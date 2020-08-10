L.A. County Rent Relief Programs

LA County COVID-19 Rent Relief

Program Details

The LA County COVID-19 Rent Relief application will open on August 17, 2020, for income-eligible renters in Los Angeles County.

Eligible Renters

This program is open to renters in Los Angeles County, with the exception of residents living in the City of Los Angeles. Please click here to view the list of targeted zip codes.

Eligible renters must qualify based on income and have struggled to pay rent, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their landlord must provide a W-9 and sign a participation agreement in order to have the rent paid on behalf of the tenant.

The City of Los Angeles also received its own allocation of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds and has its own programs for City residents. If you live in the City of Los Angeles, please contact MyLA311 by calling 3-1-1 or (213) 473-3231, or visiting lacity.org/myla311 for available programs.

How to Apply

Applications will open on August 17, 2020, and you can submit your application at 211la.org/lacounty/rentrelief or by dialing 2-1-1.

Frequently Asked Questions

The LACDA has compiled a list of Frequently Asked Questions. If you have any additional questions, please call 2-1-1.

English