________________________________ ________________________________ ________________________________

Socialize

May 2, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 691 (-374 Over 4/30) New Cases , 38 Additional Deaths, 1,209 Total

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 38 new deaths and 691 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Twenty-eight people who died were over the age of 65 years old, seven people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Twenty-eight people had underlying health conditions including 23 people over the age of 65 years old, four people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old and one person between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Two deaths were reported by the City of Pasadena.

To date, Public Health has identified 24,894 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 1,209 deaths. Ninety-two percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 1,101 people (98 percent of the cases); 38% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 29% among White residents, 19% among Asian residents, 13% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. African Americans, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and people living in communities with high levels of poverty continue to have the highest rate of death per 100,000 people for COVID-19 when compared to other groups. Upon further investigation, 12 cases and one death reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 4,956 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (21% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for over 158,000 individuals and 14% of people testing positive.

“For those of you who are grieving a loved one lost to COVID-19, we are so sorry for your loss,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “As we plan for LA County’s recovery phase, we are mapping a path forward that allows us to appropriately acknowledge the very real risks of COVID-19 and together, do everything possible to continue to slow the spread and save lives.”

As Public Health plans on relaxing some of the previsions of the Safer at Home Order, businesses and residents will need to continue to observe and practice physical distancing requirements and take infection control precautions. Increased interactions between LA County residents and workers can increase the risk and rate of transmission of COVID-19 within the community. Health Officer orders and directives will still continue to ensure it is safe for as many people to be able to work as possible while still slowing the spread of COVID-19 to prevent an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 cases at healthcare facilities.

This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their guidance on how long people who are positive for COVID-19 should self-isolate. New evidence suggests it may take longer for the virus to shed, which means that an infected person may be able to infect other people for a longer period of time than was initially thought. People who are positive or presumed positive for COVID-19 should now self-isolate for 10 days and 72 hours after fever and symptoms subside. This means you must stay home until your fever has resolved without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in your respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath) for at least 3 days (72 hours) after recovery, AND at least 10 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared or you were tested. If you have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to be infected with COVID-19, you must quarantine for 14 days from your last contact with that individual. If you begin experiencing symptoms, you must self-isolate for 10 days and 72 hours after fever and symptoms subside. Individuals who are elderly or who have underlying health conditions may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor as soon as they are sick.

The best protection against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing (especially by staying at home) and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household. 

An interactive dashboard is available that provides an overview on COVID-19 testing, cases and deaths along with maps and graphs showing testing, cases and death data by community poverty level, age, sex and race/ethnicity.  To view Public Health’s COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard, visit: dashboard.publichealth.lacounty.gov/covid19_surveillance_dashboard/

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

 

Total Cases*

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

24894

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

23774

— Long Beach

709

— Pasadena

411

Deaths

1209

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

1121

— Long Beach

36

— Pasadena

52

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

–  0 to 17

634

–  18 to 40

7917

–  41 to 65

10029

–  over 65

5124

–  Under Investigation

70

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

–  Female

11736

–  Male

11851

–  Other

6

–  Under Investigation

181

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

14

–  Asian

1526

–  Black

1066

–  Hispanic/Latino

6922

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

189

–  White

3057

–  Other

1069

–  Under Investigation

9931

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

4956

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

1

–  Asian

205

–  Black

139

–  Hispanic/Latino

413

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

13

–  White

318

–  Other

12

–  Under Investigation

20

CITY / COMMUNITY**

 

Rate**

City of Agoura Hills

31

148.45

City of Alhambra

86

99.17

City of Arcadia

43

74.45

City of Artesia

14

83.36

City of Avalon

0

0

City of Azusa

72

143.88

City of Baldwin Park

94

122.45

City of Bell

135

371.57

City of Bell Gardens

109

253.07

City of Bellflower

139

178.81

City of Beverly Hills

110

318.66

City of Bradbury

1

93.55

City of Burbank

252

235.12

City of Calabasas

38

156.23

City of Carson

245

261.07

City of Cerritos

55

109.85

City of Claremont

24

65.78

City of Commerce

13

99.47

City of Compton

216

216.21

City of Covina

95

193.75

City of Cudahy

78

320.37

City of Culver City

67

168.07

City of Diamond Bar

34

59.12

City of Downey

233

203.92

City of Duarte

72

327.03

City of El Monte

166

141.55

City of El Segundo

27

160.85

City of Gardena

160

260.97

City of Glendale

610

295.41

City of Glendora

46

87.18

City of Hawaiian Gardens

10

68.14

City of Hawthorne

201

226.38

City of Hermosa Beach

23

116.93

City of Hidden Hills

0

0

City of Huntington Park

158

265.62

City of Industry

1

228.83

City of Inglewood

341

300.22

City of Irwindale

2

137.08

City of La Canada Flintridge

36

173.97

City of La Habra Heights

2

36.66

City of La Mirada

64

129.03

City of La Puente

43

105.66

City of La Verne

16

48.07

City of Lakewood

84

104.53

City of Lancaster

326

201.77

City of Lawndale

59

175.52

City of Lomita

34

164.02

City of Lynwood

199

276.21

City of Malibu

30

231.46

City of Manhattan Beach

66

183.34

City of Maywood

70

249.56

City of Monrovia

50

128.87

City of Montebello

144

223.69

City of Monterey Park

78

125.28

City of Norwalk

201

186.76

City of Palmdale

422

265.46

City of Palos Verdes Estates

37

273.63

City of Paramount

143

255.25

City of Pico Rivera

186

289.34

City of Pomona

182

116.72

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

60

140.36

City of Redondo Beach

108

157.21

City of Rolling Hills

2

103.09

City of Rolling Hills Estates

13

160.24

City of Rosemead

38

68.65

City of San Dimas

29

84.02

City of San Fernando

97

394.12

City of San Gabriel

30

73.25

City of San Marino

11

82.85

City of Santa Clarita

387

175.57

City of Santa Fe Springs

27

147.03

City of Santa Monica

168

181.73

City of Sierra Madre

5

45.5

City of Signal Hill

8

67.81

City of South El Monte

29

138.86

City of South Gate

261

265.91

City of South Pasadena

91

349.29

City of Temple City

50

137.16

City of Torrance

277

185.57

City of Vernon

1

478.47

City of Walnut

23

75.33

City of West Covina

139

128.42

City of West Hollywood

139

376.17

City of Westlake Village

6

71.77

City of Whittier

123

140.68

Los Angeles

11908

294.42

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

29

353.57

Los Angeles – Alsace

32

257.13

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

9

359.71

Los Angeles – Arleta

116

337.5

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

34

231.83

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

65

208.84

Los Angeles – Bel Air

29

344.05

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

32

255.49

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

33

250.51

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights

220

253.21

Los Angeles – Brentwood

65

209.98

Los Angeles – Brookside

0

0

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

20

280.86

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

287

439.58

Los Angeles – Carthay

69

480.4

Los Angeles – Central

134

343.66

Los Angeles – Century City

30

234.52

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

97

287.27

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

101

272.52

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

18

196.27

Los Angeles – Chinatown

9

112.21

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

39

267.99

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

66

435.56

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

48

347.1

Los Angeles – Crestview

65

571.78

Los Angeles – Del Rey

51

170.36

Los Angeles – Downtown

71

258.12

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

93

234.91

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

132

450.71

Los Angeles – Echo Park

19

133.28

Los Angeles – El Sereno

98

234.4

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

9

157.56

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

24

235.96

Los Angeles – Encino

85

188.17

Los Angeles – Exposition

5

150.33

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

138

307.23

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

2

55.56

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

20

229.33

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

140

295.08

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

111

351.22

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

31

288

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

123

211.37

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

63

292.96

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

66

387.35

Los Angeles – Harbor City

50

172

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

73

167.43

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

0

0

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

61

338.23

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

133

350.6

Los Angeles – Highland Park

95

196.32

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

65

468.64

Los Angeles – Hollywood

196

287.16

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

63

214.04

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

71

248.76

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

21

260.13

Los Angeles – Koreatown

145

280.5

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

14

307.08

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

96

227.46

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

56

426.41

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

33

216.61

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

78

239.29

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

93

1158.88

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

76

268.14

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

4

127.67

Los Angeles – Longwood

15

348.51

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

33

152.72

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

13

152.3

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

1

32.01

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

56

131.85

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

9

206.42

Los Angeles – Melrose

363

467.21

Los Angeles – Mid-city

39

259.48

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

36

200.17

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

78

323.33

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

52

215.37

Los Angeles – North Hills

172

279.33

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

382

252.28

Los Angeles – Northridge

176

252.16

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

38

178.48

Los Angeles – Pacoima

279

362.44

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

3

78

Los Angeles – Palms

139

316.79

Los Angeles – Panorama City

315

418.6

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

12

88.37

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

250

597.49

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

1

31.29

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

20

182.7

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

56

157.36

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

12

182.93

Los Angeles – Regent Square

3

107.91

Los Angeles – Reseda

225

293.67

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

22

474.55

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

8

189.21

Los Angeles – San Pedro

578

740.66

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

9

202.61

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

131

150.14

Los Angeles – Silverlake

118

267.68

Los Angeles – South Carthay

24

226.52

Los Angeles – South Park

130

342.46

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

17

370.86

Los Angeles – Studio City

46

204.99

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

138

262.94

Los Angeles – Sunland

100

490

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

1

154.56

Los Angeles – Sylmar

347

421.13

Los Angeles – Tarzana

77

249.38

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

166

420.44

Los Angeles – Thai Town

13

132.53

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

10

114.89

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

2

153.14

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

3

161.46

Los Angeles – Tujunga

72

258.9

Los Angeles – University Hills

7

204.14

Los Angeles – University Park

88

320.51

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

91

303.17

Los Angeles – Valley Village

125

505.66

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

320

343.37

Los Angeles – Venice

49

144.61

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

59

343.02

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

50

653

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

122

296.22

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

208

400.02

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

38

452.43

Los Angeles – View Heights

7

189.5

Los Angeles – Watts

105

246.05

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

11

223.8

Los Angeles – West Adams

123

445.17

Los Angeles – West Hills

54

133.19

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

59

156.76

Los Angeles – West Vernon

216

402.65

Los Angeles – Westchester

66

127.9

Los Angeles – Westlake

264

444.78

Los Angeles – Westwood

52

96.1

Los Angeles – Wholesale District

125

345.98

Los Angeles – Wilmington

98

173.49

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

120

239.19

Los Angeles – Winnetka

165

318.62

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

111

163.1

Unincorporated – Acton

8

100.36

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

1

24.05

Unincorporated – Altadena

70

160.48

Unincorporated – Anaverde

1

66.31

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

1

80.32

Unincorporated – Arcadia

4

50.12

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

104

245.04

Unincorporated – Athens Village

12

245.05

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

13

191.88

Unincorporated – Azusa

22

138.16

Unincorporated – Bandini Islands

0

NA

Unincorporated – Bassett

30

202.47

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Bradbury

0

0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

25

323.5

Unincorporated – Castaic

21

77.23

Unincorporated – Cerritos

0

0

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

0

0

Unincorporated – Covina

23

136.75

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

14

106.51

Unincorporated – Del Aire

8

182.11

Unincorporated – Del Rey

0

0

Unincorporated – Del Sur

2

82.82

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

3

120.34

Unincorporated – Duarte

9

203.25

Unincorporated – East Covina

0

0

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

8

151.17

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

398

317.72

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

0

0

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

23

150.25

Unincorporated – East Whittier

4

75.39

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

11

125.13

Unincorporated – El Monte

0

0

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

1

60.2

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

216

333.82

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

1

151.52

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

53

94.77

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

4

159.11

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

0

0

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

1

70.82

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

17

85.85

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

6

289.16

Unincorporated – La Verne

2

98.04

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

15

212.13

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

0

0

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

18

138.53

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

3

182.59

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

48

212.94

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

1

57.11

Unincorporated – Littlerock

6

149.22

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

1

77.1

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

6

168.11

Unincorporated – Llano

1

114.03

Unincorporated – Lynwood

0

NA

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

11

116.88

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

8

206.13

Unincorporated – Newhall

0

0

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

3

250.42

Unincorporated – North Whittier

6

71.77

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

15

62.41

Unincorporated – Palmdale

3

356.29

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

0

0

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

2

102.25

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

0

0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

0

0

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

27

209.21

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

10

375.8

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood

4

311.04

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

10

297.53

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

57

111.72

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

23

113.74

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

0

0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

2

749.06

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains

14

75.18

Unincorporated – Saugus

3

1935.48

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

0

0

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – South Edwards

0

NA

Unincorporated – South El Monte

1

55.71

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

10

113.02

Unincorporated – South Whittier

68

114.82

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

17

81.08

Unincorporated – Sun Village

6

99.4

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

1

77.16

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

4

241.25

Unincorporated – Universal City

0

NA

Unincorporated – Val Verde

40

1208.82

Unincorporated – Valencia

5

162.76

Unincorporated – Valinda

29

124.09

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

27

232.06

Unincorporated – Walnut

0

NA

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

47

291.15

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

2

132.36

Unincorporated – West Carson

65

294.3

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

20

2100.84

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

18

183.02

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

2

147.17

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

38

141.13

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Westhills

0

0

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

2

54.3

Unincorporated – Whittier

6

158.56

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

56

160.4

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

8

132.74

–  Under Investigation

1420

 

 

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Twelve cases and one death reported earlier were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.                                   

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.