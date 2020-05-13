Cerritos Crime Summary May 4-10, 2020

Compiled by HMG Staff from Cerritos Sheriff’s Online Report

May 13, 2020

There was 22 part one crimes reported, down from 31 the week before; 2020 running average stands at 27.6 per week, down from the 2019 average of 33.2.

Miscellaneous crimes were 3, down from 7 the week before; 2020 running average is 7.4, down from 8.8 in 2019.

Alarm calls were 33, down from 35 compared to the week before; 2020 running average is 40.1, down from 47.9 in 2019.

Calls for service were 259, down from 269 compared to the week before; 2020 running average is 267.6 calls per week down from 317.2 calls in 2019.

Crimes reported by category:

Location Type Stolen

Residential Burglary

12400 Blk Carnaby Bedroom door Two gold rings

Other Burglary

11500 Blk South St Store Key stolen lockbox

17200 Blk Studebaker Business PO Boxes pried open

12400 Dawn Ln. Business Tools

Grand Theft Auto

13700 Blk Midway N/R Honda fit (rcvrd)

Vehicle Burglary

19200 Blk Teresa Wy N/R Window smshd., speaker

13000 Blk Rocky Rvr. Ln. N/R Window smshd., wallet, bag

17500 Fabrica Wy N/R 3 batteries

The Cerritos Sheriff’s stress this is preliminary data subject to change.

