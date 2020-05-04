California’s Great Plates Delivered Program for Older Adults

On April 24, 2020, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the launch of a first-in-the-nation “Great Plates Delivered” program, a meal delivery service for California’s older adults.
Great Plates Delivered has two purposes:
Learn more about the program by calling the number nearest you:
Read more details below if you’d like to receive meals, supply meals, or help administer the program.
Here are additional resources that are available now:
Reach out to California’s COVID-19 hotline for questions about coronavirus: 833-422-4255 (833-4CA-4ALL).
