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 1052 3227 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 390 4860 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 479 1690 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 85 2713 Los Angeles – Longwood 112 2602 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 203 939 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 190 2226 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 26 832 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 308 725 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 34 780 Los Angeles – Melrose 1864 2399 Los Angeles – Mid-city 279 1856 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 169 940 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 751 3113 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 542 2245 Los Angeles – North Hills 1776 2884 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 3722 2458 Los Angeles – Northridge 1373 1967 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 123 578 Los Angeles – Pacoima 3358 4362 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 28 728 Los Angeles – Palms 532 1212 Los Angeles – Panorama City 2811 3736 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 104 766 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 1748 4178 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 27 845 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 137 1251 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 352 989 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 87 1326 Los Angeles – Regent Square 30 1079 Los Angeles – Reseda 2098 2738 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 111 2394 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 39 922 Los Angeles – San Pedro* 1921 2462 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 61 1373 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 1018 1167 Los Angeles – Silverlake 612 1388 Los Angeles – South Carthay 111 1048 Los Angeles – South Park 2005 5282 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 140 3054 Los Angeles – Studio City 238 1061 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 1589 3028 Los Angeles – Sunland 434 2127 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 7 1082 Los Angeles – Sylmar* 3175 3853 Los Angeles – Tarzana 630 2040 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 1213 3072 Los Angeles – Thai Town 157 1601 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 99 1137 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 23 1761 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 18 969 Los Angeles – Tujunga 491 1766 Los Angeles – University Hills 52 1516 Los Angeles – University Park 1075 3915 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 617 2056 Los Angeles – Valley Village 499 2019 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 2878 3088 Los Angeles – Venice 287 847 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 712 4140 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 334 4362 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 1890 4589 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 2927 5629 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 208 2476 Los Angeles – View Heights 45 1218 Los Angeles – Watts 1905 4464 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 119 2421 Los Angeles – West Adams 871 3152 Los Angeles – West Hills 522 1287 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 492 1307 Los Angeles – West Vernon 2306 4299 Los Angeles – Westchester 411 796 Los Angeles – Westlake 2358 3973 Los Angeles – Westwood 366 676 Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 2346 6493 Los Angeles – Wilmington 1734 3070 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 1083 2159 Los Angeles – Winnetka 1211 2338 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 864 1270 Unincorporated – Acton 67 841 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 26 625 Unincorporated – Altadena 679 1557 Unincorporated – Anaverde 15 995 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 5 402 Unincorporated – Arcadia 86 1078 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 1507 3551 Unincorporated – Athens Village 232 4738 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 289 4266 Unincorporated – Azusa 490 3077 Unincorporated – Bassett 622 4198 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 6 559 Unincorporated – Bradbury 4 3704 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 129 1669 Unincorporated – Castaic* 1935 7116 Unincorporated – Cerritos 17 2896 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 22 3134 Unincorporated – Covina 417 2479 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 300 2282 Unincorporated – Del Aire 75 1707 Unincorporated – Del Rey 3 943 Unincorporated – Del Sur 13 538 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 45 1805 Unincorporated – Duarte 145 3275 Unincorporated – East Covina 4 1216 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 99 1871 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 6126 4890 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 79 1234 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 670 4377 Unincorporated – East Whittier 85 1602 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 145 1649 Unincorporated – El Monte 6 4138 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 7 421 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 3354 5184 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 12 1818 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 995 1779 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 60 2387 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 7 638 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 37 2620 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 194 980 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 77 3711 Unincorporated – La Verne* 34 1667 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 95 1344 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 3 449 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 220 1693 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 24 1461 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 694 3079 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 18 1028 Unincorporated – Littlerock 84 2089 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 9 694 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 83 2326 Unincorporated – Llano 3 342 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 68 723 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 80 2061 Unincorporated – Newhall 7 3182 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 18 1503 Unincorporated – North Whittier 205 2452 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 329 1369 Unincorporated – Padua Hills 3 1395 Unincorporated – Palmdale 21 2494 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 3 483 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 24 1227 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 26 4200 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 16 826 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 169 1309 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 72 2706 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 8 859 Unincorporated – Rosewood 28 2177 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 26 2179 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 105 3124 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 649 1272 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 689 3407 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 10 491 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 6 1948 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 25 9363 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains* 113 607 Unincorporated – Saugus 27 17419 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 1 281 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 6 1319 Unincorporated – South El Monte 84 4680 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 176 1989 Unincorporated – South Whittier 1724 2911 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 13 1665 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 159 758 Unincorporated – Sun Village 160 2651 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 53 4090 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 12 724 Unincorporated – Val Verde 68 2055 Unincorporated – Valencia 42 1367 Unincorporated – Valinda 735 3145 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 141 1212 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 693 4293 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 5 331 Unincorporated – West Carson 418 1893 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 43 4517 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 376 3823 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 21 1545 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 956 3551 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 7 538 Unincorporated – Westhills 9 1073 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 43 1168 Unincorporated – Whittier 65 1718 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 2 16667 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 1432 4102 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 121 2008 – Under Investigation 4926

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Forty-two cases and 13 deaths reported earlier were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments