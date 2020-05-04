________________________________ ________________________________ ________________________________

Socialize

California’s Great Plates Delivered Program for Older Adults

 

On April 24, 2020, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the launch of a first-in-the-nation “Great Plates Delivered” program, a meal delivery service for California’s older adults.

Great Plates Delivered has two purposes:

  1. Help seniors and other adults at high risk from COVID-19 to stay home and stay healthy by delivering three nutritious meals a day, and
  2. Provide essential economic stimulus to local businesses struggling to stay afloat during the COVID-19 crisis.

Want to get meals?

Learn more about the program by calling the number nearest you:

Want to provide meals?

Submit your interest

Read more details below if you’d like to receive meals, supply meals, or help administer the program.

Here are additional resources that are available now:

Reach out to California’s COVID-19 hotline for questions about coronavirus: 833-422-4255 (833-4CA-4ALL).

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.