Cerritos Councilmember Frank Yokoyama Invites Residents to Mask and Glove Giveaway to Fight COVID-19 Spread

BY BRIAN HEWS

Cerritos Councilmember Frank Aurelio Yokoyama is hosting and inviting residents to a mask and glove giveaway to help stop the spread of COVID-19, this Saturday, May 9 from 10 to 11 AM at the Sprouts Farmers Market, located at 11900 South Street in Cerritos.

Attending the event will be current Cerritos Councilmember Grace Hu and former Cerritos Mayor Mark Pulido.

The masks and gloves are being donated by current Cerritos Planning Commissioner Jennifer Hong and Cerritos resident Dr. Leo Perez, who recently announced his candidacy for the District 4 seat on the ABCUSD School Board.

Councilmember Yokoyama told HMG-LCCCN, “For those in need of disposable masks and gloves, we will be distributing a limited supply this Saturday. This is a walk-up event, for everyone’s safety, do not park curbside, items will not be delivered to vehicles. Please practice social distancing when picking up items and once you have received your masks and gloves, please leave the area to ensure COVID-19 safety protocols are maintained. No identification is necessary and our event is open to all.”

