35 New Deaths and 2,103 New Cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 35 new deaths and 2,103 new cases of COVID-19. To date, Public Health has identified 220,762 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 5,245 deaths.

A backlog of cases from the state electronic lab report system (ELR) issue is still expected. Data sources that track other key indicators, including hospitalizations and deaths, are not affected by this reporting issue.

There are 1,393 confirmed cases currently hospitalized and 33% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU. Daily hospitalizations numbers continue to decline and today’s numbers haven’t been seen since mid-June.

Testing results are available for nearly 2,063,000 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive.

Of the 35 new deaths reported today, nine people that passed away (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena) were over the age of 80 years old, nine people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, 11 people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and five people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. Twenty-three people had underlying health conditions including eight people over the age of 80 years old, four people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, eight people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old and three people between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. One death was reported by the City of Long Beach.

Ninety-two percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 4,932 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 50% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 24% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 34 cases and four deaths reported earlier were not LA County residents.

“We send our deepest condolences and prayers to the many families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “With this weekend’s high temperatures, I encourage everyone to take steps to stay cool and keep hydrated throughout the day while still practicing physical distancing and avoiding gatherings. Please note that cooling centers are open and safe places to go to avoid the extreme heat because every site is adhering to strict infection control and distancing measures. If you are heading to the beach or a park, please remember to use sunscreen and always wear a face covering when you are around any other people including when you are in the parking lot and walking to and from your destination. If you feel reluctant to wear a face covering during the hot weather, please stay home and away from all others not in your household. In spite of the heat, we still need to continue taking every measure possible to slow the spread of the COVID-19 and reduce community transmission rates so we can re-open our schools and get more people back to work.”

Business owners and business operators must also continue to take the necessary steps that protect workers and customers and adhere to infection control and distancing directives. In addition to following infection control directives, businesses need to immediately alert Public Health when there are three or more cases at a worksite. Directives and checklists for all businesses to follow are posted at: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

Residents are also encouraged to report non-compliance and dangerous conditions at businesses. Residents can call 888-700-9995. These tips can be submitted anonymously.

Given the ELR delays, the department urges any person with a positive lab result to call 1-833-540-0473 to connect with a public health specialist who can provide information about services and support. Residents who do not have COVID-19 should continue to call 211 for resources or more information.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases Laboratory Confirmed Cases 220762 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)* 209021 — Long Beach 9552 — Pasadena 2189 Deaths 5245 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 4945 — Long Beach 189 — Pasadena 111 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 4 3271 – 5 to 11 7215 – 12 to 17 9063 – 18 to 29 51590 – 30 to 49 72172 – 50 to 64 40595 – 65 to 79 16139 – over 80 7698 – Under Investigation 1278 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 104447 – Male 101263 – Other 88 – Under Investigation 3223 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 187 – Asian 6611 – Black 6016 – Hispanic/Latino 74582 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 663 – White 15813 – Other 26196 – Under Investigation 78953 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 14771 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 12 – Asian 738 – Black 499 – Hispanic/Latino 2465 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 18 – White 1170 – Other 30 – Under Investigation 13 CITY / COMMUNITY** Cases Case Rate City of Agoura Hills 128 613 City of Alhambra 1041 1200 City of Arcadia 405 701 City of Artesia 273 1625 City of Avalon 5 129 City of Azusa 1248 2494 City of Baldwin Park 2401 3128 City of Bell 1344 3699 City of Bell Gardens 1632 3789 City of Bellflower 1987 2556 City of Beverly Hills 576 1669 City of Bradbury 13 1216 City of Burbank 1155 1078 City of Calabasas 219 900 City of Carson 1503 1602 City of Cerritos 479 957 City of Claremont 306 839 City of Commerce* 479 3665 City of Compton 3371 3374 City of Covina 1138 2321 City of Cudahy 947 3890 City of Culver City 349 875 City of Diamond Bar 456 793 City of Downey 3421 2994 City of Duarte 428 1944 City of El Monte 3729 3180 City of El Segundo 106 631 City of Gardena 1008 1644 City of Glendale 2752 1333 City of Glendora 1080 2047 City of Hawaiian Gardens 444 3025 City of Hawthorne 1650 1858 City of Hermosa Beach 176 895 City of Hidden Hills 7 370 City of Huntington Park 2425 4077 City of Industry 29 6636 City of Inglewood 2411 2123 City of Irwindale 60 4112 City of La Canada Flintridge 141 681 City of La Habra Heights 32 587 City of La Mirada 727 1466 City of La Puente 1248 3067 City of La Verne 372 1118 City of Lakewood 1044 1299 City of Lancaster* 2590 1603 City of Lawndale 534 1589 City of Lomita 202 974 City of Lynwood* 2749 3816 City of Malibu 90 694 City of Manhattan Beach 295 819 City of Maywood 1192 4250 City of Monrovia 614 1582 City of Montebello 1895 2944 City of Monterey Park 797 1280 City of Norwalk 2776 2579 City of Palmdale 3237 2036 City of Palos Verdes Estates 77 569 City of Paramount 2038 3638 City of Pico Rivera 2015 3135 City of Pomona 4535 2908 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 248 580 City of Redondo Beach 482 702 City of Rolling Hills 5 258 City of Rolling Hills Estates 34 419 City of Rosemead 697 1259 City of San Dimas* 427 1237 City of San Fernando 738 2999 City of San Gabriel 492 1201 City of San Marino 62 467 City of Santa Clarita 2625 1191 City of Santa Fe Springs 447 2434 City of Santa Monica 707 765 City of Sierra Madre 63 573 City of Signal Hill 221 1873 City of South El Monte 676 3237 City of South Gate 3810 3882 City of South Pasadena 235 902 City of Temple City 443 1215 City of Torrance 1192 799 City of Vernon 10 4785 City of Walnut 233 763 City of West Covina 2405 2222 City of West Hollywood 465 1258 City of Westlake Village 24 287 City of Whittier 1844 2109 Los Angeles 89634 2216 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 219 2670 Los Angeles – Alsace 298 2395 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 2 5000 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 55 2198 Los Angeles – Arleta 1169 3401 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 191 1302 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 529 1700 Los Angeles – Bel Air 62 736 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 95 758 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 131 994 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 3729 4292 Los Angeles – Brentwood 233 753 Los Angeles – Brookside 3 516 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 104 1460 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 1521 2330 Los Angeles – Carthay 187 1302 Los Angeles – Central 1814 4652 Los Angeles – Century City 103 805 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 1296 3838 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 566 1527 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 58 632 Los Angeles – Chinatown 98 1222 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 251 1725 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 260 1716 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 262 1895 Los Angeles – Crestview 167 1469 Los Angeles – Del Rey 299 999 Los Angeles – Downtown* 616 2239 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 553 1397 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 534 1823 Los Angeles – Echo Park 190 1333 Los Angeles – El Sereno 1021 2442 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 85 1488 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 223 2193 Los Angeles – Encino 459 1016 Los Angeles – Exposition 69 2075 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 1112 2476 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 26 722 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 276 3165 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 1976 4165 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 577 1826 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 205 1904 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 988 1698 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 820 3813 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 188 1103 Los Angeles – Harbor City 415 1428 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 798 1830 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 18 747 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 483 2678 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 1367 3604 Los Angeles – Highland Park 922 1905 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 369 2660 Los Angeles – Hollywood 973 1426 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 243 826 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 684 2397 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 225 2787 Los Angeles – Koreatown 978 1892 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 74 1623 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 806 1910 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 467 3556 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 256 1680 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 915 2807 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 352 4386 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 414 1461 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 55 1756 Los Angeles – Longwood 106 2463 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 166 768 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 155 1816 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 18 576 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 270 636 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 30 688 Los Angeles – Melrose 1608 2070 Los Angeles – Mid-city 242 1610 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 139 773 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 610 2529 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 457 1893 Los Angeles – North Hills 1486 2413 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 2920 1928 Los Angeles – Northridge 1156 1656 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 106 498 Los Angeles – Pacoima 2792 3627 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 20 520 Los Angeles – Palms 470 1071 Los Angeles – Panorama City 2318 3080 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 87 641 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 1569 3750 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 23 720 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 113 1032 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 293 823 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 68 1037 Los Angeles – Regent Square 25 899 Los Angeles – Reseda 1816 2370 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 92 1984 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 29 686 Los Angeles – San Pedro* 1719 2203 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 50 1126 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 841 964 Los Angeles – Silverlake 546 1239 Los Angeles – South Carthay 95 897 Los Angeles – South Park 1757 4628 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 122 2661 Los Angeles – Studio City 209 931 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 1259 2399 Los Angeles – Sunland 371 1818 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 5 773 Los Angeles – Sylmar* 2716 3296 Los Angeles – Tarzana 528 1710 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 1042 2639 Los Angeles – Thai Town 136 1386 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 86 988 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 17 1302 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 14 753 Los Angeles – Tujunga 345 1241 Los Angeles – University Hills 49 1429 Los Angeles – University Park 643 2342 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 494 1646 Los Angeles – Valley Village 438 1772 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 2358 2530 Los Angeles – Venice 245 723 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 631 3669 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 292 3814 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 1639 3980 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 2568 4939 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 185 2203 Los Angeles – View Heights 39 1056 Los Angeles – Watts 1592 3731 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 103 2096 Los Angeles – West Adams 755 2733 Los Angeles – West Hills 436 1075 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 427 1135 Los Angeles – West Vernon 1922 3583 Los Angeles – Westchester 338 655 Los Angeles – Westlake 2125 3580 Los Angeles – Westwood 285 527 Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 2072 5735 Los Angeles – Wilmington 1437 2544 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 954 1902 Los Angeles – Winnetka 1038 2004 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 728 1070 Unincorporated – Acton 55 690 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 22 529 Unincorporated – Altadena 537 1231 Unincorporated – Anaverde 13 862 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 5 402 Unincorporated – Arcadia 78 977 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 1293 3047 Unincorporated – Athens Village 197 4023 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 230 3395 Unincorporated – Azusa 414 2600 Unincorporated – Bassett 540 3644 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 6 559 Unincorporated – Bradbury 4 3704 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 102 1320 Unincorporated – Castaic* 1877 6903 Unincorporated – Cerritos 13 2215 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 16 2279 Unincorporated – Covina 362 2152 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 258 1963 Unincorporated – Del Aire 61 1389 Unincorporated – Del Rey 3 943 Unincorporated – Del Sur 8 331 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 38 1524 Unincorporated – Duarte 106 2394 Unincorporated – East Covina 4 1216 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 85 1606 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 5359 4278 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 60 937 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 553 3612 Unincorporated – East Whittier 67 1263 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 131 1490 Unincorporated – El Monte 6 4138 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 6 361 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 2927 4524 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 9 1364 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 842 1506 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 52 2068 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 5 455 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 29 2054 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 136 687 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 75 3614 Unincorporated – La Verne* 28 1373 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 77 1089 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 2 299 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 173 1331 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 19 1156 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 589 2613 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 16 914 Unincorporated – Littlerock 64 1592 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 7 540 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 64 1793 Unincorporated – Llano 3 342 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 63 669 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 68 1752 Unincorporated – Newhall 6 2727 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 18 1503 Unincorporated – North Whittier 172 2057 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 285 1186 Unincorporated – Padua Hills 3 1395 Unincorporated – Palmdale 20 2375 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 3 483 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 19 971 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 23 3716 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 10 516 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 134 1038 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 67 2518 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 7 752 Unincorporated – Rosewood 16 1244 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 14 1174 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 79 2350 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 563 1103 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 598 2957 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 9 442 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 5 1623 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 17 6367 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains* 95 510 Unincorporated – Saugus 21 13548 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 1 281 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 1 220 Unincorporated – South El Monte 72 4011 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 158 1786 Unincorporated – South Whittier 1442 2435 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 12 1536 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 137 653 Unincorporated – Sun Village 125 2071 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 40 3086 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 10 603 Unincorporated – Val Verde 54 1632 Unincorporated – Valencia 39 1270 Unincorporated – Valinda 639 2734 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 125 1074 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 590 3655 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 4 265 Unincorporated – West Carson 327 1481 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 41 4307 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 322 3274 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 20 1472 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 819 3042 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 4 308 Unincorporated – Westhills 9 1073 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 36 977 Unincorporated – Whittier 53 1401 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 1246 3569 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 107 1775 – Under Investigation 4412

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 34 cases and four deaths previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

