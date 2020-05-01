April 13-19 Cerritos Crime Summary

BY BRIAN HEWS

There was 17 part one crimes reported, down from 21 the week before; 2020 running average stands at 27.5 per week, down from the 2019 average of 33.2.

Miscellaneous crimes were two, down from seven the week before; 2020 running average is 8.1, down from 8.6 in 2019.

Alarm calls were 26, up from 23 compared to the week before; 2020 running average is 41.7, down from 47.9 in 2019.

Calls for service were 209, up from 156 compared to the week before; 2020 running average is 271.1 calls per week down from 317.2 calls in 2019.

Crimes reported by category:

Other Burglary

11900 Blk South St; Business; rear metal doors smashed using car; pool cleaner stolen

16000 Blk Piuma Ave; Storage Facility; door cut lock; cauldrons stolen

10800 Blk Alondra Bl; Gym Door; used key from stolen lockbox; snacks from vending machine stolen

Grand Theft

12700 Blk Towne Ctr Dr; Business; wallet stolen

12200 Blk Del Amo Bl Business; Catalytic converter stolen;

7200 Blk Norwalk Bl; Store; necklace stolen;

12200 Blk Artesia Bl; Bank; necklace

Grand Theft Auto

11800 Blk Edwards Rd; 2002 GMC Yukon

10900 Blk Alondra Bl; 1997 Chevy Astro

10900 Blk Alondra Bl; 2000 Ford F250

13700 Blk Anthony Dr; 2002 Toyota 4 Runner

Vehicle Burglary

19700 Blk Miguel Ave; window smashed; wallet stolen

11800 Blk South St; Restaurant; window smashed;

2015 Honda; rear driver window/shattered

13600 Blk Abana Dr; 2009 Honda; front passenger window/shattered

14100 Blk Arbor Pl; Business; 1996 GMC; rear window; tool box stolen

