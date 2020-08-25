August 25, 2020 COVID-19 Report: 51 New Deaths and 989 New Cases In Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 51 new deaths and 989 new cases of confirmed COVID-19. This is the first time the number of reported new cases has been under 1,000 since the beginning of June. In mid to late July, the daily reported number of new cases was around 3,200 cases per day.

To date, Public Health identified 233,777 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 5,605 deaths.

The state is monitoring all counties on six indicators to determine their progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19. These indicators include testing capacity, how much transmission of the virus is happening in the community, how many people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, and the capacity of hospitals to care for people with COVID-19 with adequate numbers of available Intensive Care Unit beds and ventilators. LA County is meeting five of the state’s six indicators, only missing the mark on the threshold of having less than 100 cases per 100,000 residents. As of today, August 25, the case rate per 100,000 people is 196 cases per 100,000 residents.

The Governor allowed local health officers the discretion to grant waivers to school districts and private schools that would permit schools to reopen for in-classroom instruction for students in grades TK through grade 6 once case rates were under 200 per 100,000 people.

It is too early to tell if the County’s 14-day case rate will remain below 200, especially given cases reported on Monday and Tuesday are typically lower than other days of the week. Public Health will continue to monitor the case rate reported by the State.

Public Health is working to assess the new guidance issued today by the State to determine what additional adjustments may be needed before opening up the waiver process.

“I send my heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Last week, we mentioned that we were showing progress on meeting the state’s benchmarks for getting off the watch list, and we are grateful for everyone’s sacrifices that have resulted in slowing the spread. Because of the lessons we learned from our explosion of cases in July, I need to ask that we continue to significantly modify our actions if we want to keep community transmission rates low. ”

Of the 51 new deaths reported today, 19 people that passed away (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena) were over the age of 80 years old, 13 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, nine people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, two people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 29 years old. Thirty-seven people had underlying health conditions including 13 people over the age of 80 years old, 14 people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, eight people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and two people between the ages of 30 and 49 years old.

Ninety-two percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 5,277 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 50% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 24% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 105 cases and four deaths reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

There are 1,200 confirmed cases currently hospitalized and 32% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU.

Testing results are available for nearly 2,207,000 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive.

Public Health has a dedicated call line for any person with a positive lab result. If you are positive for COVID-19 and have not yet connected with a public health specialist, the department urges you to call 1-833-540-0473 to connect with a public health specialist who can provide information about services and support. Residents who do not have COVID-19 should continue to call 211 for resources or more information.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Total Cases Laboratory Confirmed Cases 233777 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)* 221331 — Long Beach 10147 — Pasadena 2299 Deaths 5605 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 5291 — Long Beach 203 — Pasadena 111 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 4 3544 – 5 to 11 7788 – 12 to 17 9711 – 18 to 29 54740 – 30 to 49 76245 – 50 to 64 42883 – 65 to 79 16991 – over 80 8073 – Under Investigation 1356 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 110867 – Male 107141 – Other 96 – Under Investigation 3227 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 191 – Asian 6972 – Black 6434 – Hispanic/Latino 80214 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 679 – White 16946 – Other 26543 – Under Investigation 83352 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 16072 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 10 – Asian 779 – Black 529 – Hispanic/Latino 2662 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 17 – White 1251 – Other 29 – Under Investigation 14 CITY / COMMUNITY** Cases Case Rate City of Agoura Hills 141 675 City of Alhambra 1107 1276 City of Arcadia 431 746 City of Artesia 289 1721 City of Avalon 5 129 City of Azusa 1353 2704 City of Baldwin Park 2528 3293 City of Bell 1403 3862 City of Bell Gardens 1712 3975 City of Bellflower 2118 2725 City of Beverly Hills 597 1729 City of Bradbury 13 1216 City of Burbank 1269 1184 City of Calabasas 229 941 City of Carson 1637 1744 City of Cerritos 501 1001 City of Claremont 329 902 City of Commerce* 507 3879 City of Compton 3571 3574 City of Covina 1210 2468 City of Cudahy 994 4083 City of Culver City 365 916 City of Diamond Bar 485 843 City of Downey 3611 3160 City of Duarte 453 2058 City of El Monte 3931 3352 City of El Segundo 121 721 City of Gardena 1085 1770 City of Glendale 2975 1441 City of Glendora 1126 2134 City of Hawaiian Gardens 479 3264 City of Hawthorne 1746 1967 City of Hermosa Beach 185 941 City of Hidden Hills 7 370 City of Huntington Park 2540 4270 City of Industry 30 6865 City of Inglewood 2566 2259 City of Irwindale 62 4249 City of La Canada Flintridge 155 749 City of La Habra Heights 33 605 City of La Mirada 762 1536 City of La Puente 1347 3310 City of La Verne 401 1205 City of Lakewood 1106 1376 City of Lancaster* 2803 1735 City of Lawndale 571 1699 City of Lomita 217 1047 City of Lynwood* 2894 4017 City of Malibu 92 710 City of Manhattan Beach 308 856 City of Maywood 1262 4499 City of Monrovia 663 1709 City of Montebello 2014 3129 City of Monterey Park 852 1368 City of Norwalk 2914 2708 City of Palmdale 3504 2204 City of Palos Verdes Estates 79 584 City of Paramount 2168 3870 City of Pico Rivera 2134 3320 City of Pomona 4819 3090 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 265 620 City of Redondo Beach 508 739 City of Rolling Hills 8 412 City of Rolling Hills Estates 38 468 City of Rosemead 731 1321 City of San Dimas* 457 1324 City of San Fernando 774 3145 City of San Gabriel 547 1336 City of San Marino 70 527 City of Santa Clarita 2851 1293 City of Santa Fe Springs 482 2625 City of Santa Monica 748 809 City of Sierra Madre 66 601 City of Signal Hill 236 2001 City of South El Monte 716 3428 City of South Gate 3957 4031 City of South Pasadena 243 933 City of Temple City 474 1300 City of Torrance 1255 841 City of Vernon 9 4306 City of Walnut 239 783 City of West Covina 2518 2326 City of West Hollywood 485 1313 City of Westlake Village 28 335 City of Whittier 1966 2249 Los Angeles 94745 2343 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 234 2853 Los Angeles – Alsace 319 2563 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 2 5000 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 57 2278 Los Angeles – Arleta 1233 3587 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 209 1425 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 550 1767 Los Angeles – Bel Air 71 842 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 103 822 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 132 1002 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 3922 4514 Los Angeles – Brentwood 249 804 Los Angeles – Brookside 3 516 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 108 1517 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 1617 2477 Los Angeles – Carthay 190 1323 Los Angeles – Central 1923 4932 Los Angeles – Century City 107 836 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 1359 4025 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 587 1584 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 61 665 Los Angeles – Chinatown 107 1334 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 264 1814 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 267 1762 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 270 1952 Los Angeles – Crestview 174 1531 Los Angeles – Del Rey 313 1046 Los Angeles – Downtown* 664 2414 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 583 1473 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 549 1875 Los Angeles – Echo Park 208 1459 Los Angeles – El Sereno 1091 2610 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 87 1523 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 235 2310 Los Angeles – Encino 494 1094 Los Angeles – Exposition 72 2165 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 1179 2625 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 29 806 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 293 3360 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 2062 4346 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 595 1883 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 211 1960 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 1029 1768 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 868 4036 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 195 1144 Los Angeles – Harbor City 445 1531 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 879 2016 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 18 747 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 513 2844 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 1440 3796 Los Angeles – Highland Park 967 1998 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 386 2783 Los Angeles – Hollywood 1031 1511 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 248 843 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 717 2512 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 230 2849 Los Angeles – Koreatown 1028 1989 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 77 1689 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 854 2023 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 493 3754 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 269 1766 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 957 2936 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 364 4536 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 439 1549 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 58 1851 Los Angeles – Longwood 108 2509 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 173 801 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 174 2038 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 19 608 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 281 662 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 30 688 Los Angeles – Melrose 1693 2179 Los Angeles – Mid-city 248 1650 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 145 806 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 648 2686 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 493 2042 Los Angeles – North Hills 1587 2577 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 3155 2084 Los Angeles – Northridge 1213 1738 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 111 521 Los Angeles – Pacoima 2952 3835 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 21 546 Los Angeles – Palms 496 1130 Los Angeles – Panorama City 2483 3300 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 89 655 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 1641 3922 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 26 814 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 122 1114 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 316 888 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 75 1143 Los Angeles – Regent Square 27 971 Los Angeles – Reseda 1904 2485 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 104 2243 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 33 781 Los Angeles – San Pedro* 1794 2299 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 53 1193 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 895 1026 Los Angeles – Silverlake 567 1286 Los Angeles – South Carthay 98 925 Los Angeles – South Park 1839 4844 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 130 2836 Los Angeles – Studio City 219 976 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 1344 2561 Los Angeles – Sunland 394 1931 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 5 773 Los Angeles – Sylmar* 2860 3471 Los Angeles – Tarzana 541 1752 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 1102 2791 Los Angeles – Thai Town 146 1488 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 87 1000 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 18 1378 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 16 861 Los Angeles – Tujunga 392 1410 Los Angeles – University Hills 50 1458 Los Angeles – University Park 710 2586 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 533 1776 Los Angeles – Valley Village 450 1820 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 2518 2702 Los Angeles – Venice 261 770 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 656 3814 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 305 3983 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 1706 4142 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 2703 5198 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 198 2357 Los Angeles – View Heights 41 1110 Los Angeles – Watts 1730 4054 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 106 2157 Los Angeles – West Adams 792 2866 Los Angeles – West Hills 463 1142 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 451 1198 Los Angeles – West Vernon 2049 3820 Los Angeles – Westchester 361 700 Los Angeles – Westlake 2198 3703 Los Angeles – Westwood 306 566 Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 2175 6020 Los Angeles – Wilmington 1576 2790 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 996 1985 Los Angeles – Winnetka 1090 2105 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 767 1127 Unincorporated – Acton 58 728 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 24 577 Unincorporated – Altadena 600 1376 Unincorporated – Anaverde 14 928 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 5 402 Unincorporated – Arcadia 80 1002 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 1372 3233 Unincorporated – Athens Village 210 4288 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 252 3720 Unincorporated – Azusa 431 2707 Unincorporated – Bassett 563 3800 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 6 559 Unincorporated – Bradbury 4 3704 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 112 1449 Unincorporated – Castaic* 1891 6955 Unincorporated – Cerritos 14 2385 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 18 2564 Unincorporated – Covina 380 2259 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 271 2062 Unincorporated – Del Aire 69 1571 Unincorporated – Del Rey 3 943 Unincorporated – Del Sur 9 373 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 41 1645 Unincorporated – Duarte 114 2575 Unincorporated – East Covina 4 1216 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 91 1720 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 5594 4466 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 68 1062 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 593 3874 Unincorporated – East Whittier 74 1395 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 135 1536 Unincorporated – El Monte 6 4138 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 6 361 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 3094 4782 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 11 1667 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 910 1627 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 56 2228 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 5 455 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 30 2125 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 148 747 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 75 3614 Unincorporated – La Verne* 30 1471 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 83 1174 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 2 299 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 191 1470 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 24 1461 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 634 2813 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 16 914 Unincorporated – Littlerock 78 1940 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 8 617 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 76 2129 Unincorporated – Llano 3 342 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 65 691 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 74 1907 Unincorporated – Newhall 6 2727 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 18 1503 Unincorporated – North Whittier 178 2129 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 304 1265 Unincorporated – Padua Hills 3 1395 Unincorporated – Palmdale 20 2375 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 3 483 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 19 971 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 25 4039 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 14 722 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 143 1108 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 71 2668 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 8 859 Unincorporated – Rosewood 21 1633 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 14 1174 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 84 2499 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 587 1150 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 635 3140 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 9 442 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 5 1623 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 22 8240 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains* 101 542 Unincorporated – Saugus 26 16774 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 1 281 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 1 220 Unincorporated – South El Monte 75 4178 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 165 1865 Unincorporated – South Whittier 1522 2570 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 13 1665 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 146 696 Unincorporated – Sun Village 142 2353 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 48 3704 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 10 603 Unincorporated – Val Verde 59 1783 Unincorporated – Valencia 40 1302 Unincorporated – Valinda 678 2901 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 133 1143 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 628 3890 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 4 265 Unincorporated – West Carson 374 1693 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 42 4412 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 337 3427 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 20 1472 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 871 3235 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 5 385 Unincorporated – Westhills 9 1073 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 41 1113 Unincorporated – Whittier 58 1533 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 1309 3749 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 107 1775 – Under Investigation 4626

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 105 cases and four deaths previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

