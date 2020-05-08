Cerritos Crime Summary April 27-May 3, 2020

There was 31 part one crimes reported, same as 31 from the week before; 2020 running average stands at 27.9 per week, down from the 2019 average of 33.2.
Miscellaneous crimes were seven, up from two the week before; 2020 running average is 7.7, down from 8.8 in 2019.
Alarm calls were 35, up from 27 compared to the week before; 2020 running average is 40.5, down from 47.9 in 2019.
Calls for service were 269, up from 219 compared to the week before; 2020 running average is 268.1 calls per week down from 317.2 calls in 2019.
Location Type Stolen
Residential Burglary
18700 Blk Del Rio Pl. Shared Garage Mountain bike
18700 Blk Del Rio Pl. Shared Garage Make-up bags, Meds.
13500 Blk Felson St. Garage open Grass trimmer
Other Burglary
11500 Blk South St Construction site Cement compactor stolen
13100 Blk Alondra Bl Business Laptop
12400 Dawn Ln. Home Blender, drill
Grand Theft
12700 Blk Towne Ctr Dr Store Tailgate from Toyota
13200 Blk Moore St. Business Catalytic converter stolen
16200 Blk Spring Pk. Ln. Business Hyundai, not recovered
Vehicle Burglary
20200 Blk Bloomfield Store Backpack, Ipad
13500 Blk Village Dr N/R Misc papers
18900 San Gabriel Ave. Store Window smshd., backpack
12600 Artesia Bl. Store Backpack, Veh. Reg.
12800 Blk Moore St. Business Window smshd., money
11800 Blk. South St. Bank Window smshd., wallet
12800 Blk Moore St. Business Damaged door locks
16400 Blk. Greelake Ln. N/R Window smshd., keys
18800 Blk. Belshire N/R Window smshd., phone charger, sunglasses
The sheriff department stresses the data is subject to change.
