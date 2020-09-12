Socialize

Some Walls Crumbling In Cerritos

crumbing wall cerritos

ALKALI in the ground from the Dairy Valley times is said to erode walls such as this one in the city. A portion of this wall was fixed earlier, according to the resident this wall is in very bad shape.

 

