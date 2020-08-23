These California Congressmen Voted No to Help Your Postal Worker

Hews Media Group-Cerritos News would like to let you know the California Congressmen who voted NO to help the postal service. We bet you can guess who they are.

If you look at their district maps, they are all from Central California, which is where people will get hit the hardest by the postal slowdown.

Their votes constitute 20% of the entire no vote tally.

All their contact information is below, so if you live in their districts and like your postal service give them a call.

Even if you live out of their district you should give them a call express your disdain for their lack of concern for the USPS.

