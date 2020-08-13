Montebello Councilman Hadjinian Resigns Foundation Post, Accuses Sheriff Villanueva of Helping ‘Terrorists’

BY BRIAN HEWS • August 13, 2020

Montebello Councilman Jack Hadjinian, in a Facebook post, has resigned his board of director position on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Youth Foundation because of what he called LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s “reckless behavior.”

Hadjinian stated, “I can no longer support such a reckless leader as Sheriff Villanueva.”

“He continues to challenge the [Los Angeles County] Board of Supervisors and now has planned an event with a terrorist group known as the Azerbaijani Community.”

An internet search of Azerbaijani Community shows they are part of the Azeri community.

Hadjinian continued, “The Azeris are spreading anti-Armenian propaganda and Sheriff Villanueva is giving them a platform to further extend their lies across the county of Los Angeles. I will never compromise my principles just to carry a badge or an ID card.”

Hadjinian cited several recent examples of aggression by the Azerbaijanis against the Armenian-American community, including the July 24 vandalism at the Krouzian-Zekarian Vasbouragan Armenian School in San Francisco, where the building was spray painted with crude pro-Azerbaijani graffiti.

