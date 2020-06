Floyd Protest Scheduled for Tomorrow in Bellflower

STAFF REPORT

Hews Media Group has received information that a “peaceful” protest will be occurring in Bellflower tomorrow June 3 protesting the homicide of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

The protest will occur at the Bellflower Library at 1 p.m.

Several protests were held yesterday, including two peaceful protest in Cerritos.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments