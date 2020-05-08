________________________________ ________________________________ ________________________________

Cerritos Crime Summary April 27-May 3, 2020

 

There was 31 part one crimes reported, same as 31 from the week before; 2020 running average stands at 27.9 per week, down from the 2019 average of 33.2.

Miscellaneous crimes were seven, up from two the week before; 2020 running average is 7.7, down from 8.8 in 2019.

Alarm calls were 35, up from 27 compared to the week before; 2020 running average is 40.5, down from 47.9 in 2019.

Calls for service were 269, up from 219 compared to the week before; 2020 running average is 268.1 calls per week down from 317.2 calls in 2019.

 

Crimes reported by category:

 

Location                                 Type                           Stolen

Residential Burglary

18700 Blk Del Rio Pl.            Shared Garage             Mountain bike

18700 Blk Del Rio Pl.            Shared Garage             Make-up bags, Meds.

13500 Blk Felson St.             Garage open                Grass trimmer

Other Burglary

11500 Blk South St                 Construction site         Cement compactor stolen

13100 Blk Alondra Bl            Business                     Laptop

12400 Dawn Ln.                     Home                         Blender, drill

Grand Theft

12700 Blk Towne Ctr Dr        Store                           Tailgate from Toyota

13200 Blk Moore St.             Business                      Catalytic converter stolen

16200 Blk Spring Pk. Ln.       Business                      Hyundai, not recovered

Vehicle Burglary

20200 Blk Bloomfield             Store                            Backpack, Ipad

13500 Blk Village Dr            N/R                             Misc papers

18900 San Gabriel Ave.          Store                            Window smshd., backpack

12600 Artesia Bl.                    Store                            Backpack, Veh. Reg.

12800 Blk Moore St.             Business                      Window smshd., money

11800 Blk. South St.              Bank                            Window smshd., wallet

12800 Blk Moore St.             Business                      Damaged door locks

16400 Blk. Greelake Ln.        N/R                            Window smshd., keys

18800 Blk. Belshire                N/R                            Window smshd., phone charger, sunglasses

 

The sheriff department stresses the data is subject to change.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

