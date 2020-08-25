Socialize

August 25, 2020 COVID-19 Report: 51 New Deaths and 989 New Cases In Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 51 new deaths and 989 new cases of confirmed COVID-19. This is the first time the number of reported new cases has been under 1,000 since the beginning of June.  In mid to late July, the daily reported number of new cases was around 3,200 cases per day.

 

To date, Public Health identified 233,777 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 5,605 deaths.

 

The state is monitoring all counties on six indicators to determine their progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19. These indicators include testing capacity, how much transmission of the virus is happening in the community, how many people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, and the capacity of hospitals to care for people with COVID-19 with adequate numbers of available Intensive Care Unit beds and ventilators. LA County is meeting five of the state’s six indicators, only missing the mark on the threshold of having less than 100 cases per 100,000 residents. As of today, August 25, the case rate per 100,000 people is 196 cases per 100,000 residents.

 

The Governor allowed local health officers the discretion to grant waivers to school districts and private schools that would permit schools to reopen for in-classroom instruction for students in grades TK through grade 6 once case rates were under 200 per 100,000 people. 

 

It is too early to tell if the County’s 14-day case rate will remain below 200, especially given cases reported on Monday and Tuesday are typically lower than other days of the week. Public Health will continue to monitor the case rate reported by the State.

 

Public Health is working to assess the new guidance issued today by the State to determine what additional adjustments may be needed before opening up the waiver process.

 

“I send my heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Last week, we mentioned that we were showing progress on meeting the state’s benchmarks for getting off the watch list, and we are grateful for everyone’s sacrifices that have resulted in slowing the spread.  Because of the lessons we learned from our explosion of cases in July, I need to ask that we continue to significantly modify our actions if we want to keep community transmission rates low. ” 

 

Of the 51 new deaths reported today, 19 people that passed away (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena) were over the age of 80 years old, 13 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, nine people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, two people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 29 years old. Thirty-seven people had underlying health conditions including 13 people over the age of 80 years old, 14 people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, eight people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and two people between the ages of 30 and 49 years old.

 

Ninety-two percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 5,277 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 50% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 24% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.  Upon further investigation, 105 cases and four deaths reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

 

There are 1,200 confirmed cases currently hospitalized and 32% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU.

 

Testing results are available for nearly 2,207,000 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive. 

 

Public Health has a dedicated call line for any person with a positive lab result. If you are positive for COVID-19 and have not yet connected with a public health specialist, the department urges you to call 1-833-540-0473 to connect with a public health specialist who can provide information about services and support. Residents who do not have COVID-19 should continue to call 211 for resources or more information.

 

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

 

Please see additional information below:

 

 

Total Cases

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

233777

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)*

221331

— Long Beach

10147

— Pasadena

2299

Deaths

5605

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

5291

— Long Beach

203

— Pasadena

111

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

– 0 to 4

3544

– 5 to 11

7788

– 12 to 17

9711

– 18 to 29

54740

– 30 to 49

76245

– 50 to 64

42883

– 65 to 79

16991

–  over 80

8073

–  Under Investigation

1356

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

–  Female

110867

–  Male

107141

–  Other

96

–  Under Investigation

3227

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

191

–  Asian

6972

–  Black

6434

–  Hispanic/Latino

80214

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

679

–  White

16946

–  Other

26543

–  Under Investigation

83352

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

16072

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

10

–  Asian

779

–  Black

529

–  Hispanic/Latino

2662

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

17

–  White

1251

–  Other

29

–  Under Investigation

14

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Cases

Case Rate

City of Agoura Hills

141

675

City of Alhambra

1107

1276

City of Arcadia

431

746

City of Artesia

289

1721

City of Avalon

5

129

City of Azusa

1353

2704

City of Baldwin Park

2528

3293

City of Bell

1403

3862

City of Bell Gardens

1712

3975

City of Bellflower

2118

2725

City of Beverly Hills

597

1729

City of Bradbury

13

1216

City of Burbank

1269

1184

City of Calabasas

229

941

City of Carson

1637

1744

City of Cerritos

501

1001

City of Claremont

329

902

City of Commerce*

507

3879

City of Compton

3571

3574

City of Covina

1210

2468

City of Cudahy

994

4083

City of Culver City

365

916

City of Diamond Bar

485

843

City of Downey

3611

3160

City of Duarte

453

2058

City of El Monte

3931

3352

City of El Segundo

121

721

City of Gardena

1085

1770

City of Glendale

2975

1441

City of Glendora

1126

2134

City of Hawaiian Gardens

479

3264

City of Hawthorne

1746

1967

City of Hermosa Beach

185

941

City of Hidden Hills

7

370

City of Huntington Park

2540

4270

City of Industry

30

6865

City of Inglewood

2566

2259

City of Irwindale

62

4249

City of La Canada Flintridge

155

749

City of La Habra Heights

33

605

City of La Mirada

762

1536

City of La Puente

1347

3310

City of La Verne

401

1205

City of Lakewood

1106

1376

City of Lancaster*

2803

1735

City of Lawndale

571

1699

City of Lomita

217

1047

City of Lynwood*

2894

4017

City of Malibu

92

710

City of Manhattan Beach

308

856

City of Maywood

1262

4499

City of Monrovia

663

1709

City of Montebello

2014

3129

City of Monterey Park

852

1368

City of Norwalk

2914

2708

City of Palmdale

3504

2204

City of Palos Verdes Estates

79

584

City of Paramount

2168

3870

City of Pico Rivera

2134

3320

City of Pomona

4819

3090

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

265

620

City of Redondo Beach

508

739

City of Rolling Hills

8

412

City of Rolling Hills Estates

38

468

City of Rosemead

731

1321

City of San Dimas*

457

1324

City of San Fernando

774

3145

City of San Gabriel

547

1336

City of San Marino

70

527

City of Santa Clarita

2851

1293

City of Santa Fe Springs

482

2625

City of Santa Monica

748

809

City of Sierra Madre

66

601

City of Signal Hill

236

2001

City of South El Monte

716

3428

City of South Gate

3957

4031

City of South Pasadena

243

933

City of Temple City

474

1300

City of Torrance

1255

841

City of Vernon

9

4306

City of Walnut

239

783

City of West Covina

2518

2326

City of West Hollywood

485

1313

City of Westlake Village

28

335

City of Whittier

1966

2249

Los Angeles

94745

2343

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

234

2853

Los Angeles – Alsace

319

2563

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

2

5000

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

57

2278

Los Angeles – Arleta

1233

3587

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

209

1425

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

550

1767

Los Angeles – Bel Air

71

842

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

103

822

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

132

1002

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*

3922

4514

Los Angeles – Brentwood

249

804

Los Angeles – Brookside

3

516

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

108

1517

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

1617

2477

Los Angeles – Carthay

190

1323

Los Angeles – Central

1923

4932

Los Angeles – Century City

107

836

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

1359

4025

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

587

1584

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

61

665

Los Angeles – Chinatown

107

1334

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

264

1814

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

267

1762

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

270

1952

Los Angeles – Crestview

174

1531

Los Angeles – Del Rey

313

1046

Los Angeles – Downtown*

664

2414

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

583

1473

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

549

1875

Los Angeles – Echo Park

208

1459

Los Angeles – El Sereno

1091

2610

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

87

1523

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

235

2310

Los Angeles – Encino

494

1094

Los Angeles – Exposition

72

2165

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

1179

2625

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

29

806

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

293

3360

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

2062

4346

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

595

1883

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

211

1960

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

1029

1768

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

868

4036

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

195

1144

Los Angeles – Harbor City

445

1531

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

879

2016

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

18

747

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

513

2844

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

1440

3796

Los Angeles – Highland Park

967

1998

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

386

2783

Los Angeles – Hollywood

1031

1511

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

248

843

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

717

2512

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

230

2849

Los Angeles – Koreatown

1028

1989

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

77

1689

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

854

2023

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

493

3754

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

269

1766

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

957

2936

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

364

4536

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

439

1549

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

58

1851

Los Angeles – Longwood

108

2509

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

173

801

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

174

2038

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

19

608

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

281

662

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

30

688

Los Angeles – Melrose

1693

2179

Los Angeles – Mid-city

248

1650

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

145

806

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

648

2686

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

493

2042

Los Angeles – North Hills

1587

2577

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

3155

2084

Los Angeles – Northridge

1213

1738

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

111

521

Los Angeles – Pacoima

2952

3835

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

21

546

Los Angeles – Palms

496

1130

Los Angeles – Panorama City

2483

3300

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

89

655

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

1641

3922

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

26

814

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

122

1114

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

316

888

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

75

1143

Los Angeles – Regent Square

27

971

Los Angeles – Reseda

1904

2485

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

104

2243

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

33

781

Los Angeles – San Pedro*

1794

2299

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

53

1193

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

895

1026

Los Angeles – Silverlake

567

1286

Los Angeles – South Carthay

98

925

Los Angeles – South Park

1839

4844

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

130

2836

Los Angeles – Studio City

219

976

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

1344

2561

Los Angeles – Sunland

394

1931

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

5

773

Los Angeles – Sylmar*

2860

3471

Los Angeles – Tarzana

541

1752

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

1102

2791

Los Angeles – Thai Town

146

1488

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

87

1000

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

18

1378

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

16

861

Los Angeles – Tujunga

392

1410

Los Angeles – University Hills

50

1458

Los Angeles – University Park

710

2586

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

533

1776

Los Angeles – Valley Village

450

1820

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

2518

2702

Los Angeles – Venice

261

770

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

656

3814

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

305

3983

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

1706

4142

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

2703

5198

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

198

2357

Los Angeles – View Heights

41

1110

Los Angeles – Watts

1730

4054

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

106

2157

Los Angeles – West Adams

792

2866

Los Angeles – West Hills

463

1142

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

451

1198

Los Angeles – West Vernon

2049

3820

Los Angeles – Westchester

361

700

Los Angeles – Westlake

2198

3703

Los Angeles – Westwood

306

566

Los Angeles – Wholesale District*

2175

6020

Los Angeles – Wilmington

1576

2790

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

996

1985

Los Angeles – Winnetka

1090

2105

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

767

1127

Unincorporated – Acton

58

728

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

24

577

Unincorporated – Altadena

600

1376

Unincorporated – Anaverde

14

928

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

5

402

Unincorporated – Arcadia

80

1002

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

1372

3233

Unincorporated – Athens Village

210

4288

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

252

3720

Unincorporated – Azusa

431

2707

Unincorporated – Bassett

563

3800

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

6

559

Unincorporated – Bradbury

4

3704

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

112

1449

Unincorporated – Castaic*

1891

6955

Unincorporated – Cerritos

14

2385

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

18

2564

Unincorporated – Covina

380

2259

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

271

2062

Unincorporated – Del Aire

69

1571

Unincorporated – Del Rey

3

943

Unincorporated – Del Sur

9

373

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

41

1645

Unincorporated – Duarte

114

2575

Unincorporated – East Covina

4

1216

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

91

1720

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

5594

4466

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

68

1062

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

593

3874

Unincorporated – East Whittier

74

1395

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

135

1536

Unincorporated – El Monte

6

4138

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

6

361

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

3094

4782

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

11

1667

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

910

1627

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

56

2228

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

5

455

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

30

2125

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

148

747

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

75

3614

Unincorporated – La Verne*

30

1471

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

83

1174

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

2

299

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

191

1470

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

24

1461

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

634

2813

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

16

914

Unincorporated – Littlerock

78

1940

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

8

617

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

76

2129

Unincorporated – Llano

3

342

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

65

691

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

74

1907

Unincorporated – Newhall

6

2727

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

18

1503

Unincorporated – North Whittier

178

2129

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

304

1265

Unincorporated – Padua Hills

3

1395

Unincorporated – Palmdale

20

2375

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

3

483

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

19

971

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

25

4039

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

14

722

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

143

1108

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

71

2668

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

8

859

Unincorporated – Rosewood

21

1633

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

14

1174

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

84

2499

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

587

1150

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

635

3140

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

9

442

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

5

1623

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

22

8240

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains*

101

542

Unincorporated – Saugus

26

16774

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

1

281

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

1

220

Unincorporated – South El Monte

75

4178

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

165

1865

Unincorporated – South Whittier

1522

2570

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

13

1665

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

146

696

Unincorporated – Sun Village

142

2353

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

48

3704

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

10

603

Unincorporated – Val Verde

59

1783

Unincorporated – Valencia

40

1302

Unincorporated – Valinda

678

2901

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

133

1143

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

628

3890

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

4

265

Unincorporated – West Carson

374

1693

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

42

4412

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

337

3427

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

20

1472

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

871

3235

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

5

385

Unincorporated – Westhills

9

1073

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

41

1113

Unincorporated – Whittier

58

1533

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

1309

3749

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

107

1775

–  Under Investigation

4626

 

 

 These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 105 cases and four deaths previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.  

*  Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

 **Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the  proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

