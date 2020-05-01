April 13-19 Cerritos Crime Summary

BY BRIAN HEWS
There was 17 part one crimes reported, down from 21 the week before; 2020 running average stands at 27.5 per week, down from the 2019 average of 33.2.
Miscellaneous crimes were two, down from seven the week before; 2020 running average is 8.1, down from 8.6 in 2019.
Alarm calls were 26, up from 23 compared to the week before; 2020 running average is 41.7, down from 47.9 in 2019.
Calls for service were 209, up from 156 compared to the week before; 2020 running average is 271.1 calls per week down from 317.2 calls in 2019.
Crimes reported by category:
Other Burglary
11900 Blk South St; Business; rear metal doors smashed using car; pool cleaner stolen
16000 Blk Piuma Ave; Storage Facility; door cut lock; cauldrons stolen
10800 Blk Alondra Bl; Gym Door; used key from stolen lockbox; snacks from vending machine stolen
Grand Theft
12700 Blk Towne Ctr Dr; Business; wallet stolen
12200 Blk Del Amo Bl Business; Catalytic converter stolen;
7200 Blk Norwalk Bl; Store; necklace stolen;
12200 Blk Artesia Bl; Bank; necklace
Grand Theft Auto
11800 Blk Edwards Rd; 2002 GMC Yukon
10900 Blk Alondra Bl; 1997 Chevy Astro
10900 Blk Alondra Bl; 2000 Ford F250
13700 Blk Anthony Dr; 2002 Toyota 4 Runner
Vehicle Burglary
19700 Blk Miguel Ave; window smashed; wallet stolen
11800 Blk South St; Restaurant; window smashed;
2015 Honda; rear driver window/shattered
13600 Blk Abana Dr; 2009 Honda; front passenger window/shattered
14100 Blk Arbor Pl; Business; 1996 GMC; rear window; tool box stolen
