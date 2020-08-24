Aug. 23, 2020 COVID Report: 8 New Deaths and 1,098 New Cases of in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 8 new deaths and 1,098 new cases of confirmed COVID-19. The lower number of cases and deaths reflects reporting delays over the weekend.

Splash pads, swim beaches, parks, trails, open spaces and other outdoor fun spots are open in Los Angeles County, with protocols in place intended to keep visitors and staff safe. These spaces have restrictions in place that allow residents increased outdoor recreation options while adhering to physical distancing and infection control requirements that reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19.

As a reminder, being around people who aren’t part of your household puts you at a greater risk for COVID-19, which is why it is so important to stay at home as much as possible and avoid all gatherings, of any size, with people who are not part of your household.

Public Health is asking business owners to adhere to the Health Officer Order and renew their commitment to infectious disease control measures. They are urged to take immediate action to implement strategies that protect workers and customers. The Health Officer Order mandates all indoor operations at many businesses must be suspended. This includes the closure of indoor operations at restaurants, houses of worship, gyms and fitness centers, museums, hair salons and barbershops and personal care services. Violations of the Health Officer Order can result in citations, fines, and the full closure of non-compliant facilities.

To date, Public Health has identified 231,695 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 5,545 deaths. There are currently 1,247 hospitalized, of which 33% are confirmed cases in the ICU. Upon further investigation, 65 cases reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

Of the eight new deaths reported today (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena), three people that passed away were over the age of 80, three people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old and two people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. Seven people had underlying health conditions including three people over the age of 80 years old, three people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old and one person between the ages of 30 and 49 years.

Ninety-two percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 5,217 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 50% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 24% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.

Testing results are available for 2,182,882 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive.

“I want to extend my sincere sympathy to all our L.A. County residents that are grieving the loss of a family member, friend, co-worker or loved one. Your loss is not unnoticed, and we keep you in our hearts during these days of sadness,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “The positive trends that the county is seeing are encouraging and reflect less transmission of the virus at workplaces and in the community. We must continue taking all the actions that got us to this place. Residents are urged to physically distance from those not in their household, wash hands frequently, avoid gatherings and crowds, and wear a clean cloth face covering that securely covers both their nose and mouth when in contact with others. not part of their household. These are the actions we each take for each other that help the county in its recovery efforts.”

It’s important if someone thinks they could be positive for COVID-19 and are awaiting testing results, to stay at home and act as if they are positive. This means self-isolating for 10 days and 72 hours after symptoms and fever subside. If a person tests positive for COVID-19, they should plan on receiving a call from a public health specialist to discuss how to protect themselves and others, to find out where they may have been, and who they were in close contact with while infectious.

Public Health has a dedicated call line for confirmed cases of COVID-19. If you are positive for COVID-19 and have not yet connected with a public health specialist or need more information on services, call toll-free at 1-833-540-0473. Residents who do not have COVID-19 should continue to call 211 for resources or more information.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases NEW Laboratory Confirmed Cases 231695 1098 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)* 219301 988 — Long Beach 10111 95 — Pasadena 2283 15 Deaths 5545 8 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 5233 8 — Long Beach 201 0 — Pasadena 111 0 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 4 3496 – 5 to 11 7701 – 12 to 17 9601 – 18 to 29 54237 – 30 to 49 75602 – 50 to 64 42479 – 65 to 79 16839 – over 80 7999 – Under Investigation 1347 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 109792 – Male 106189 – Other 93 – Under Investigation 3227 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 189 – Asian 6920 – Black 6361 – Hispanic/Latino 79378 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 678 – White 16720 – Other 26472 – Under Investigation 82583 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 15822 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 10 – Asian 775 – Black 527 – Hispanic/Latino 2625 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 17 – White 1235 – Other 28 – Under Investigation 16 CITY / COMMUNITY** Cases Case Rate City of Agoura Hills 140 670 City of Alhambra 1101 1270 City of Arcadia 429 743 City of Artesia 290 1727 City of Avalon 5 129 City of Azusa 1339 2676 City of Baldwin Park 2504 3262 City of Bell 1394 3837 City of Bell Gardens 1704 3956 City of Bellflower 2092 2691 City of Beverly Hills 593 1718 City of Bradbury 13 1216 City of Burbank 1255 1171 City of Calabasas 229 941 City of Carson 1621 1727 City of Cerritos 497 993 City of Claremont 323 885 City of Commerce* 504 3856 City of Compton 3543 3546 City of Covina 1195 2437 City of Cudahy 988 4058 City of Culver City 363 911 City of Diamond Bar 481 836 City of Downey 3586 3138 City of Duarte 447 2030 City of El Monte 3900 3326 City of El Segundo 115 685 City of Gardena 1071 1747 City of Glendale 2929 1418 City of Glendora 1119 2121 City of Hawaiian Gardens 471 3209 City of Hawthorne 1725 1943 City of Hermosa Beach 183 930 City of Hidden Hills 7 370 City of Huntington Park 2518 4233 City of Industry 30 6865 City of Inglewood 2549 2244 City of Irwindale 62 4249 City of La Canada Flintridge 153 739 City of La Habra Heights 32 587 City of La Mirada 755 1522 City of La Puente 1334 3278 City of La Verne 399 1199 City of Lakewood 1098 1366 City of Lancaster* 2751 1703 City of Lawndale 565 1681 City of Lomita 217 1047 City of Lynwood* 2858 3967 City of Malibu 91 702 City of Manhattan Beach 304 844 City of Maywood 1248 4449 City of Monrovia 656 1691 City of Montebello 1994 3097 City of Monterey Park 840 1349 City of Norwalk 2898 2693 City of Palmdale 3456 2174 City of Palos Verdes Estates 78 577 City of Paramount 2149 3836 City of Pico Rivera 2112 3285 City of Pomona 4778 3064 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 260 608 City of Redondo Beach 505 735 City of Rolling Hills 8 412 City of Rolling Hills Estates 36 444 City of Rosemead 723 1306 City of San Dimas* 454 1315 City of San Fernando 767 3116 City of San Gabriel 541 1321 City of San Marino 69 520 City of Santa Clarita 2809 1274 City of Santa Fe Springs 479 2608 City of Santa Monica 740 800 City of Sierra Madre 66 601 City of Signal Hill 232 1967 City of South El Monte 711 3404 City of South Gate 3932 4006 City of South Pasadena 242 929 City of Temple City 471 1292 City of Torrance 1241 831 City of Vernon 9 4306 City of Walnut 236 773 City of West Covina 2502 2312 City of West Hollywood 482 1304 City of Westlake Village 25 299 City of Whittier 1945 2225 Los Angeles 93931 2322 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 232 2829 Los Angeles – Alsace 316 2539 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 2 5000 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 56 2238 Los Angeles – Arleta 1221 3553 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 205 1398 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 546 1754 Los Angeles – Bel Air 69 819 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 102 814 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 132 1002 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 3899 4488 Los Angeles – Brentwood 248 801 Los Angeles – Brookside 3 516 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 108 1517 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 1599 2449 Los Angeles – Carthay 189 1316 Los Angeles – Central 1919 4922 Los Angeles – Century City 106 829 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 1349 3995 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 584 1576 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 61 665 Los Angeles – Chinatown 107 1334 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 261 1793 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 266 1755 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 268 1938 Los Angeles – Crestview 170 1495 Los Angeles – Del Rey 314 1049 Los Angeles – Downtown* 661 2403 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 581 1468 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 549 1875 Los Angeles – Echo Park 205 1438 Los Angeles – El Sereno 1089 2605 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 87 1523 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 235 2310 Los Angeles – Encino 492 1089 Los Angeles – Exposition 71 2135 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 1168 2600 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 28 778 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 291 3337 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 2054 4329 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 593 1876 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 209 1942 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 1016 1746 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 859 3994 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 195 1144 Los Angeles – Harbor City 438 1507 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 869 1993 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 18 747 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 503 2789 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 1424 3754 Los Angeles – Highland Park 967 1998 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 384 2769 Los Angeles – Hollywood 1023 1499 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 249 846 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 716 2509 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 230 2849 Los Angeles – Koreatown 1023 1979 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 76 1667 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 844 2000 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 481 3663 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 268 1759 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 948 2908 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 364 4536 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 438 1545 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 58 1851 Los Angeles – Longwood 108 2509 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 173 801 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 168 1968 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 18 576 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 277 652 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 30 688 Los Angeles – Melrose 1667 2146 Los Angeles – Mid-city 247 1643 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 145 806 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 642 2661 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 485 2009 Los Angeles – North Hills 1565 2542 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 3113 2056 Los Angeles – Northridge 1204 1725 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 110 517 Los Angeles – Pacoima 2929 3805 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 21 546 Los Angeles – Palms 495 1128 Los Angeles – Panorama City 2464 3274 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 89 655 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 1631 3898 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 26 814 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 118 1078 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 310 871 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 74 1128 Los Angeles – Regent Square 25 899 Los Angeles – Reseda 1891 2468 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 98 2114 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 33 781 Los Angeles – San Pedro* 1772 2271 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 53 1193 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 881 1010 Los Angeles – Silverlake 563 1277 Los Angeles – South Carthay 98 925 Los Angeles – South Park 1827 4813 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 130 2836 Los Angeles – Studio City 217 967 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 1325 2525 Los Angeles – Sunland 387 1896 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 5 773 Los Angeles – Sylmar* 2845 3453 Los Angeles – Tarzana 538 1742 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 1083 2743 Los Angeles – Thai Town 146 1488 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 87 1000 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 17 1302 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 15 807 Los Angeles – Tujunga 379 1363 Los Angeles – University Hills 51 1487 Los Angeles – University Park 698 2542 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 526 1752 Los Angeles – Valley Village 445 1800 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 2493 2675 Los Angeles – Venice 260 767 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 654 3802 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 304 3970 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 1688 4098 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 2687 5168 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 197 2346 Los Angeles – View Heights 42 1137 Los Angeles – Watts 1712 4012 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 105 2136 Los Angeles – West Adams 785 2841 Los Angeles – West Hills 456 1125 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 448 1190 Los Angeles – West Vernon 2036 3795 Los Angeles – Westchester 358 694 Los Angeles – Westlake 2181 3675 Los Angeles – Westwood 299 553 Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 2165 5992 Los Angeles – Wilmington 1545 2735 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 990 1973 Los Angeles – Winnetka 1081 2087 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 763 1121 Unincorporated – Acton 58 728 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 24 577 Unincorporated – Altadena 582 1334 Unincorporated – Anaverde 13 862 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 5 402 Unincorporated – Arcadia 80 1002 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 1359 3202 Unincorporated – Athens Village 205 4186 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 243 3587 Unincorporated – Azusa 427 2682 Unincorporated – Bassett 560 3779 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 6 559 Unincorporated – Bradbury 4 3704 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 112 1449 Unincorporated – Castaic* 1889 6947 Unincorporated – Cerritos 14 2385 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 17 2422 Unincorporated – Covina 374 2224 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 271 2062 Unincorporated – Del Aire 64 1457 Unincorporated – Del Rey 3 943 Unincorporated – Del Sur 9 373 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 40 1604 Unincorporated – Duarte 114 2575 Unincorporated – East Covina 4 1216 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 90 1701 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 5555 4434 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 67 1046 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 586 3828 Unincorporated – East Whittier 74 1395 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 136 1547 Unincorporated – El Monte 6 4138 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 6 361 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 3065 4737 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 11 1667 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 893 1597 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 55 2188 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 5 455 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 29 2054 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 145 732 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 75 3614 Unincorporated – La Verne* 30 1471 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 82 1160 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 2 299 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 190 1462 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 22 1339 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 624 2768 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 16 914 Unincorporated – Littlerock 73 1815 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 8 617 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 75 2101 Unincorporated – Llano 3 342 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 65 691 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 72 1855 Unincorporated – Newhall 6 2727 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 18 1503 Unincorporated – North Whittier 175 2093 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 297 1236 Unincorporated – Padua Hills 3 1395 Unincorporated – Palmdale 20 2375 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 3 483 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 19 971 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 25 4039 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 14 722 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 142 1100 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 70 2631 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 8 859 Unincorporated – Rosewood 21 1633 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 14 1174 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 83 2470 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 582 1141 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 630 3116 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 9 442 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 5 1623 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 21 7865 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains* 100 537 Unincorporated – Saugus 25 16129 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 1 281 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 1 220 Unincorporated – South El Monte 75 4178 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 165 1865 Unincorporated – South Whittier 1501 2535 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 13 1665 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 144 687 Unincorporated – Sun Village 139 2303 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 44 3395 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 10 603 Unincorporated – Val Verde 58 1753 Unincorporated – Valencia 39 1270 Unincorporated – Valinda 670 2867 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 133 1143 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 619 3834 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 4 265 Unincorporated – West Carson 370 1675 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 41 4307 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 334 3396 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 20 1472 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 864 3209 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 5 385 Unincorporated – Westhills 9 1073 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 41 1113 Unincorporated – Whittier 58 1533 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 1302 3729 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 107 1775 – Under Investigation 4612

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Sixty-five cases reported earlier were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

