Grab-and-Go Meal Service Returns to ABC Unified School District

September 16, 2020 – Thanks to recent action by the federal government, the ABC Unified School District is now serving meals at no cost to all students and children 18 years and younger through grab-and-go service. Meal service will take place at 12 elementary schools from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. daily. Two high schools will provide a week’s worth of meals by appointment only. Those interested in registering for the weekly meal pickup option need to register at www.abcafe.us. Families only need to register once to participate in the weekly meal pickup option.

“We are so pleased that the USDA extended the grab-and-go meal program,” said Superintendent Dr. Mary Sieu. “This program was extremely successful over the summer, providing meals to students and children from across the region. We simply cannot let any child go hungry.”

Students who are participating in the meal service are provided a Meal ID card to be scanned when picking up meals. Families who may qualify for free or reduced meals due to income are encouraged to apply at the website listed above or by contacting ABCUSD Nutrition Services at (562) 926-5566, extension 21275.

“We saw how great the need is over the summer, and we’re ready to meet the need now,” said ABCUSD Nutrition Service Manager Maureen Conklin. “Our team is working hard to meet this need, providing nutritious food for our students. We know good nutrition and learning are linked, and we’re proud to play a role in our students’ education.”

The grab-and-go meal service will continue to provide meals through December 31, 2020.

Elementary School Locations

Serving meals from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Aloha Elementary School – 11727 E. 214th Street, Lakewood

Burbank Elementary School – 17711 Roseton, Artesia

Furgeson Elementary School – 22215 Elaine Avenue, Hawaiian Gardens

Gonsalves Elementary School – 13650 Park Street, Cerritos

Hawaiian Elementary School – E. 226th Street, Hawaiian Gardens

Juarez Elementary School – 11939 Aclare Street, Cerritos

Melbourne Elementary School – 21314 Claretta Avenue, Lakewood

Niemes Elementary School – 16715 Jersey Avenue, Artesia

Nixon Elementary School – 19600 Jacob Avenue, Cerritos

Palms Elementary School – 12445 E. 207th Street, Lakewood

Stowers Elementary School – 13350 Beach Street, Cerritos

Willow Elementary School – 11733 E. 205th Street, Lakewood

High School Locations

Serving meals for the week by appointment only from 7:00 a.m. to noon

Artesia High School – 12108 E. Del Amo Boulevard, Lakewood

Gahr High School – 11111 Artesia Boulevard, Cerritos

