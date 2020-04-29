Worcester MA. Closes Walmart After 23 Employees Get Coronavirus

WORCESTER, MA — Worcester city officials shut down a Walmart Supercenter in the city on Wednesday after almost two dozen people connected to the store were diagnosed with coronavirus.

The first case connected to the store was found on April 8, City Manager Edward Augustus Jr. said, but the bulk of the 23 infections were detected over the last week.

The store will only be allowed to reopen after a deep cleaning, and after all approximately 400 employees at the store have been tested for coronavirus. City officials have been in touch with the Walmart corporate office to get testing in place.