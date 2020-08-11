63 New Deaths and 1,440 New Cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has reported more than 5,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Los Angeles County. To date, Public Health has identified 211,808 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 5,057 deaths.

Today, Public Health has confirmed 63 new deaths and 1,440 new cases of COVID-19. The number of new cases reported today is missing lab reports from one of the larger labs which is contributing to the lower number of new cases.

Today’s numbers do not include backlog numbers. The State indicated that a backlog of lab reports for L.A County from the State electronic laboratory system (ELR) should be reconciled this week. Data sources that track other key indicators, including hospitalizations and deaths, are not affected by this reporting issue.

There are 1,524 confirmed cases currently hospitalized and 32% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU. Daily hospitalizations were over 2,000 patients a month ago.

Of the 63 new deaths, 31 people that passed away (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena) were over the age of 80 years old, 16 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, 13 people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 29 years old. Fifty-five people had underlying health conditions including 27 people over the age of 80 years old, 15 people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, 12 people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and one person between the ages of 18 and 29 years old. Two deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach

Ninety-two percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 4,746 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 49% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 24% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 56 cases and two deaths reported earlier were not LA County residents.

Testing results are available for more than 1,965,000 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive.

“L.A. County has hit a tragic milestone today — more than 5,000 of our friends, family, neighbors and co-workers have died because of COVID-19. This is heartbreaking and reminds us of the human toll of this pandemic. Our hearts go out to the many families that have lost a love one to this pandemic,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “One of the deaths we are reporting today is of a young adult under the age of 29. This is a reminder that the risk for all of us is real and that no matter how young you are, this virus can be deadly. We must continue to adopt practices that slow the spread of this virus; this allows us to prevent these untimely deaths. Please practice physical distancing, wear a face covering, wash your hands and avoid gathering with people you don’t live with.”

Face coverings combined with other preventive measures, such as frequent hand-washing and physical distancing, slow the spread of the COVID-19. COVID-19 mainly spreads from person to person through respiratory droplets. When face coverings are worn snugly over the mouth and nose, it keeps respiratory droplets from reaching someone else. These droplets are produced when people cough, sneeze, sing, raises their voice, or even talk. The droplets can land in the eyes, mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs. Please note, masks with exhalation valves or vents should not be worn since the vent permits respiratory droplets to be exhaled. Face coverings should not be worn by children under the age of 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

The State ELR problems have resulted in under counting, affecting the number of COVID-19 cases reported each day and our contact tracing efforts. Given the ELR delays, the department urges any person with a positive lab result to call 1-833-540-0473 to connect with a public health specialist who can provide information about services and support. Residents who do not have COVID-19 should continue to call 211 for resources or more information.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Laboratory Confirmed Cases — 211808 Total Cases*

Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) — 200802

Long Beach — 8879

Pasadena — 2127

Deaths 5057

Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 4763

Long Beach 183

Pasadena 111

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

0 to 4 3070

5 to 11 6791

12 to 17 8580

18 to 29 49623

30 to 49 69471

50 to 64 39029

65 to 79 15520

over 80 7477

Under Investigation 1241

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

Female 100204

Male 97304

Other 81

Under Investigation 3213

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

American Indian/Alaska Native 182

Asian 6352

Black 5701

Hispanic/Latino 71015

Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 636

White 15163

Other 25251

Under Investigation 76502

Hospitalization

Hospitalized (Ever) 14073

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

American Indian/Alaska Native 11

Asian 716

Black 490

Hispanic/Latino 2345

Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 16

White 1138

Other 30

Under Investigation 17

CITY / COMMUNITY (Rate**)

City of Agoura Hills 126 ( 603 )

City of Alhambra 1014 ( 1169 )

City of Arcadia 385 ( 667 )

City of Artesia 254 ( 1512 )

City of Avalon 5 ( 129 )

City of Azusa 1193 ( 2384 )

City of Baldwin Park 2290 ( 2983 )

City of Bell 1289 ( 3548 )

City of Bell Gardens 1553 ( 3606 )

City of Bellflower 1894 ( 2436 )

City of Beverly Hills 568 ( 1645 )

City of Bradbury 13 ( 1216 )

City of Burbank 1114 ( 1039 )

City of Calabasas 213 ( 876 )

City of Carson 1433 ( 1527 )

City of Cerritos 451 ( 901 )

City of Claremont 289 ( 792 )

City of Commerce* 460 ( 3520 )

City of Compton 3213 ( 3216 )

City of Covina 1085 ( 2213 )

City of Cudahy 900 ( 3697 )

City of Culver City 344 ( 863 )

City of Diamond Bar 436 ( 758 )

City of Downey 3280 ( 2871 )

City of Duarte 407 ( 1849 )

City of El Monte 3600 ( 3070 )

City of El Segundo 104 ( 620 )

City of Gardena 965 ( 1574 )

City of Glendale 2659 ( 1288 )

City of Glendora 1045 ( 1981 )

City of Hawaiian Gardens 425 ( 2896 )

City of Hawthorne 1589 ( 1790 )

City of Hermosa Beach 167 ( 849 )

City of Hidden Hills 6 ( 317 )

City of Huntington Park 2317 ( 3895 )

City of Industry 29 ( 6636 )

City of Inglewood 2303 ( 2028 )

City of Irwindale 59 ( 4044 )

City of La Canada Flintridge 136 ( 657 )

City of La Habra Heights 30 ( 550 )

City of La Mirada 688 ( 1387 )

City of La Puente 1181 ( 2902 )

City of La Verne 355 ( 1067 )

City of Lakewood 996 ( 1239 )

City of Lancaster* 2465 ( 1526 )

City of Lawndale 527 ( 1568 )

City of Lomita 194 ( 936 )

City of Lynwood* 2648 ( 3675 )

City of Malibu 86 ( 664 )

City of Manhattan Beach 284 ( 789 )

City of Maywood 1142 ( 4071 )

City of Monrovia 586 ( 1510 )

City of Montebello 1826 ( 2837 )

City of Monterey Park 735 ( 1180 )

City of Norwalk 2652 ( 2464 )

City of Palmdale 3064 ( 1927 )

City of Palos Verdes Estates 76 ( 562 )

City of Paramount 1946 ( 3474 )

City of Pico Rivera 1928 ( 2999 )

City of Pomona 4301 ( 2758 )

City of Rancho Palos Verdes 242 ( 566 )

City of Redondo Beach 470 ( 684 )

City of Rolling Hills 5 ( 258 )

City of Rolling Hills Estates 33 ( 407 )

City of Rosemead 670 ( 1210 )

City of San Dimas* 406 ( 1176 )

City of San Fernando 712 ( 2893 )

City of San Gabriel 460 ( 1123 )

City of San Marino 62 ( 467 )

City of Santa Clarita 2503 ( 1136 )

City of Santa Fe Springs 421 ( 2293 )

City of Santa Monica 689 ( 745 )

City of Sierra Madre 62 ( 564 )

City of Signal Hill 206 ( 1746 )

City of South El Monte 643 ( 3079 )

City of South Gate 3688 ( 3757 )

City of South Pasadena 233 ( 894 )

City of Temple City 431 ( 1182 )

City of Torrance 1155 ( 774 )

City of Vernon 10 ( 4785 )

City of Walnut 222 ( 727 )

City of West Covina 2307 ( 2131 )

City of West Hollywood 452 ( 1223 )

City of Westlake Village 23 ( 275 )

City of Whittier 1768 ( 2022 )

Los Angeles 86333 ( 2135 )

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 203 ( 2475 )

Los Angeles – Alsace 287 ( 2306 )

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 2 ( 5000 )

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 55 ( 2198 )

Los Angeles – Arleta 1133 ( 3296 )

Los Angeles – Atwater Village 184 ( 1255 )

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 512 ( 1645 )

Los Angeles – Bel Air 61 ( 724 )

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 90 ( 719 )

Los Angeles – Beverlywood 126 ( 957 )

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 3593 ( 4135 )

Los Angeles – Brentwood 223 ( 720 )

Los Angeles – Brookside 3 ( 516 )

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 102 ( 1432 )

Los Angeles – Canoga Park 1466 ( 2245 )

Los Angeles – Carthay 184 ( 1281 )

Los Angeles – Central 1760 ( 4514 )

Los Angeles – Century City 99 ( 774 )

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 1256 ( 3720 )

Los Angeles – Chatsworth 546 ( 1473 )

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 57 ( 622 )

Los Angeles – Chinatown 95 ( 1184 )

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 248 ( 1704 )

Los Angeles – Country Club Park 250 ( 1650 )

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 259 ( 1873 )

Los Angeles – Crestview 161 ( 1416 )

Los Angeles – Del Rey 287 ( 959 )

Los Angeles – Downtown* 599 ( 2178 )

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 534 ( 1349 )

Los Angeles – East Hollywood 531 ( 1813 )

Los Angeles – Echo Park 181 ( 1270 )

Los Angeles – El Sereno 974 ( 2330 )

Los Angeles – Elysian Park 82 ( 1436 )

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 216 ( 2124 )

Los Angeles – Encino 429 ( 950 )

Los Angeles – Exposition 67 ( 2014 )

Los Angeles – Exposition Park 1056 ( 2351 )

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 26 ( 722 )

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 264 ( 3027 )

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 1905 ( 4015 )

Los Angeles – Glassell Park 548 ( 1734 )

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 201 ( 1867 )

Los Angeles – Granada Hills 952 ( 1636 )

Los Angeles – Green Meadows 780 ( 3627 )

Los Angeles – Hancock Park 182 ( 1068 )

Los Angeles – Harbor City 394 ( 1355 )

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 764 ( 1752 )

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 16 ( 664 )

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 468 ( 2595 )

Los Angeles – Harvard Park 1322 ( 3485 )

Los Angeles – Highland Park 892 ( 1843 )

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 355 ( 2559 )

Los Angeles – Hollywood 950 ( 1392 )

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 240 ( 815 )

Los Angeles – Hyde Park 655 ( 2295 )

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 218 ( 2700 )

Los Angeles – Koreatown 942 ( 1822 )

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 73 ( 1601 )

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 784 ( 1858 )

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 459 ( 3495 )

Los Angeles – Leimert Park 249 ( 1634 )

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 889 ( 2727 )

Los Angeles – Little Armenia 344 ( 4287 )

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 407 ( 1436 )

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 55 ( 1756 )

Los Angeles – Longwood 102 ( 2370 )

Los Angeles – Los Feliz 156 ( 722 )

Los Angeles – Manchester Square 144 ( 1687 )

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 18 ( 576 )

Los Angeles – Mar Vista 261 ( 615 )

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 28 ( 642 )

Los Angeles – Melrose 1560 ( 2008 )

Los Angeles – Mid-city 257 ( 1710 )

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 135 ( 751 )

Los Angeles – Mission Hills 595 ( 2466 )

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 441 ( 1826 )

Los Angeles – North Hills 1418 ( 2303 )

Los Angeles – North Hollywood 2775 ( 1833 )

Los Angeles – Northridge 1117 ( 1600 )

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 103 ( 484 )

Los Angeles – Pacoima 2676 ( 3476 )

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 20 ( 520 )

Los Angeles – Palms 458 ( 1044 )

Los Angeles – Panorama City 2213 ( 2941 )

Los Angeles – Park La Brea 86 ( 633 )

Los Angeles – Pico-Union 1539 ( 3678 )

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 21 ( 657 )

Los Angeles – Playa Vista 110 ( 1005 )

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 273 ( 767 )

Los Angeles – Rancho Park 61 ( 930 )

Los Angeles – Regent Square 25 ( 899 )

Los Angeles – Reseda 1758 ( 2295 )

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 88 ( 1898 )

Los Angeles – Reynier Village 29 ( 686 )

Los Angeles – San Pedro* 1678 ( 2150 )

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 49 ( 1103 )

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 815 ( 934 )

Los Angeles – Silverlake 527 ( 1195 )

Los Angeles – South Carthay 93 ( 878 )

Los Angeles – South Park 1688 ( 4447 )

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 118 ( 2574 )

Los Angeles – Studio City 202 ( 900 )

Los Angeles – Sun Valley 1186 ( 2260 )

Los Angeles – Sunland 362 ( 1774 )

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 5 ( 773 )

Los Angeles – Sylmar* 2598 ( 3153 )

Los Angeles – Tarzana 516 ( 1671 )

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 1003 ( 2540 )

Los Angeles – Thai Town 128 ( 1305 )

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 85 ( 977 )

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 17 ( 1302 )

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 14 ( 753 )

Los Angeles – Tujunga 322 ( 1158 )

Los Angeles – University Hills 46 ( 1341 )

Los Angeles – University Park 623 ( 2269 )

Los Angeles – Valley Glen 460 ( 1533 )

Los Angeles – Valley Village 423 ( 1711 )

Los Angeles – Van Nuys 2209 ( 2370 )

Los Angeles – Venice 232 ( 685 )

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 609 ( 3541 )

Los Angeles – Vermont Square 278 ( 3631 )

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 1571 ( 3814 )

Los Angeles – Vernon Central 2474 ( 4758 )

Los Angeles – Victoria Park 179 ( 2131 )

Los Angeles – View Heights 36 ( 975 )

Los Angeles – Watts 1515 ( 3550 )

Los Angeles – Wellington Square 99 ( 2014 )

Los Angeles – West Adams 732 ( 2649 )

Los Angeles – West Hills 417 ( 1028 )

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 416 ( 1105 )

Los Angeles – West Vernon 1851 ( 3451 )

Los Angeles – Westchester 321 ( 622 )

Los Angeles – Westlake 2081 ( 3506 )

Los Angeles – Westwood 274 ( 506 )

Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 2024 ( 5602 )

Los Angeles – Wilmington 1377 ( 2438 )

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 921 ( 1836 )

Los Angeles – Winnetka 994 ( 1919 )

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 704 ( 1034 )

Unincorporated – Acton 54 ( 677 )

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 21 ( 505 )

Unincorporated – Altadena 513 ( 1176 )

Unincorporated – Anaverde 9 ( 597 )

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 5 ( 402 )

Unincorporated – Arcadia 75 ( 940 )

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 1239 ( 2919 )

Unincorporated – Athens Village 188 ( 3839 )

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 223 ( 3292 )

Unincorporated – Azusa 401 ( 2518 )

Unincorporated – Bassett 509 ( 3435 )

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 4 ( 373 )

Unincorporated – Bradbury 4 ( 3704 )

Unincorporated – Canyon Country 97 ( 1255 )

Unincorporated – Castaic* 1870 ( 6877 )

Unincorporated – Cerritos 13 ( 2215 )

Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Claremont 4 ( 570 )

Unincorporated – Covina 347 ( 2063 )

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 247 ( 1879 )

Unincorporated – Del Aire 57 ( 1298 )

Unincorporated – Del Rey 3 ( 943 )

Unincorporated – Del Sur 8 ( 331 )

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 35 ( 1404 )

Unincorporated – Duarte 102 ( 2304 )

Unincorporated – East Covina 4 ( 1216 )

Unincorporated – East La Mirada 84 ( 1587 )

Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 5169 ( 4126 )

Unincorporated – East Pasadena 58 ( 906 )

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 526 ( 3436 )

Unincorporated – East Whittier 60 ( 1131 )

Unincorporated – El Camino Village 126 ( 1433 )

Unincorporated – El Monte 6 ( 4138 )

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 6 ( 361 )

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 2824 ( 4364 )

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Glendora 9 ( 1364 )

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 803 ( 1436 )

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Hawthorne 51 ( 2029 )

Unincorporated – Hi Vista 5 ( 455 )

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 27 ( 1912 )

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 127 ( 641 )

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – La Rambla 75 ( 3614 )

Unincorporated – La Verne* 25 ( 1225 )

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 75 ( 1061 )

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 2 ( 299 )

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 158 ( 1216 )

Unincorporated – Lake Manor 17 ( 1035 )

Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Lennox 559 ( 2480 )

Unincorporated – Leona Valley 15 ( 857 )

Unincorporated – Littlerock 59 ( 1467 )

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 7 ( 540 )

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 62 ( 1737 )

Unincorporated – Llano 3 ( 342 )

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 63 ( 669 )

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Monrovia 66 ( 1701 )

Unincorporated – Newhall 6 ( 2727 )

Unincorporated – North Lancaster 18 ( 1503 )

Unincorporated – North Whittier 158 ( 1890 )

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 279 ( 1161 )

Unincorporated – Padua Hills 3 ( 1395 )

Unincorporated – Palmdale 20 ( 2375 )

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 3 ( 483 )

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 19 ( 971 )

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 23 ( 3716 )

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Pomona 9 ( 464 )

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 134 ( 1038 )

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 65 ( 2443 )

Unincorporated – Roosevelt 7 ( 752 )

Unincorporated – Rosewood 16 ( 1244 )

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 14 ( 1174 )

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 72 ( 2142 )

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 535 ( 1049 )

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 576 ( 2849 )

Unincorporated – San Pasqual 9 ( 442 )

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 5 ( 1623 )

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 15 ( 5618 )

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains* 94 ( 505 )

Unincorporated – Saugus 21 ( 13548 )

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 1 ( 281 )

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 1 ( 220 )

Unincorporated – South El Monte 68 ( 3788 )

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 149 ( 1684 )

Unincorporated – South Whittier 1377 ( 2325 )

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 12 ( 1536 )

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 131 ( 625 )

Unincorporated – Sun Village 108 ( 1789 )

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 40 ( 3086 )

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 10 ( 603 )

Unincorporated – Val Verde 50 ( 1511 )

Unincorporated – Valencia 38 ( 1237 )

Unincorporated – Valinda 607 ( 2597 )

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 119 ( 1023 )

Unincorporated – Walnut Park 569 ( 3525 )

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 4 ( 265 )

Unincorporated – West Carson 313 ( 1417 )

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – West LA 39 ( 4097 )

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 300 ( 3050 )

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 19 ( 1398 )

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 770 ( 2860 )

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 4 ( 308 )

Unincorporated – Westhills 9 ( 1073 )

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 36 ( 977 )

Unincorporated – Whittier 52 ( 1374 )

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Willowbrook 1195 ( 3423 )

Unincorporated – Wiseburn 106 ( 1759 )

– Under Investigation 4295

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Fifty-six cases and two deaths previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction. * Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community. **Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.html Spanish https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

The Department of Public Health is committed to promoting health equity and ensuring optimal health and well-being for all 10 million residents of Los Angeles County. Through a variety of programs, community partnerships and services, Public Health oversees environmental health, disease control, and community and family health. Nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health comprises nearly 4,500 employees and has an annual budget of $1.2 billion. To learn more about Los Angeles County Public Health, please visit www.publichealth .lacounty.gov, and follow LA County Public Health on social media at twitter.com/lacounty.gov, and follow LA County Public Health on social media at twitter.com/lapublichealth, facebook.com/lapublichealth, instagram.com/lapublichealth and youtube.com/lapublichealth.

