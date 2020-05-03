________________________________ ________________________________ ________________________________

May 3, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 781 (+90 Over 5/2) New Cases , 12 Additional Deaths, 1,229 Total

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 21 new deaths and 781 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Fifteen people who died were over the age of 65 years old and three people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old. Eleven people had underlying health conditions including 10 people over the age of 65 years old and one person between the ages of 41 to 65 years old. Two deaths were reported by the City of Pasadena and one death by the city of Long Beach.

To date, Public Health has identified 25,662 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 1,229 deaths. Ninety-two percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 1,121 people (99 percent of the cases); 38% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 29% among White residents, 19% among Asian residents, 13% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. African Americans, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and people living in communities with high levels of poverty continue to have the highest rate of death per 100,000 people for COVID-19 when compared to other groups. Upon further investigation, 12 cases and one death reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 4,986 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (20% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for nearly 159,000 individuals and 14% of people testing positive.

“The people lost to COVID-19 are mourned by all of us in LA County, and to their loved ones, we wish you peace and healing,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “We have all worked together in ways that have saved lives and slowed the spread of COVID-19. As we continue to plan for and move into recovery, we will need to continue using the best tools at our disposal, which includes isolating at home if sick, quarantining for 14 days if you’re a close contact to a person positive for COVID-19, always physical distancing, wearing cloth face coverings when in contact with others, and washing  hands frequently.”

This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their guidance on how long people who are positive for COVID-19 should self-isolate. New evidence suggests it may take longer for the virus to shed, which means that an infected person may be able to infect other people for a longer period of time than was initially thought. People who are positive or presumed positive for COVID-19 should now self-isolate for 10 days and 72 hours after fever and symptoms subside. This means you must stay home until your fever has resolved without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in your respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath) for at least 3 days (72 hours) after recovery, AND at least 10 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared or you were tested. If you have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to be infected with COVID-19, you must quarantine for 14 days from your last contact with that individual. If you begin experiencing symptoms, you must self-isolate for 10 days and 72 hours after fever and symptoms subside. Individuals who are elderly or who have underlying health conditions may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor as soon as they are sick.

As Public Health plans on relaxing select directives of the Safer at Home Order, businesses and residents will need to continue to observe and practice physical distancing requirements and infection control precautions. Increased interactions between LA County residents and workers can increase the risk and rate of transmission of COVID-19 within the community. Health Officer orders and directives will still continue to ensure it is safe for as many people to be able to work as possible while still slowing the spread of COVID-19 to prevent an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 cases at healthcare facilities.

An interactive dashboard is available that provides an overview on COVID-19 testing, cases and deaths along with maps and graphs showing testing, cases and death data by community poverty level, age, sex and race/ethnicity.  To view Public Health’s COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard, visit: dashboard.publichealth.lacounty.gov/covid19_surveillance_dashboard/

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

 

Total Cases

NEW

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

25662

781

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

24500

739

— Long Beach

745

36

— Pasadena

417

6

Deaths

1229

21

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

1138

18

— Long Beach

37

1

— Pasadena

54

2

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  0 to 17

669

–  18 to 40

8199

–  41 to 65

10306

–  over 65

5254

–  Under Investigation

72

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Female

12112

–  Male

12193

–  Other

6

–  Under Investigation

189

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

13

–  Asian

1573

–  Black

1087

–  Hispanic/Latino

7241

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

192

–  White

3139

–  Other

1092

–  Under Investigation

10163

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

4986

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

1

–  Asian

211

–  Black

141

–  Hispanic/Latino

421

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

13

–  White

322

–  Other

12

–  Under Investigation

17

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Rate

City of Agoura Hills

31

148.45

City of Alhambra

87

100.32

City of Arcadia

43

74.45

City of Artesia

14

83.36

City of Avalon

0

0

City of Azusa

77

153.88

City of Baldwin Park

100

130.26

City of Bell

137

377.08

City of Bell Gardens

109

253.07

City of Bellflower

139

178.81

City of Beverly Hills

112

324.45

City of Bradbury

1

93.55

City of Burbank

256

238.85

City of Calabasas

43

176.79

City of Carson

252

268.53

City of Cerritos

56

111.85

City of Claremont

24

65.78

City of Commerce

13

99.47

City of Compton

218

218.21

City of Covina

101

205.99

City of Cudahy

80

328.58

City of Culver City

67

168.07

City of Diamond Bar

35

60.85

City of Downey

235

205.67

City of Duarte

76

345.2

City of El Monte

175

149.23

City of El Segundo

28

166.81

City of Gardena

165

269.12

City of Glendale

612

296.38

City of Glendora

46

87.18

City of Hawaiian Gardens

10

68.14

City of Hawthorne

204

229.76

City of Hermosa Beach

24

122.01

City of Hidden Hills

0

0

City of Huntington Park

164

275.7

City of Industry

1

228.83

City of Inglewood

348

306.39

City of Irwindale

2

137.08

City of La Canada Flintridge

36

173.97

City of La Habra Heights

3

55

City of La Mirada

66

133.07

City of La Puente

43

105.66

City of La Verne

16

48.07

City of Lakewood

85

105.77

City of Lancaster

338

209.2

City of Lawndale

60

178.5

City of Lomita

35

168.85

City of Lynwood

204

283.15

City of Malibu

31

239.18

City of Manhattan Beach

66

183.34

City of Maywood

70

249.56

City of Monrovia

53

136.6

City of Montebello

149

231.46

City of Monterey Park

80

128.49

City of Norwalk

203

188.62

City of Palmdale

438

275.53

City of Palos Verdes Estates

37

273.63

City of Paramount

148

264.18

City of Pico Rivera

188

292.45

City of Pomona

193

123.77

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

61

142.7

City of Redondo Beach

110

160.12

City of Rolling Hills

2

103.09

City of Rolling Hills Estates

13

160.24

City of Rosemead

40

72.27

City of San Dimas

29

84.02

City of San Fernando

100

406.31

City of San Gabriel

30

73.25

City of San Marino

12

90.38

City of Santa Clarita

402

182.38

City of Santa Fe Springs

27

147.03

City of Santa Monica

171

184.97

City of Sierra Madre

5

45.5

City of Signal Hill

8

67.81

City of South El Monte

29

138.86

City of South Gate

265

269.98

City of South Pasadena

93

356.96

City of Temple City

52

142.64

City of Torrance

279

186.91

City of Vernon

1

478.47

City of Walnut

23

75.33

City of West Covina

141

130.27

City of West Hollywood

139

376.17

City of Westlake Village

6

71.77

City of Whittier

124

141.82

Los Angeles

12300

304.11

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

29

353.57

Los Angeles – Alsace

32

257.13

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

9

359.71

Los Angeles – Arleta

120

349.14

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

34

231.83

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

65

208.84

Los Angeles – Bel Air

29

344.05

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

32

255.49

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

33

250.51

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights

230

264.72

Los Angeles – Brentwood

65

209.98

Los Angeles – Brookside

0

0

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

20

280.86

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

316

484

Los Angeles – Carthay

70

487.36

Los Angeles – Central

142

364.18

Los Angeles – Century City

30

234.52

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

102

302.08

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

104

280.62

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

18

196.27

Los Angeles – Chinatown

9

112.21

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

39

267.99

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

68

448.76

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

49

354.33

Los Angeles – Crestview

65

571.78

Los Angeles – Del Rey

52

173.7

Los Angeles – Downtown

73

265.39

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

95

239.97

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

133

454.13

Los Angeles – Echo Park

20

140.29

Los Angeles – El Sereno

100

239.19

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

9

157.56

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

24

235.96

Los Angeles – Encino

87

192.6

Los Angeles – Exposition

5

150.33

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

140

311.69

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

2

55.56

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

20

229.33

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

145

305.62

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

112

354.39

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

31

288

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

126

216.53

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

70

325.51

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

66

387.35

Los Angeles – Harbor City

50

172

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

73

167.43

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

1

41.51

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

64

354.87

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

136

358.51

Los Angeles – Highland Park

95

196.32

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

66

475.85

Los Angeles – Hollywood

198

290.09

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

64

217.44

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

72

252.27

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

22

272.51

Los Angeles – Koreatown

146

282.44

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

14

307.08

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

105

248.78

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

58

441.64

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

33

216.61

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

111

340.52

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

93

1158.88

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

78

275.2

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

5

159.59

Los Angeles – Longwood

15

348.51

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

35

161.98

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

14

164.01

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

1

32.01

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

57

134.21

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

9

206.42

Los Angeles – Melrose

375

482.65

Los Angeles – Mid-city

39

259.48

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

36

200.17

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

80

331.62

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

48

198.8

Los Angeles – North Hills

182

295.57

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

392

258.88

Los Angeles – Northridge

182

260.76

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

38

178.48

Los Angeles – Pacoima

293

380.62

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

3

78

Los Angeles – Palms

142

323.63

Los Angeles – Panorama City

325

431.89

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

12

88.37

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

255

609.44

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

1

31.29

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

20

182.7

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

60

168.6

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

12

182.93

Los Angeles – Regent Square

3

107.91

Los Angeles – Reseda

233

304.11

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

22

474.55

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

9

212.87

Los Angeles – San Pedro

598

766.29

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

9

202.61

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

133

152.43

Los Angeles – Silverlake

121

274.48

Los Angeles – South Carthay

24

226.52

Los Angeles – South Park

131

345.09

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

18

392.67

Los Angeles – Studio City

46

204.99

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

143

272.47

Los Angeles – Sunland

100

490

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

1

154.56

Los Angeles – Sylmar

365

442.97

Los Angeles – Tarzana

77

249.38

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

166

420.44

Los Angeles – Thai Town

13

132.53

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

10

114.89

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

2

153.14

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

3

161.46

Los Angeles – Tujunga

73

262.5

Los Angeles – University Hills

7

204.14

Los Angeles – University Park

88

320.51

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

91

303.17

Los Angeles – Valley Village

126

509.71

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

332

356.25

Los Angeles – Venice

50

147.56

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

60

348.84

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

51

666.06

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

127

308.36

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

215

413.48

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

38

452.43

Los Angeles – View Heights

7

189.5

Los Angeles – Watts

110

257.77

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

12

244.15

Los Angeles – West Adams

126

456.03

Los Angeles – West Hills

56

138.12

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

61

162.08

Los Angeles – West Vernon

224

417.57

Los Angeles – Westchester

70

135.65

Los Angeles – Westlake

281

473.42

Los Angeles – Westwood

52

96.1

Los Angeles – Wholesale District

131

362.59

Los Angeles – Wilmington

103

182.34

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

123

245.17

Los Angeles – Winnetka

175

337.93

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

118

173.39

Unincorporated – Acton

8

100.36

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

1

24.05

Unincorporated – Altadena

71

162.77

Unincorporated – Anaverde

1

66.31

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

1

80.32

Unincorporated – Arcadia

4

50.12

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

108

254.46

Unincorporated – Athens Village

12

245.05

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

13

191.88

Unincorporated – Azusa

22

138.16

Unincorporated – Bandini Islands

0

NA

Unincorporated – Bassett

30

202.47

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Bradbury

0

0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

26

336.44

Unincorporated – Castaic

21

77.23

Unincorporated – Cerritos

0

0

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

0

0

Unincorporated – Covina

26

154.59

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

15

114.12

Unincorporated – Del Aire

8

182.11

Unincorporated – Del Rey

0

0

Unincorporated – Del Sur

2

82.82

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

3

120.34

Unincorporated – Duarte

9

203.25

Unincorporated – East Covina

0

0

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

8

151.17

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

404

322.51

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

0

0

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

23

150.25

Unincorporated – East Whittier

4

75.39

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

12

136.5

Unincorporated – El Monte

0

0

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

1

60.2

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

226

349.28

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

1

151.52

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

54

96.56

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

4

159.11

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

0

0

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

1

70.82

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

17

85.85

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

6

289.16

Unincorporated – La Verne

2

98.04

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

15

212.13

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

0

0

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

20

153.92

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

3

182.59

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

55

243.99

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

1

57.11

Unincorporated – Littlerock

8

198.96

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

1

77.1

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

6

168.11

Unincorporated – Llano

1

114.03

Unincorporated – Lynwood

0

NA

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

11

116.88

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

9

231.9

Unincorporated – Newhall

0

0

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

3

250.42

Unincorporated – North Whittier

6

71.77

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

16

66.57

Unincorporated – Palmdale

3

356.29

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

0

0

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

2

102.25

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

0

0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

0

0

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

28

216.95

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

10

375.8

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood

4

311.04

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

10

297.53

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

58

113.68

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

23

113.74

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

0

0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

2

749.06

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains

15

80.55

Unincorporated – Saugus

3

1935.48

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

0

0

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – South Edwards

0

NA

Unincorporated – South El Monte

1

55.71

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

11

124.32

Unincorporated – South Whittier

70

118.2

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

18

85.85

Unincorporated – Sun Village

6

99.4

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

1

77.16

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

4

241.25

Unincorporated – Universal City

0

NA

Unincorporated – Val Verde

63

1903.9

Unincorporated – Valencia

5

162.76

Unincorporated – Valinda

30

128.36

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

27

232.06

Unincorporated – Walnut

0

NA

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

48

297.34

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

2

132.36

Unincorporated – West Carson

65

294.3

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

20

2100.84

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

18

183.02

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

2

147.17

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

40

148.56

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Westhills

0

0

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

2

54.3

Unincorporated – Whittier

6

158.56

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

61

174.72

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

8

132.74

–  Under Investigation

1482

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Twelve cases and one death reported earlier were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

                                     **Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the                                                                  proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

