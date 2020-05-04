California’s Great Plates Delivered Program for Older Adults

On April 24, 2020, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the launch of a first-in-the-nation “Great Plates Delivered” program, a meal delivery service for California’s older adults.

Great Plates Delivered has two purposes:

Help seniors and other adults at high risk from COVID-19 to stay home and stay healthy by delivering three nutritious meals a day, and Provide essential economic stimulus to local businesses struggling to stay afloat during the COVID-19 crisis.

Want to get meals?

Learn more about the program by calling the number nearest you:

City of Los Angeles (Dept of Aging Hotline): 213-263-5226 Hours of operation 9AM – 5PM PDT

County of San Mateo (Hotline): 1-800-675-8437

Orange County (Info/Referral Contact Center): 714-480-6450

City of Sacramento (Hotline): 916-330-1444

City of Elk Grove (Housing Dept.): 916-478-2254

San Bernardino County (Hotline): 888-743-1485

City of Moreno Valley (Hotline): 951-413-3280

City of San Jose (Sourcewise): 408-350-3200 – Option 1

Contra Costa County (Helpline): 800-510-2020

City of Seaside (Senior Services Office): 831-899-6809 or 831-899-6821

Want to provide meals?

Submit your interest

Read more details below if you’d like to receive meals, supply meals, or help administer the program.

Here are additional resources that are available now:

Enter your location into 211.org to find local services, such as nutrition, financial, health care, and housing assistance. Every community has an Aging and Adult Info Line to connect to aging and adult services: 1-800-510-2020.

to find local services, such as nutrition, financial, health care, and housing assistance. Every community has an Aging and Adult Info Line to connect to aging and adult services: 1-800-510-2020. Visit the California Department of Aging’s COVID-19 page for a list of resources for older and other at-risk adults.

for a list of resources for older and other at-risk adults. Do you suspect someone is being neglected or abused? Call Adult Protective Services at 833-401-0832.

at 833-401-0832. Suspect fraud? AARP has a Fraud Watch Network Helpline : 877-908-3360.

: 877-908-3360. Concerned about someone with dementia or Alzheimer’s or their caregiver? Call the Alzheimer’s Association: 800-272-3900.

Reach out to California’s COVID-19 hotline for questions about coronavirus: 833-422-4255 (833-4CA-4ALL).

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments