April 14, 2020 COVID-19 REPORT: 670 (+431 compared to 4/13) New Cases in Los Angeles County, 40 Additional Deaths

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 40 new deaths and 670 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). This is the largest increase in new deaths. Over the last 48 hours, there have been 909 new cases. Twenty-five people who died were over the age of 65 and nine people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old. Twenty-two people had underlying health conditions; eight people over the age of 65 and four people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old had no reported underlying health conditions. Four deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach and two deaths by the City of Pasadena.

To date, Public Health has identified 10,047 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 360 deaths. Eighty-five percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 292 people (87 percent of the cases); 34% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 32% among White residents, 17% among Asian residents, 16% among African American residents, and 2% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 11 cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 2,517 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (25% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for over 63,000 individuals and 11% of people testing positive.

Slowing the spread of COVID-19 requires that the public adhere to all the directives that limit interactions with those outside their households. The best community and individual defense against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing (especially by staying at home) and wear a clean face covering when out in the public procuring or providing essential services. N95 and surgical masks should only be used by healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers providing care for people who are ill.

“We send our sincere condolences to every person affected by these losses from COVID-19 and keep you in our thoughts and prayers,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “While we are effectively working together to reduce the spread of COVID-19, we must keep at it to avoid a surge in cases and deaths that could overwhelm our County – we do not want to lose ground. That means we must keep doing what we’re doing for now – staying home, physical distancing and using cloth face coverings – while we implement strategies to support our recovery.”

The current Health Officer Orders extends the previous Health Officer Order through May 15 and requires essential businesses to provide a cloth face covering for all employees to wear while performing duties that involve contact with other employees and or the public and to post physical distancing plans. The public is also required to wear a face covering to enter essential businesses. Beaches, trails and trailheads and non-essential businesses remain closed, and all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit remain prohibited. The new measures for essential businesses go into effect at midnight on April 15.

Public Health reminds everyone that if you are ill, even with mild symptoms, please self- isolate at home for 7 days and until you are fever and symptom free for 72 hours. If you have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to be infected with COVID-19, you must quarantine for 14 days from your last contact with that individual. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or are pregnant may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor as soon as they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see the locations where cases have occurred:

Total Cases* Laboratory Confirmed Cases 10047 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 9533 — Long Beach 350 — Pasadena 164 Deaths 360 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 337 — Long Beach 14 — Pasadena 9 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 17 99 – 18 to 40 2988 – 41 to 65 4211 – over 65 2191 – Under Investigation 44 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Male 4774 – Female 4608 – Other 3 – Under Investigation 148 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Asian 713 – Black 539 – Hispanic/Latino 2416 – White 1610 – Other 747 – Under Investigation 3508 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 2517 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Asian 49 – Black 46 – Hispanic/Latino 98 – White 93 – Other 6 – Under Investigation 45 CITY / COMMUNITY** Rate*** City of Agoura Hills 21 100.56 City of Alhambra 35 40.36 City of Arcadia 23 39.82 City of Artesia 5 29.77 City of Avalon 0 0 City of Azusa 21 41.97 City of Baldwin Park 31 40.38 City of Bell 56 154.13 City of Bell Gardens 35 81.26 City of Bellflower 52 66.89 City of Beverly Hills 76 220.16 City of Bradbury — — City of Burbank 108 100.77 City of Calabasas 26 106.89 City of Carson 129 137.46 City of Cerritos 33 65.91 City of Claremont 13 35.63 City of Commerce — — City of Compton 70 70.07 City of Covina 51 104.01 City of Cudahy 23 94.47 City of Culver City 34 85.29 City of Diamond Bar 22 38.25 City of Downey 106 92.77 City of Duarte 15 68.13 City of El Monte 30 25.58 City of El Segundo 11 65.53 City of Gardena 80 130.48 City of Glendale 269 130.27 City of Glendora 23 43.59 City of Hawaiian Gardens — — City of Hawthorne 79 88.98 City of Hermosa Beach 17 86.43 City of Hidden Hills 0 0 City of Huntington Park 44 73.97 City of Industry — — City of Inglewood 127 111.81 City of Irwindale 0 0 City of La Canada Flintridge 22 106.32 City of La Habra Heights — — City of La Mirada 24 48.39 City of La Puente 20 49.14 City of La Verne 9 27.04 City of Lakewood 42 52.26 City of Lancaster 91 56.32 City of Lawndale 30 89.25 City of Lomita 23 110.96 City of Lynwood 79 109.65 City of Malibu 18 138.88 City of Manhattan Beach 55 152.78 City of Maywood 27 96.26 City of Monrovia 14 36.08 City of Montebello 60 93.2 City of Monterey Park 34 54.61 City of Norwalk 83 77.12 City of Palmdale 109 68.57 City of Palos Verdes Estates 36 266.23 City of Paramount 42 74.97 City of Pico Rivera 64 99.56 City of Pomona 56 35.91 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 44 102.93 City of Redondo Beach 84 122.28 City of Rolling Hills — — City of Rolling Hills Estates 11 135.58 City of Rosemead 16 28.91 City of San Dimas 18 52.15 City of San Fernando 26 105.64 City of San Gabriel 14 34.18 City of San Marino 8 60.25 City of Santa Clarita 157 71.23 City of Santa Fe Springs 8 43.56 City of Santa Monica 96 103.84 City of Sierra Madre — — City of Signal Hill 5 42.38 City of South El Monte — — City of South Gate 104 105.95 City of South Pasadena 17 65.25 City of Temple City 13 35.66 City of Torrance 153 102.5 City of Vernon 0 0 City of Walnut 13 42.58 City of West Covina 46 42.5 City of West Hollywood 102 276.04 City of Westlake Village 6 71.77 City of Whittier 51 58.33 Los Angeles 4462 110.32 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 16 195.07 Los Angeles – Alsace 7 56.25 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights — — Los Angeles – Arleta 29 84.38 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 9 61.37 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 34 109.24 Los Angeles – Bel Air 21 249.14 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 26 207.58 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 21 159.42 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights 64 73.66 Los Angeles – Brentwood 55 177.68 Los Angeles – Brookside 0 0 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 6 84.26 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 85 130.19 Los Angeles – Carthay 30 208.87 Los Angeles – Central 44 112.84 Los Angeles – Century City 27 211.07 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 31 91.81 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 37 99.84 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 12 130.85 Los Angeles – Chinatown — — Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 13 89.33 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 25 164.98 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 20 144.62 Los Angeles – Crestview 43 378.25 Los Angeles – Del Rey 36 120.26 Los Angeles – Downtown 27 98.16 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 44 111.14 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 52 177.55 Los Angeles – Echo Park 9 63.13 Los Angeles – El Sereno 40 95.68 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 5 87.54 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 9 88.49 Los Angeles – Encino 53 117.33 Los Angeles – Exposition 0 0 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 52 115.77 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights — — Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 7 80.27 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 51 107.49 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 63 199.34 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 10 92.9 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 49 84.21 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 16 74.4 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 50 293.44 Los Angeles – Harbor City 24 82.56 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 32 73.39 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 0 0 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 20 110.9 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 28 73.81 Los Angeles – Highland Park 39 80.59 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 23 165.83 Los Angeles – Hollywood 121 177.28 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 46 156.28 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 17 59.56 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park — — Los Angeles – Koreatown 55 106.4 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 7 153.54 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 38 90.03 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 17 129.44 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 25 164.1 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 19 58.29 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 44 548.29 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 36 127.02 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo — — Los Angeles – Longwood — — Los Angeles – Los Feliz 21 97.19 Los Angeles – Manchester Square — — Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon — — Los Angeles – Mar Vista 34 80.05 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 8 183.49 Los Angeles – Melrose 210 270.28 Los Angeles – Mid-city 24 159.68 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 20 111.2 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 24 99.49 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 15 62.12 Los Angeles – North Hills 51 82.83 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 138 91.14 Los Angeles – Northridge 51 73.07 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 32 150.3 Los Angeles – Pacoima 59 76.64 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands — — Los Angeles – Palms 69 157.26 Los Angeles – Panorama City 75 99.67 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 9 66.27 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 58 138.62 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey — — Los Angeles – Playa Vista 10 91.35 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 31 87.11 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 8 121.95 Los Angeles – Regent Square — — Los Angeles – Reseda 82 107.03 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 9 194.13 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 5 118.26 Los Angeles – San Pedro 50 64.07 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 7 157.59 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 81 92.83 Los Angeles – Silverlake 81 183.74 Los Angeles – South Carthay 20 188.77 Los Angeles – South Park 44 115.91 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village — — Los Angeles – Studio City 22 98.04 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 39 74.31 Los Angeles – Sunland 32 156.8 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 0 0 Los Angeles – Sylmar 114 138.35 Los Angeles – Tarzana 45 145.74 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 57 144.37 Los Angeles – Thai Town 9 91.75 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 7 80.42 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 0 0 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods — — Los Angeles – Tujunga 21 75.51 Los Angeles – University Hills 0 0 Los Angeles – University Park 27 98.34 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 34 113.27 Los Angeles – Valley Village 38 153.72 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 92 98.72 Los Angeles – Venice 34 100.34 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 18 104.65 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 17 222.02 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 27 65.56 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 44 84.62 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 18 214.31 Los Angeles – View Heights 5 135.35 Los Angeles – Watts 29 67.96 Los Angeles – Wellington Square — — Los Angeles – West Adams 50 180.96 Los Angeles – West Hills 23 56.73 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 34 90.34 Los Angeles – West Vernon 79 147.27 Los Angeles – Westchester 38 73.64 Los Angeles – Westlake 76 128.04 Los Angeles – Westwood 34 62.84 Los Angeles – Wholesale District 22 60.89 Los Angeles – Wilmington 34 60.19 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 48 95.67 Los Angeles – Winnetka 55 106.21 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 69 101.39 Unincorporated – Acton — — Unincorporated – Agua Dulce — — Unincorporated – Altadena 38 87.12 Unincorporated – Anaverde 0 0 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Unincorporated – Arcadia — — Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 37 87.18 Unincorporated – Athens Village 6 122.52 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights — — Unincorporated – Azusa — — Unincorporated – Bandini Islands 0 0 Unincorporated – Bassett 7 47.24 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon — — Unincorporated – Bradbury 0 0 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 14 181.16 Unincorporated – Castaic 9 33.1 Unincorporated – Cerritos 0 0 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 0 0 Unincorporated – Covina 13 77.29 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 9 68.47 Unincorporated – Del Aire 5 113.82 Unincorporated – Del Rey 0 0 Unincorporated – Del Sur 0 0 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands — — Unincorporated – Duarte 0 0 Unincorporated – East Covina 0 0 Unincorporated – East La Mirada — — Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 102 81.42 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 0 0 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 12 78.39 Unincorporated – East Whittier — — Unincorporated – El Camino Village — — Unincorporated – El Monte 0 0 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 0 0 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 66 102 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 0 0 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 33 59.01 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne — — Unincorporated – Hi Vista 0 0 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons — — Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 10 50.5 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 6 289.16 Unincorporated – La Verne — — Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 14 197.99 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 0 0 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles — — Unincorporated – Lake Manor — — Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 19 84.29 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Littlerock 0 0 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills — — Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom — — Unincorporated – Llano 0 0 Unincorporated – Lynwood 0 0 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 6 63.76 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 5 128.83 Unincorporated – Newhall 0 0 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – North Whittier — — Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 6 24.96 Unincorporated – Palmdale 0 0 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 0 0 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 0 0 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 0 0 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 0 0 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 11 85.23 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 6 225.48 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood — — Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez — — Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 19 37.24 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 5 24.73 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 0 0 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island — — Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains 7 37.59 Unincorporated – Saugus — — Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 0 0 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – South Edwards 0 0 Unincorporated – South El Monte — — Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 7 79.11 Unincorporated – South Whittier 29 48.97 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 11 52.47 Unincorporated – Sun Village — — Unincorporated – Sunrise Village — — Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain — — Unincorporated – Universal City 0 0 Unincorporated – Val Verde 0 0 Unincorporated – Valencia — — Unincorporated – Valinda 10 42.79 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 16 137.52 Unincorporated – Walnut 0 0 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 22 136.28 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley — — Unincorporated – West Carson 30 135.83 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA — — Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 6 61.01 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez — — Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 14 52 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Westhills 0 0 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms — — Unincorporated – Whittier — — Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 23 65.88 Unincorporated – Wiseburn — — – Under Investigation 739

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Eleven previously reported cases were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

**– means that case numbers are suppressed (between 1 and 4 cases in communities <25,000 people).

***Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

