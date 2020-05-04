SR 60 Swarm Pavement Rehabilitation Project Continues

SAN BERNARDINO – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) continues work on the Pavement Rehabilitation Project on State Route 60 (SR-60), part of the 60 Swarm, to repair deteriorated pavement slabs.

The two right lanes on eastbound SR-60 from Archibald Avenue to Interstate 15 (I-15) will remain closed until the end of June to allow for accelerated pavement work. The closure will be monitored for traffic impacts and based on traffic volumes.

Be advised: Signage is posted instructing motorists that the HOV lane will be available for all traffic, within the construction zone, during the lane closures.

The weekly work schedule below for pavement rehabilitation will continue as follows:

May 4 to May 8: Eastbound SR-60 nighttime lane and on/off ramp closures will take place from Valley Way to the 60/91/215 Junction in Riverside from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. daily. Lanes #2, #3 and various shoulder areas will be closed.

May 4 to May 8: Westbound SR-60 nighttime lane and on/off ramp closures will take place from Country Village Road to Euclid Avenue from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. daily. One lane will remain open for through traffic during construction hours.

A traffic reconfiguration will be in place on SR-60 from Archibald Avenue to Euclid Avenue for approximately six months allowing daytime work to take place behind k-rail. Lanes will be available in each direction on SR-60 during the day. The speed limit will be lowered to 55 miles per hour within the project limits.

Motorists are advised to use State Route 91 (SR-91) and Interstate 10 (I-10) around the 60 Swarm as alternate routes to avoid delays. Local businesses are open during the project. For up to date information call the 60 Swarm hotline at 1-833-607-9276.

Know before you go! To stay on top of roadwork in the Inland Empire go to Caltrans District 8 and sign up for commuter alerts. To assist in planning your commute, view live traffic conditions using QuickMap and planned lane closures.

