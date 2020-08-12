58 New Deaths and 2,428 New Cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) announced that Institutions of Higher Education (IHE) would need to limit campus activities in the near term, as community transmission rates remain high. These higher rates are driven, in part, by younger people between 18 to 30 years old who currently account for 25% to 30% of new infections.

Colleges and universities in Los Angeles County may continue their essential operations, but most academic instruction must continue to be done via distance-learning. Institutions may continue to offer in person training and instruction only for students who are or will become part of the essential workforce and only for required activities that cannot be accomplished through virtual learning. All other academic instruction must continue to be done via distance-learning. Faculty and other staff may come to campus for the purpose of providing distance learning, and other activities related to the purposes above, as well as maintaining minimum basic operations.

Colleges and universities should limit their on-campus student residency to only providing housing for students who have no alternative housing options.

Collegiate sports may only proceed in compliance with all the California Department of Public Health Specific Interim Guidance for Collegiate Athletics.

Today, Public Health has confirmed 58 new deaths and 2,428 new cases of COVID-19. Of the new cases reported by Public Health today (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena), 71% occurred in people under the age of 50 years old.

The number of new cases reported today includes about 700 backlog cases from the State. We anticipate receiving additional backlog cases later this week. Data sources that track other key indicators, including hospitalizations and deaths, are not affected by this reporting issue.

There are 1,538 confirmed cases currently hospitalized and 32% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU. Between March and July, adults ranging in age from 30 to 65 years old have made up the majority of hospitalized cases, with people in these age groups accounting for about 50% of all hospitalized cases.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those who have suffered the loss of someone they love to COVID-19. As the number of deaths continue to rise, we join with others across the County to offer our heartfelt condolences,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “I know that our decision to delay fully re-opening colleges and universities is disheartening news for our students who were looking forward to life on campus. But this postponement means that we will continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 and get to the point where we can return to campus when rates of community transmission are lower. Colleges and universities are an important driver of innovation, cultural vibrancy, and economic activity in the County. At the same time, the very nature of the way that colleges and universities operate creates a significant risk of outbreaks of COVID-19 among students, faculty and staff. And these risks extend beyond campus into the broader community. That is why we have made the difficult, but necessary decision to limit the reopening of these important institutions.”

To date, Public Health has identified 214,197 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 5,109 deaths.

Public Health continues to monitor and support skilled nursing facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Public Health surveyed all 340 skilled nursing facilities in the County on their compliance with mandated COVID-19 testing and all facilities responded. A total of 14,100 nursing home residents were tested this past week and 2.8% were positive. A total of 22,166 staff were tested and 1.7% were positive. These rates are considerably lower than rates of cases seen earlier in May and June and shows that these facilities are doing their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect our vulnerable elders.

Inequities are also tracked by race and ethnicity of individuals that have tragically passed away due to COVID-19 while either living or working at a skilled nursing facility. Among residents, Latino/Latinx and White residents each make up about 30% of the skilled nursing facility deaths, followed by Asian residents at 21%, and Black/African American residents at 14%. Among health care workers in skilled nursing facilities who died, 57% are Latino/Latinx, 37% are Asian, and Black/African American and White health care workers both account for 3% of deaths.

Of the 58 new deaths reported today, 19 people that passed away (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena) were over the age of 80 years old, 24 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, 11 people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and three people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. Forty-five people had underlying health conditions including 16 people over the age of 80 years old, 17 people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, nine people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and three people between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. One death was reported by the City of Long Beach.

Ninety-two percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 4,801 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 50% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 24% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 39 cases and six deaths reported earlier were not LA County residents.

Testing results are available for more than 1,984,000 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive. The State ELR problems have resulted in under counting, affecting the number of COVID-19 cases reported each day and our contact tracing efforts. Given the ELR delays, the department urges any person with a positive lab result to call 1-833-540-0473 to connect with a public health specialist who can provide information about services and support. Residents who do not have COVID-19 should continue to call 211 for resources or more information.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Laboratory Confirmed Cases — 214197 Total Cases*

Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) — 202854

Long Beach — 9210

Pasadena — 2133

Deaths 5109

Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 4814

Long Beach 184

Pasadena 111

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

0 to 4 3116

5 to 11 6890

12 to 17 8730

18 to 29 50126

30 to 49 70153

50 to 64 39412

65 to 79 15652

over 80 7528

Under Investigation 1247

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

Female 101275

Male 98299

Other 81

Under Investigation 3199

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

American Indian/Alaska Native 182

Asian 6423

Black 5767

Hispanic/Latino 71945

Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 645

White 15317

Other 25432

Under Investigation 77143

Hospitalization

Hospitalized (Ever) 14231

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

American Indian/Alaska Native 11

Asian 725

Black 492

Hispanic/Latino 2380

Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 18

White 1149

Other 26

Under Investigation 13

CITY / COMMUNITY (Rate**)

City of Agoura Hills 128 ( 613 )

City of Alhambra 1019 ( 1175 )

City of Arcadia 390 ( 675 )

City of Artesia 255 ( 1518 )

City of Avalon 5 ( 129 )

City of Azusa 1206 ( 2410 )

City of Baldwin Park 2315 ( 3016 )

City of Bell 1309 ( 3603 )

City of Bell Gardens 1572 ( 3650 )

City of Bellflower 1917 ( 2466 )

City of Beverly Hills 569 ( 1648 )

City of Bradbury 13 ( 1216 )

City of Burbank 1125 ( 1050 )

City of Calabasas 216 ( 888 )

City of Carson 1444 ( 1539 )

City of Cerritos 457 ( 913 )

City of Claremont 291 ( 798 )

City of Commerce* 463 ( 3543 )

City of Compton 3251 ( 3254 )

City of Covina 1096 ( 2235 )

City of Cudahy 911 ( 3742 )

City of Culver City 345 ( 865 )

City of Diamond Bar 438 ( 762 )

City of Downey 3316 ( 2902 )

City of Duarte 410 ( 1862 )

City of El Monte 3631 ( 3096 )

City of El Segundo 104 ( 620 )

City of Gardena 969 ( 1580 )

City of Glendale 2672 ( 1294 )

City of Glendora 1055 ( 1999 )

City of Hawaiian Gardens 429 ( 2923 )

City of Hawthorne 1603 ( 1805 )

City of Hermosa Beach 169 ( 859 )

City of Hidden Hills 6 ( 317 )

City of Huntington Park 2344 ( 3941 )

City of Industry 29 ( 6636 )

City of Inglewood 2337 ( 2058 )

City of Irwindale 61 ( 4181 )

City of La Canada Flintridge 137 ( 662 )

City of La Habra Heights 31 ( 568 )

City of La Mirada 694 ( 1399 )

City of La Puente 1194 ( 2934 )

City of La Verne 357 ( 1073 )

City of Lakewood 1005 ( 1251 )

City of Lancaster* 2484 ( 1537 )

City of Lawndale 530 ( 1577 )

City of Lomita 196 ( 946 )

City of Lynwood* 2673 ( 3710 )

City of Malibu 87 ( 671 )

City of Manhattan Beach 287 ( 797 )

City of Maywood 1153 ( 4111 )

City of Monrovia 593 ( 1528 )

City of Montebello 1843 ( 2863 )

City of Monterey Park 747 ( 1200 )

City of Norwalk 2673 ( 2484 )

City of Palmdale 3128 ( 1968 )

City of Palos Verdes Estates 76 ( 562 )

City of Paramount 1977 ( 3529 )

City of Pico Rivera 1945 ( 3026 )

City of Pomona 4357 ( 2794 )

City of Rancho Palos Verdes 245 ( 573 )

City of Redondo Beach 476 ( 693 )

City of Rolling Hills 5 ( 258 )

City of Rolling Hills Estates 33 ( 407 )

City of Rosemead 680 ( 1229 )

City of San Dimas* 410 ( 1188 )

City of San Fernando 719 ( 2921 )

City of San Gabriel 474 ( 1157 )

City of San Marino 62 ( 467 )

City of Santa Clarita 2548 ( 1156 )

City of Santa Fe Springs 429 ( 2336 )

City of Santa Monica 693 ( 750 )

City of Sierra Madre 62 ( 564 )

City of Signal Hill 210 ( 1780 )

City of South El Monte 649 ( 3107 )

City of South Gate 3718 ( 3788 )

City of South Pasadena 233 ( 894 )

City of Temple City 433 ( 1188 )

City of Torrance 1162 ( 778 )

City of Vernon 10 ( 4785 )

City of Walnut 225 ( 737 )

City of West Covina 2326 ( 2149 )

City of West Hollywood 454 ( 1229 )

City of Westlake Village 23 ( 275 )

City of Whittier 1784 ( 2040 )

Los Angeles 87184 ( 2156 )

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 206 ( 2512 )

Los Angeles – Alsace 290 ( 2330 )

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 2 ( 5000 )

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 55 ( 2198 )

Los Angeles – Arleta 1147 ( 3337 )

Los Angeles – Atwater Village 185 ( 1261 )

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 515 ( 1655 )

Los Angeles – Bel Air 62 ( 736 )

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 91 ( 727 )

Los Angeles – Beverlywood 126 ( 957 )

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 3625 ( 4172 )

Los Angeles – Brentwood 223 ( 720 )

Los Angeles – Brookside 3 ( 516 )

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 102 ( 1432 )

Los Angeles – Canoga Park 1486 ( 2276 )

Los Angeles – Carthay 184 ( 1281 )

Los Angeles – Central 1770 ( 4539 )

Los Angeles – Century City 100 ( 782 )

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 1269 ( 3758 )

Los Angeles – Chatsworth 553 ( 1492 )

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 57 ( 622 )

Los Angeles – Chinatown 95 ( 1184 )

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 250 ( 1718 )

Los Angeles – Country Club Park 253 ( 1670 )

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 260 ( 1880 )

Los Angeles – Crestview 162 ( 1425 )

Los Angeles – Del Rey 290 ( 969 )

Los Angeles – Downtown* 603 ( 2192 )

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 536 ( 1354 )

Los Angeles – East Hollywood 532 ( 1817 )

Los Angeles – Echo Park 185 ( 1298 )

Los Angeles – El Sereno 985 ( 2356 )

Los Angeles – Elysian Park 83 ( 1453 )

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 216 ( 2124 )

Los Angeles – Encino 431 ( 954 )

Los Angeles – Exposition 68 ( 2044 )

Los Angeles – Exposition Park 1072 ( 2387 )

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 26 ( 722 )

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 269 ( 3085 )

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 1926 ( 4059 )

Los Angeles – Glassell Park 554 ( 1753 )

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 203 ( 1886 )

Los Angeles – Granada Hills 958 ( 1646 )

Los Angeles – Green Meadows 787 ( 3660 )

Los Angeles – Hancock Park 182 ( 1068 )

Los Angeles – Harbor City 402 ( 1383 )

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 774 ( 1775 )

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 16 ( 664 )

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 473 ( 2623 )

Los Angeles – Harvard Park 1330 ( 3506 )

Los Angeles – Highland Park 903 ( 1866 )

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 359 ( 2588 )

Los Angeles – Hollywood 964 ( 1412 )

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 240 ( 815 )

Los Angeles – Hyde Park 663 ( 2323 )

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 220 ( 2725 )

Los Angeles – Koreatown 949 ( 1836 )

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 74 ( 1623 )

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 791 ( 1874 )

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 464 ( 3533 )

Los Angeles – Leimert Park 250 ( 1641 )

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 896 ( 2749 )

Los Angeles – Little Armenia 346 ( 4312 )

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 408 ( 1440 )

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 55 ( 1756 )

Los Angeles – Longwood 102 ( 2370 )

Los Angeles – Los Feliz 157 ( 727 )

Los Angeles – Manchester Square 145 ( 1699 )

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 18 ( 576 )

Los Angeles – Mar Vista 261 ( 615 )

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 28 ( 642 )

Los Angeles – Melrose 1567 ( 2017 )

Los Angeles – Mid-city 239 ( 1590 )

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 136 ( 756 )

Los Angeles – Mission Hills 597 ( 2475 )

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 447 ( 1851 )

Los Angeles – North Hills 1441 ( 2340 )

Los Angeles – North Hollywood 2817 ( 1860 )

Los Angeles – Northridge 1129 ( 1618 )

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 104 ( 488 )

Los Angeles – Pacoima 2717 ( 3530 )

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 20 ( 520 )

Los Angeles – Palms 461 ( 1051 )

Los Angeles – Panorama City 2249 ( 2989 )

Los Angeles – Park La Brea 86 ( 633 )

Los Angeles – Pico-Union 1547 ( 3697 )

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 22 ( 688 )

Los Angeles – Playa Vista 110 ( 1005 )

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 277 ( 778 )

Los Angeles – Rancho Park 63 ( 960 )

Los Angeles – Regent Square 25 ( 899 )

Los Angeles – Reseda 1771 ( 2311 )

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 88 ( 1898 )

Los Angeles – Reynier Village 29 ( 686 )

Los Angeles – San Pedro* 1689 ( 2164 )

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 49 ( 1103 )

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 822 ( 942 )

Los Angeles – Silverlake 532 ( 1207 )

Los Angeles – South Carthay 94 ( 887 )

Los Angeles – South Park 1710 ( 4505 )

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 120 ( 2618 )

Los Angeles – Studio City 203 ( 905 )

Los Angeles – Sun Valley 1205 ( 2296 )

Los Angeles – Sunland 363 ( 1779 )

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 5 ( 773 )

Los Angeles – Sylmar* 2639 ( 3203 )

Los Angeles – Tarzana 521 ( 1687 )

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 1010 ( 2558 )

Los Angeles – Thai Town 129 ( 1315 )

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 85 ( 977 )

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 17 ( 1302 )

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 14 ( 753 )

Los Angeles – Tujunga 330 ( 1187 )

Los Angeles – University Hills 46 ( 1341 )

Los Angeles – University Park 626 ( 2280 )

Los Angeles – Valley Glen 473 ( 1576 )

Los Angeles – Valley Village 427 ( 1727 )

Los Angeles – Van Nuys 2250 ( 2414 )

Los Angeles – Venice 234 ( 691 )

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 614 ( 3570 )

Los Angeles – Vermont Square 279 ( 3644 )

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 1590 ( 3861 )

Los Angeles – Vernon Central 2494 ( 4796 )

Los Angeles – Victoria Park 179 ( 2131 )

Los Angeles – View Heights 37 ( 1002 )

Los Angeles – Watts 1536 ( 3599 )

Los Angeles – Wellington Square 100 ( 2035 )

Los Angeles – West Adams 738 ( 2671 )

Los Angeles – West Hills 420 ( 1036 )

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 418 ( 1111 )

Los Angeles – West Vernon 1861 ( 3469 )

Los Angeles – Westchester 327 ( 634 )

Los Angeles – Westlake 2097 ( 3533 )

Los Angeles – Westwood 275 ( 508 )

Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 2035 ( 5633 )

Los Angeles – Wilmington 1388 ( 2457 )

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 933 ( 1860 )

Los Angeles – Winnetka 1001 ( 1933 )

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 713 ( 1048 )

Unincorporated – Acton 54 ( 677 )

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 22 ( 529 )

Unincorporated – Altadena 520 ( 1192 )

Unincorporated – Anaverde 9 ( 597 )

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 5 ( 402 )

Unincorporated – Arcadia 75 ( 940 )

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 1249 ( 2943 )

Unincorporated – Athens Village 188 ( 3839 )

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 226 ( 3336 )

Unincorporated – Azusa 403 ( 2531 )

Unincorporated – Bassett 519 ( 3503 )

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 5 ( 466 )

Unincorporated – Bradbury 4 ( 3704 )

Unincorporated – Canyon Country 99 ( 1281 )

Unincorporated – Castaic* 1874 ( 6892 )

Unincorporated – Cerritos 13 ( 2215 )

Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Claremont 4 ( 570 )

Unincorporated – Covina 350 ( 2081 )

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 253 ( 1925 )

Unincorporated – Del Aire 58 ( 1320 )

Unincorporated – Del Rey 3 ( 943 )

Unincorporated – Del Sur 8 ( 331 )

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 37 ( 1484 )

Unincorporated – Duarte 102 ( 2304 )

Unincorporated – East Covina 4 ( 1216 )

Unincorporated – East La Mirada 84 ( 1587 )

Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 5218 ( 4165 )

Unincorporated – East Pasadena 60 ( 937 )

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 535 ( 3495 )

Unincorporated – East Whittier 61 ( 1150 )

Unincorporated – El Camino Village 127 ( 1445 )

Unincorporated – El Monte 6 ( 4138 )

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 6 ( 361 )

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 2853 ( 4409 )

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Glendora 9 ( 1364 )

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 815 ( 1457 )

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Hawthorne 51 ( 2029 )

Unincorporated – Hi Vista 5 ( 455 )

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 28 ( 1983 )

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 127 ( 641 )

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – La Rambla 75 ( 3614 )

Unincorporated – La Verne* 25 ( 1225 )

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 76 ( 1075 )

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 2 ( 299 )

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 164 ( 1262 )

Unincorporated – Lake Manor 18 ( 1096 )

Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Lennox 566 ( 2511 )

Unincorporated – Leona Valley 15 ( 857 )

Unincorporated – Littlerock 60 ( 1492 )

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 7 ( 540 )

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 62 ( 1737 )

Unincorporated – Llano 3 ( 342 )

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 63 ( 669 )

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Monrovia 66 ( 1701 )

Unincorporated – Newhall 6 ( 2727 )

Unincorporated – North Lancaster 18 ( 1503 )

Unincorporated – North Whittier 160 ( 1914 )

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 280 ( 1165 )

Unincorporated – Padua Hills 3 ( 1395 )

Unincorporated – Palmdale 20 ( 2375 )

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 3 ( 483 )

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 19 ( 971 )

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 23 ( 3716 )

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Pomona 9 ( 464 )

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 134 ( 1038 )

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 67 ( 2518 )

Unincorporated – Roosevelt 7 ( 752 )

Unincorporated – Rosewood 16 ( 1244 )

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 14 ( 1174 )

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 72 ( 2142 )

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 540 ( 1058 )

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 588 ( 2908 )

Unincorporated – San Pasqual 9 ( 442 )

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 5 ( 1623 )

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 16 ( 5993 )

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains* 95 ( 510 )

Unincorporated – Saugus 21 ( 13548 )

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 1 ( 281 )

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 1 ( 220 )

Unincorporated – South El Monte 70 ( 3900 )

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 151 ( 1707 )

Unincorporated – South Whittier 1398 ( 2361 )

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 12 ( 1536 )

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 131 ( 625 )

Unincorporated – Sun Village 118 ( 1955 )

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 40 ( 3086 )

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 10 ( 603 )

Unincorporated – Val Verde 51 ( 1541 )

Unincorporated – Valencia 38 ( 1237 )

Unincorporated – Valinda 612 ( 2619 )

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 120 ( 1031 )

Unincorporated – Walnut Park 575 ( 3562 )

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 4 ( 265 )

Unincorporated – West Carson 313 ( 1417 )

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – West LA 39 ( 4097 )

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 303 ( 3081 )

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 19 ( 1398 )

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 784 ( 2912 )

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 4 ( 308 )

Unincorporated – Westhills 9 ( 1073 )

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 36 ( 977 )

Unincorporated – Whittier 52 ( 1374 )

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Willowbrook 1207 ( 3457 )

Unincorporated – Wiseburn 106 ( 1759 )

– Under Investigation 4319

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Thirty-nine cases and six deaths previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction. * Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community. **Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.html Spanish https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

The Department of Public Health is committed to promoting health equity and ensuring optimal health and well-being for all 10 million residents of Los Angeles County. Through a variety of programs, community partnerships and services, Public Health oversees environmental health, disease control, and community and family health. Nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health comprises nearly 4,500 employees and has an annual budget of $1.2 billion. To learn more about Los Angeles County Public Health, please visit www.publichealth .lacounty.gov, and follow LA County Public Health on social media at twitter.com/lacounty.gov, and follow LA County Public Health on social media at twitter.com/lapublichealth, facebook.com/lapublichealth, instagram.com/lapublichealth and youtube.com/lapublichealth.

