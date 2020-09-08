September 8, 2020 COVID Report: Public Health Reports 7 New Deaths and 439 New Cases in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 7 new deaths and 439 new cases of confirmed COVID-19. Today’s low number of new cases and deaths reflect both a lag in reporting and less testing availability over the holiday.

To date, Public Health has identified 249,241 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 6,036 deaths.

There are 942 people who are confirmed cases currently hospitalized and 33% of these people are in the ICU. Testing results are available for more than 2,385,000 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive.

Of the seven new deaths reported today, three people that passed away (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena) were over the age of 80 years old, one person who died was between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, and three people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old. All seven people had underlying health conditions.

Ninety-two percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 5,677 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 51% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 24% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 19 cases and one death reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

“To the family and friends of people who have passed away from COVID-19, we wish you healing and peace,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “We thank everyone who modified their holiday plans and actions to avoid exposures to COVID-19. As we prepare for schools re-opening to provide services for high need students that require in-person support, we all must do our very best to minimize participating in non-essential activities that create risk of virus transmission. L.A. County is still among the California counties with high rates of community transmission. Before we get into cooler weather and flu season, we need to significantly lower the number of new cases. This is the only path forward that allows us to get more students back to school and reopen more business sectors.”

Because the current combination of fire, smoke, and the high temperatures create conditions that are unhealthy, Public Health urges all individuals in impacted areas to avoid unnecessary outdoor exposure and to limit physical exertion and to also try to keep indoor air as clean as possible by keeping windows and doors closed as much as possible. If it is too hot during the day to keep doors or windows closed and you do not have an air conditioning unit that re-circulates indoor air, consider going to an air-conditioned place, such as a cooling center.

Cooling centers are open and safe places to go to avoid the extreme heat because every cooling center adheres to all Public Health COVID-19 directives and offer a protected place for people to go. Residents who have limited ability to remain cool and safe from the high temperatures are encouraged to take advantage of these free cooling centers. To find a location near you, visit ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ or call 211.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Data Dashboard, Recovery Metrics, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases Laboratory Confirmed Cases 249241 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)* 235874 — Long Beach 10927 — Pasadena 2440 Deaths 6036 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 5692 — Long Beach 227 — Pasadena 117 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 4 3866 – 5 to 11 8407 – 12 to 17 10443 – 18 to 29 58451 – 30 to 49 81034 – 50 to 64 45602 – 65 to 79 18107 – over 80 8539 – Under Investigation 1425 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 118668 – Male 114313 – Other 113 – Under Investigation 2780 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 211 – Asian 7392 – Black 7027 – Hispanic/Latino 87278 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 698 – White 18513 – Other 26636 – Under Investigation 88119 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 17281 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 10 – Asian 839 – Black 556 – Hispanic/Latino 2892 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 15 – White 1335 – Other 30 – Under Investigation 15 CITY / COMMUNITY** Cases Case Rate City of Agoura Hills 155 742 City of Alhambra 1176 1356 City of Arcadia 458 793 City of Artesia 306 1822 City of Avalon 5 129 City of Azusa 1445 2888 City of Baldwin Park 2748 3580 City of Bell 1481 4076 City of Bell Gardens 1811 4205 City of Bellflower 2251 2896 City of Beverly Hills 625 1811 City of Bradbury 14 1310 City of Burbank 1379 1287 City of Calabasas 241 991 City of Carson 1741 1855 City of Cerritos 536 1071 City of Claremont 355 973 City of Commerce* 544 4163 City of Compton 3796 3800 City of Covina 1301 2653 City of Cudahy 1045 4292 City of Culver City 373 936 City of Diamond Bar 511 888 City of Downey 3815 3339 City of Duarte 516 2344 City of El Monte 4137 3528 City of El Segundo 125 745 City of Gardena 1182 1928 City of Glendale 3255 1576 City of Glendora 1184 2244 City of Hawaiian Gardens 507 3455 City of Hawthorne 1858 2093 City of Hermosa Beach 199 1012 City of Hidden Hills 6 317 City of Huntington Park 2712 4559 City of Industry 36 8238 City of Inglewood 2714 2389 City of Irwindale 67 4592 City of La Canada Flintridge 171 826 City of La Habra Heights 39 715 City of La Mirada 800 1613 City of La Puente 1422 3494 City of La Verne 428 1286 City of Lakewood 1191 1482 City of Lancaster* 3043 1883 City of Lawndale 593 1764 City of Lomita 232 1119 City of Lynwood* 3080 4275 City of Malibu 100 772 City of Manhattan Beach 331 919 City of Maywood 1359 4845 City of Monrovia 710 1830 City of Montebello 2154 3346 City of Monterey Park 915 1470 City of Norwalk 3067 2850 City of Palmdale 3767 2370 City of Palos Verdes Estates 89 658 City of Paramount 2261 4036 City of Pico Rivera 2277 3542 City of Pomona 5154 3305 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 277 648 City of Redondo Beach 525 764 City of Rolling Hills 9 464 City of Rolling Hills Estates 40 493 City of Rosemead 787 1422 City of San Dimas* 488 1414 City of San Fernando 843 3425 City of San Gabriel 596 1455 City of San Marino 83 625 City of Santa Clarita 3103 1408 City of Santa Fe Springs 522 2843 City of Santa Monica 816 883 City of Sierra Madre 68 619 City of Signal Hill 258 2187 City of South El Monte 765 3663 City of South Gate 4177 4256 City of South Pasadena 255 979 City of Temple City 501 1374 City of Torrance 1339 897 City of Vernon 10 4785 City of Walnut 249 816 City of West Covina 2688 2483 City of West Hollywood 512 1386 City of Westlake Village 29 347 City of Whittier 2100 2402 Los Angeles 101189 2502 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 258 3146 Los Angeles – Alsace 348 2796 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 2 5000 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 68 2718 Los Angeles – Arleta 1352 3934 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 223 1521 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 589 1892 Los Angeles – Bel Air 77 914 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 109 870 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 145 1101 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 4069 4683 Los Angeles – Brentwood 270 872 Los Angeles – Brookside 3 516 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 119 1671 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 1754 2687 Los Angeles – Carthay 200 1392 Los Angeles – Central 2055 5270 Los Angeles – Century City 110 860 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 1438 4259 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 618 1668 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 64 698 Los Angeles – Chinatown 110 1371 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 283 1945 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 282 1861 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 285 2061 Los Angeles – Crestview 182 1601 Los Angeles – Del Rey 330 1102 Los Angeles – Downtown* 746 2712 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 621 1569 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 579 1977 Los Angeles – Echo Park 221 1550 Los Angeles – El Sereno 1152 2755 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 92 1611 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 249 2448 Los Angeles – Encino 523 1158 Los Angeles – Exposition 75 2255 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 1251 2785 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 30 833 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 309 3543 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 2165 4563 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 645 2041 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 226 2100 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 1096 1883 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 899 4180 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 207 1215 Los Angeles – Harbor City 464 1596 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 932 2138 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 18 747 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 538 2983 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 1539 4057 Los Angeles – Highland Park 1032 2133 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 412 2970 Los Angeles – Hollywood 1103 1616 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 268 911 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 756 2649 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 245 3035 Los Angeles – Koreatown 1103 2134 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 79 1733 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 941 2230 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 514 3914 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 285 1871 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 1015 3114 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 382 4760 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 464 1637 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 72 2298 Los Angeles – Longwood 108 2509 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 189 875 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 190 2226 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 22 704 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 298 702 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 31 711 Los Angeles – Melrose 1797 2313 Los Angeles – Mid-city 270 1796 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 161 895 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 708 2935 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 518 2145 Los Angeles – North Hills 1697 2756 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 3472 2293 Los Angeles – Northridge 1301 1864 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 117 550 Los Angeles – Pacoima 3186 4139 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 23 598 Los Angeles – Palms 514 1171 Los Angeles – Panorama City 2696 3583 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 96 707 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 1708 4082 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 27 845 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 131 1197 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 336 944 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 83 1265 Los Angeles – Regent Square 28 1007 Los Angeles – Reseda 2023 2640 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 108 2330 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 39 922 Los Angeles – San Pedro* 1873 2400 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 57 1283 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 972 1114 Los Angeles – Silverlake 593 1345 Los Angeles – South Carthay 107 1010 Los Angeles – South Park 1942 5116 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 134 2923 Los Angeles – Studio City 230 1025 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 1467 2795 Los Angeles – Sunland 418 2048 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 5 773 Los Angeles – Sylmar* 3043 3693 Los Angeles – Tarzana 580 1878 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 1186 3004 Los Angeles – Thai Town 153 1560 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 93 1068 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 22 1685 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 18 969 Los Angeles – Tujunga 459 1650 Los Angeles – University Hills 50 1458 Los Angeles – University Park 970 3533 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 566 1886 Los Angeles – Valley Village 471 1905 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 2739 2939 Los Angeles – Venice 267 788 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 692 4023 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 319 4166 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 1811 4397 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 2839 5460 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 205 2441 Los Angeles – View Heights 43 1164 Los Angeles – Watts 1845 4323 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 116 2360 Los Angeles – West Adams 840 3040 Los Angeles – West Hills 490 1209 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 475 1262 Los Angeles – West Vernon 2193 4088 Los Angeles – Westchester 397 769 Los Angeles – Westlake 2293 3863 Los Angeles – Westwood 333 615 Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 2274 6294 Los Angeles – Wilmington 1669 2955 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 1056 2105 Los Angeles – Winnetka 1151 2223 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 825 1212 Unincorporated – Acton 65 815 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 25 601 Unincorporated – Altadena 655 1502 Unincorporated – Anaverde 13 862 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 5 402 Unincorporated – Arcadia 84 1052 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 1461 3442 Unincorporated – Athens Village 217 4431 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 270 3985 Unincorporated – Azusa 460 2889 Unincorporated – Bassett 603 4070 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 6 559 Unincorporated – Bradbury 4 3704 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 118 1527 Unincorporated – Castaic* 1912 7032 Unincorporated – Cerritos 16 2726 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 22 3134 Unincorporated – Covina 401 2384 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 288 2191 Unincorporated – Del Aire 72 1639 Unincorporated – Del Rey 3 943 Unincorporated – Del Sur 11 455 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 44 1765 Unincorporated – Duarte 132 2981 Unincorporated – East Covina 4 1216 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 97 1833 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 5898 4708 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 76 1187 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 635 4148 Unincorporated – East Whittier 78 1470 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 143 1627 Unincorporated – El Monte 6 4138 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 6 361 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 3244 5014 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 12 1818 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 961 1718 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 58 2307 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 7 638 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 32 2266 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 177 894 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 77 3711 Unincorporated – La Verne* 33 1618 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 92 1301 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 2 299 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 202 1555 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 24 1461 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 664 2946 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 17 971 Unincorporated – Littlerock 80 1990 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 8 617 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 82 2298 Unincorporated – Llano 3 342 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 67 712 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 77 1984 Unincorporated – Newhall 6 2727 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 18 1503 Unincorporated – North Whittier 195 2333 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 319 1327 Unincorporated – Padua Hills 3 1395 Unincorporated – Palmdale 21 2494 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 3 483 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 21 1074 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 26 4200 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 15 774 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 154 1193 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 70 2631 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 8 859 Unincorporated – Rosewood 26 2022 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 15 1257 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 93 2767 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 625 1225 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 659 3259 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 10 491 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 6 1948 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 26 9738 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains* 108 580 Unincorporated – Saugus 27 17419 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 1 281 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 2 440 Unincorporated – South El Monte 78 4345 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 170 1921 Unincorporated – South Whittier 1645 2778 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 13 1665 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 155 739 Unincorporated – Sun Village 156 2584 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 52 4012 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 11 663 Unincorporated – Val Verde 65 1964 Unincorporated – Valencia 41 1335 Unincorporated – Valinda 716 3064 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 137 1177 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 668 4138 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 5 331 Unincorporated – West Carson 406 1838 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 43 4517 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 356 3620 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 21 1545 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 915 3398 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 7 538 Unincorporated – Westhills 9 1073 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 43 1168 Unincorporated – Whittier 60 1586 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 1390 3981 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 116 1925 – Under Investigation 4808

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 19 cases and one death previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments