April 13, 2020 COVID-19 REPORT: 239 (-84 compared to 4/12) New Cases in Los Angeles County, 25 (-6) Additional Deaths

Artesia – 5
Bellflower – 50
Cerritos – 33
Commerce – RO
Hawaiian Gardens -RO
Lakewood – 42
La Mirada -22
Norwalk – 79
RO- reported with other cities
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 25 new deaths and 239 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). This is the smallest increase in new cases since March 26th. Over the last 48 hours, there have been 562 new cases. Eleven people who died were over the age of 65 and 12 people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old. Twenty-two people had underlying health conditions; one person between the ages of 41 to 65 had no reported underlying health conditions. Two deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach.
To date, Public Health has identified 9,420 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 320 deaths. Eighty-five percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 262 people (82 percent of the cases); 33% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 33% among White residents, 18% among Asian residents, 14% among African American residents, and 2% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 11 cases and one death reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 2,354 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (25% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for almost 52,000 individuals and 13% of people testing positive.
Healthcare workers risk their lives every day during the COVID-19 pandemic to save others. Public Health has confirmed three people that died from COVID-19 worked in a healthcare setting and 787 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have occurred among healthcare workers. One-third of these cases are among nurses and 9% among physicians. About 60% of these cases do not know or did not report how they were exposed. However, 24% of workers in these categories reported that they were exposed to COVID-19 through contact with a patient or another healthcare worker. Healthcare workers who are positive worked at 22 different settings across the County; 43% worked in hospitals, 19% worked in skilled nursing or assisted living facilities and 12% worked in outpatient settings.
“I offer our sincere condolences to each and every person who has experienced the pain associated with losing someone to COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “I want to thank our frontline workers for their deep commitment to making it possible for all of us to have what we need to get through this pandemic. As we work our way together to recovery, I am mindful of the many sacrifices everyone is making. Please continue to stay safe at home and help do you part so that essential workers are safe at work.”
The current Health Officer Orders extends the previous Health Officer Order through May 15 that closed beaches, trails and trailheads and non-essential businesses, and prohibited all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit. The enhanced Order now requires essential businesses to provide a cloth face covering for all employees to wear while performing duties that involve contact with other employees and or the public and to post physical distancing plans. The public is also required to wear a face covering to enter essential businesses. The new measures for essential businesses go into effect at midnight on April 15.
Efforts to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 require that the public adhere to all the directives that limit interactions with those outside their households. The best community and individual defense against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, avoid being around sick people, practice physical distancing, especially by staying at home, and wear a face covering when out in the public procuring or providing essential services. N95 and surgical masks should only be used by healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers providing care for people who are ill.
Public Health reminds everyone that if you are ill, even with mild symptoms, please self- isolate at home for 7 days and until you are fever and symptom free for 72 hours. If you have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to be infected with COVID-19, you must quarantine for 14 days from your last contact with that individual. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or are pregnant may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor as soon as they are sick.
Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
Please see the locations where cases have occurred:
|
|
Total Cases*
|
|
Laboratory Confirmed Cases
|
9420
|
|
— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)
|
8966
|
|
— Long Beach
|
337
|
|
— Pasadena
|
117
|
|
Deaths
|
320
|
|
— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)
|
303
|
|
— Long Beach
|
10
|
|
— Pasadena
|
7
|
|
Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– 0 to 17
|
97
|
|
– 18 to 40
|
2851
|
|
– 41 to 65
|
3949
|
|
– over 65
|
2032
|
|
– Under Investigation
|
37
|
|
Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– Male
|
4508
|
|
– Female
|
4320
|
|
– Other
|
2
|
|
– Under Investigation
|
136
|
|
Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– Asian
|
673
|
|
– Black
|
504
|
|
– Hispanic/Latino
|
2213
|
|
– White
|
1524
|
|
– Other
|
681
|
|
– Under Investigation
|
3371
|
|
Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– Hospitalized (Ever)
|
2354
|
|
Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– Asian
|
47
|
|
– Black
|
37
|
|
– Hispanic/Latino
|
87
|
|
– White
|
87
|
|
– Other
|
4
|
|
– Under Investigation
|
41
|
|
CITY / COMMUNITY**
|
|
Rate***
|
City of Agoura Hills
|
20
|
95.77
|
City of Alhambra
|
34
|
39.2
|
City of Arcadia
|
22
|
38.09
|
City of Artesia
|
5
|
29.77
|
City of Avalon
|
0
|
0
|
City of Azusa
|
20
|
39.97
|
City of Baldwin Park
|
28
|
36.47
|
City of Bell
|
41
|
112.85
|
City of Bell Gardens
|
33
|
76.62
|
City of Bellflower
|
50
|
64.32
|
City of Beverly Hills
|
74
|
214.37
|
City of Bradbury
|
0
|
0
|
City of Burbank
|
103
|
96.1
|
City of Calabasas
|
25
|
102.78
|
City of Carson
|
121
|
128.93
|
City of Cerritos
|
33
|
65.91
|
City of Claremont
|
12
|
32.89
|
City of Commerce
|
—
|
—
|
City of Compton
|
65
|
65.06
|
City of Covina
|
46
|
93.82
|
City of Cudahy
|
21
|
86.25
|
City of Culver City
|
32
|
80.27
|
City of Diamond Bar
|
20
|
34.77
|
City of Downey
|
102
|
89.27
|
City of Duarte
|
13
|
59.05
|
City of El Monte
|
28
|
23.88
|
City of El Segundo
|
11
|
65.53
|
City of Gardena
|
74
|
120.7
|
City of Glendale
|
255
|
123.49
|
City of Glendora
|
21
|
39.8
|
City of Hawaiian Gardens
|
—
|
—
|
City of Hawthorne
|
74
|
83.35
|
City of Hermosa Beach
|
17
|
86.43
|
City of Hidden Hills
|
0
|
0
|
City of Huntington Park
|
43
|
72.29
|
City of Industry
|
—
|
—
|
City of Inglewood
|
121
|
106.53
|
City of Irwindale
|
0
|
0
|
City of La Canada Flintridge
|
22
|
106.32
|
City of La Habra Heights
|
—
|
—
|
City of La Mirada
|
22
|
44.36
|
City of La Puente
|
19
|
46.69
|
City of La Verne
|
9
|
27.04
|
City of Lakewood
|
42
|
52.26
|
City of Lancaster
|
87
|
53.85
|
City of Lawndale
|
27
|
80.32
|
City of Lomita
|
22
|
106.13
|
City of Lynwood
|
73
|
101.32
|
City of Malibu
|
16
|
123.45
|
City of Manhattan Beach
|
54
|
150
|
City of Maywood
|
26
|
92.69
|
City of Monrovia
|
14
|
36.08
|
City of Montebello
|
53
|
82.33
|
City of Monterey Park
|
33
|
53
|
City of Norwalk
|
79
|
73.41
|
City of Palmdale
|
102
|
64.16
|
City of Palos Verdes Estates
|
36
|
266.23
|
City of Paramount
|
39
|
69.61
|
City of Pico Rivera
|
60
|
93.34
|
City of Pomona
|
49
|
31.42
|
City of Rancho Palos Verdes
|
42
|
98.25
|
City of Redondo Beach
|
85
|
123.73
|
City of Rolling Hills
|
—
|
—
|
City of Rolling Hills Estates
|
11
|
135.58
|
City of Rosemead
|
15
|
27.1
|
City of San Dimas
|
18
|
52.15
|
City of San Fernando
|
22
|
89.39
|
City of San Gabriel
|
14
|
34.18
|
City of San Marino
|
6
|
45.19
|
City of Santa Clarita
|
150
|
68.05
|
City of Santa Fe Springs
|
6
|
32.67
|
City of Santa Monica
|
92
|
99.52
|
City of Sierra Madre
|
—
|
—
|
City of Signal Hill
|
—
|
—
|
City of South El Monte
|
—
|
—
|
City of South Gate
|
98
|
99.84
|
City of South Pasadena
|
17
|
65.25
|
City of Temple City
|
12
|
32.92
|
City of Torrance
|
145
|
97.14
|
City of Vernon
|
0
|
0
|
City of Walnut
|
13
|
42.58
|
City of West Covina
|
40
|
36.96
|
City of West Hollywood
|
102
|
276.04
|
City of Westlake Village
|
6
|
71.77
|
City of Whittier
|
52
|
59.47
|
Los Angeles
|
4205
|
103.97
|
Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie
|
15
|
182.88
|
Los Angeles – Alsace
|
6
|
48.21
|
Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest
|
0
|
0
|
Los Angeles – Angelino Heights
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Arleta
|
26
|
75.65
|
Los Angeles – Atwater Village
|
9
|
61.37
|
Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills
|
33
|
106.02
|
Los Angeles – Bel Air
|
21
|
249.14
|
Los Angeles – Beverly Crest
|
26
|
207.58
|
Los Angeles – Beverlywood
|
20
|
151.83
|
Los Angeles – Boyle Heights
|
58
|
66.76
|
Los Angeles – Brentwood
|
54
|
174.45
|
Los Angeles – Brookside
|
0
|
0
|
Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning
|
6
|
84.26
|
Los Angeles – Canoga Park
|
79
|
121
|
Los Angeles – Carthay
|
30
|
208.87
|
Los Angeles – Central
|
41
|
105.15
|
Los Angeles – Century City
|
27
|
211.07
|
Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove
|
30
|
88.85
|
Los Angeles – Chatsworth
|
37
|
99.84
|
Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills
|
11
|
119.94
|
Los Angeles – Chinatown
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran
|
12
|
82.46
|
Los Angeles – Country Club Park
|
25
|
164.98
|
Los Angeles – Crenshaw District
|
17
|
122.93
|
Los Angeles – Crestview
|
43
|
378.25
|
Los Angeles – Del Rey
|
33
|
110.24
|
Los Angeles – Downtown
|
27
|
98.16
|
Los Angeles – Eagle Rock
|
36
|
90.93
|
Los Angeles – East Hollywood
|
48
|
163.9
|
Los Angeles – Echo Park
|
9
|
63.13
|
Los Angeles – El Sereno
|
37
|
88.5
|
Los Angeles – Elysian Park
|
5
|
87.54
|
Los Angeles – Elysian Valley
|
8
|
78.65
|
Los Angeles – Encino
|
52
|
115.12
|
Los Angeles – Exposition
|
0
|
0
|
Los Angeles – Exposition Park
|
49
|
109.09
|
Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square
|
7
|
80.27
|
Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone
|
47
|
99.06
|
Los Angeles – Glassell Park
|
57
|
180.36
|
Los Angeles – Gramercy Place
|
10
|
92.9
|
Los Angeles – Granada Hills
|
47
|
80.77
|
Los Angeles – Green Meadows
|
14
|
65.1
|
Los Angeles – Hancock Park
|
47
|
275.84
|
Los Angeles – Harbor City
|
24
|
82.56
|
Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway
|
32
|
73.39
|
Los Angeles – Harbor Pines
|
0
|
0
|
Los Angeles – Harvard Heights
|
21
|
116.44
|
Los Angeles – Harvard Park
|
27
|
71.17
|
Los Angeles – Highland Park
|
35
|
72.33
|
Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown
|
19
|
136.99
|
Los Angeles – Hollywood
|
117
|
171.42
|
Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills
|
46
|
156.28
|
Los Angeles – Hyde Park
|
16
|
56.06
|
Los Angeles – Jefferson Park
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Koreatown
|
49
|
94.79
|
Los Angeles – Lafayette Square
|
7
|
153.54
|
Los Angeles – Lake Balboa
|
34
|
80.56
|
Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace
|
16
|
121.83
|
Los Angeles – Leimert Park
|
25
|
164.1
|
Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights
|
18
|
55.22
|
Los Angeles – Little Armenia
|
41
|
510.9
|
Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh
|
32
|
112.9
|
Los Angeles – Little Tokyo
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Longwood
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Los Feliz
|
21
|
97.19
|
Los Angeles – Manchester Square
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Mar Vista
|
34
|
80.05
|
Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula
|
8
|
183.49
|
Los Angeles – Melrose
|
200
|
257.41
|
Los Angeles – Mid-city
|
24
|
159.68
|
Los Angeles – Miracle Mile
|
20
|
111.2
|
Los Angeles – Mission Hills
|
21
|
87.05
|
Los Angeles – Mt. Washington
|
13
|
53.84
|
Los Angeles – North Hills
|
48
|
77.95
|
Los Angeles – North Hollywood
|
127
|
83.87
|
Los Angeles – Northridge
|
48
|
68.77
|
Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades
|
32
|
150.3
|
Los Angeles – Pacoima
|
57
|
74.05
|
Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Palms
|
69
|
157.26
|
Los Angeles – Panorama City
|
69
|
91.69
|
Los Angeles – Park La Brea
|
9
|
66.27
|
Los Angeles – Pico-Union
|
53
|
126.67
|
Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Playa Vista
|
10
|
91.35
|
Los Angeles – Porter Ranch
|
28
|
78.68
|
Los Angeles – Rancho Park
|
8
|
121.95
|
Los Angeles – Regent Square
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Reseda
|
73
|
95.28
|
Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch
|
9
|
194.13
|
Los Angeles – Reynier Village
|
5
|
118.26
|
Los Angeles – San Pedro
|
50
|
64.07
|
Los Angeles – Shadow Hills
|
7
|
157.59
|
Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks
|
80
|
91.69
|
Los Angeles – Silverlake
|
78
|
176.94
|
Los Angeles – South Carthay
|
20
|
188.77
|
Los Angeles – South Park
|
41
|
108.01
|
Los Angeles – St Elmo Village
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Studio City
|
21
|
93.58
|
Los Angeles – Sun Valley
|
34
|
64.78
|
Los Angeles – Sunland
|
32
|
156.8
|
Los Angeles – Sycamore Square
|
0
|
0
|
Los Angeles – Sylmar
|
107
|
129.86
|
Los Angeles – Tarzana
|
44
|
142.51
|
Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry
|
54
|
136.77
|
Los Angeles – Thai Town
|
9
|
91.75
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Lake
|
7
|
80.42
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace
|
0
|
0
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Woods
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Tujunga
|
15
|
53.94
|
Los Angeles – University Hills
|
0
|
0
|
Los Angeles – University Park
|
26
|
94.7
|
Los Angeles – Valley Glen
|
32
|
106.61
|
Los Angeles – Valley Village
|
36
|
145.63
|
Los Angeles – Van Nuys
|
86
|
92.28
|
Los Angeles – Venice
|
35
|
103.29
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls
|
15
|
87.21
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Square
|
16
|
208.96
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Vista
|
27
|
65.56
|
Los Angeles – Vernon Central
|
41
|
78.85
|
Los Angeles – Victoria Park
|
17
|
202.41
|
Los Angeles – View Heights
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – Watts
|
29
|
67.96
|
Los Angeles – Wellington Square
|
—
|
—
|
Los Angeles – West Adams
|
44
|
159.25
|
Los Angeles – West Hills
|
23
|
56.73
|
Los Angeles – West Los Angeles
|
34
|
90.34
|
Los Angeles – West Vernon
|
65
|
121.17
|
Los Angeles – Westchester
|
32
|
62.01
|
Los Angeles – Westlake
|
64
|
107.83
|
Los Angeles – Westwood
|
35
|
64.68
|
Los Angeles – Wholesale District
|
18
|
49.82
|
Los Angeles – Wilmington
|
33
|
58.42
|
Los Angeles – Wilshire Center
|
47
|
93.68
|
Los Angeles – Winnetka
|
49
|
94.62
|
Los Angeles – Woodland Hills
|
69
|
101.39
|
Unincorporated – Acton
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Altadena
|
37
|
84.82
|
Unincorporated – Anaverde
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Arcadia
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont
|
35
|
82.47
|
Unincorporated – Athens Village
|
6
|
122.52
|
Unincorporated – Avocado Heights
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Azusa
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Bandini Islands
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Bassett
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Bradbury
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Canyon Country
|
14
|
181.16
|
Unincorporated – Castaic
|
9
|
33.1
|
Unincorporated – Cerritos
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Charter Oak
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Claremont
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Covina
|
12
|
71.35
|
Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)
|
9
|
68.47
|
Unincorporated – Del Aire
|
5
|
113.82
|
Unincorporated – Del Rey
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Del Sur
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Duarte
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – East Covina
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – East La Mirada
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – East Lancaster
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – East Los Angeles
|
95
|
75.84
|
Unincorporated – East Pasadena
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez
|
10
|
65.33
|
Unincorporated – East Whittier
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – El Camino Village
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – El Monte
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone
|
60
|
92.73
|
Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Glendora
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights
|
30
|
53.64
|
Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Hawthorne
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Hi Vista
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose
|
10
|
50.5
|
Unincorporated – La Habra Heights
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – La Rambla
|
6
|
289.16
|
Unincorporated – La Verne
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Ladera Heights
|
14
|
197.99
|
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Lake Manor
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Lakewood
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Lennox
|
18
|
79.85
|
Unincorporated – Leona Valley
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Llano
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Lynwood
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Marina del Rey
|
6
|
63.76
|
Unincorporated – Miracle Mile
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Monrovia
|
5
|
128.83
|
Unincorporated – Newhall
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – North Lancaster
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – North Whittier
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel
|
6
|
24.96
|
Unincorporated – Palmdale
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Pellissier Village
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Pomona
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Quartz Hill
|
8
|
61.99
|
Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez
|
5
|
187.9
|
Unincorporated – Roosevelt
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Rowland Heights
|
17
|
33.32
|
Unincorporated – San Clemente Island
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – San Jose Hills
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – San Pasqual
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains
|
7
|
37.59
|
Unincorporated – Saugus
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – South Edwards
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – South El Monte
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – South San Gabriel
|
7
|
79.11
|
Unincorporated – South Whittier
|
28
|
47.28
|
Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch
|
11
|
52.47
|
Unincorporated – Sun Village
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Sunrise Village
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Universal City
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Val Verde
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Valencia
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Valinda
|
10
|
42.79
|
Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills
|
16
|
137.52
|
Unincorporated – Walnut
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Walnut Park
|
20
|
123.89
|
Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – West Carson
|
29
|
131.3
|
Unincorporated – West Chatsworth
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – West LA
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – West Puente Valley
|
6
|
61.01
|
Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos
|
11
|
40.85
|
Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Westhills
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – White Fence Farms
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Whittier
|
—
|
—
|
Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Willowbrook
|
21
|
60.15
|
Unincorporated – Wiseburn
|
—
|
—
|
– Under Investigation
|
675
|
*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Eleven previously reported cases and one death were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.
**– means that case numbers are suppressed (between 1 and 4 cases in communities <25,000 people).
***Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.
Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:
www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx
Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
