April 13, 2020 COVID-19 REPORT: 239 (-84 compared to 4/12) New Cases in Los Angeles County, 25 (-6) Additional Deaths

Artesia – 5

Bellflower – 50

Cerritos – 33

Commerce – RO

Hawaiian Gardens -RO

Lakewood – 42

La Mirada -22

Norwalk – 79

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 25 new deaths and 239 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). This is the smallest increase in new cases since March 26th. Over the last 48 hours, there have been 562 new cases. Eleven people who died were over the age of 65 and 12 people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old. Twenty-two people had underlying health conditions; one person between the ages of 41 to 65 had no reported underlying health conditions. Two deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach.

To date, Public Health has identified 9,420 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 320 deaths. Eighty-five percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 262 people (82 percent of the cases); 33% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 33% among White residents, 18% among Asian residents, 14% among African American residents, and 2% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 11 cases and one death reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 2,354 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (25% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for almost 52,000 individuals and 13% of people testing positive.

Healthcare workers risk their lives every day during the COVID-19 pandemic to save others. Public Health has confirmed three people that died from COVID-19 worked in a healthcare setting and 787 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have occurred among healthcare workers. One-third of these cases are among nurses and 9% among physicians. About 60% of these cases do not know or did not report how they were exposed. However, 24% of workers in these categories reported that they were exposed to COVID-19 through contact with a patient or another healthcare worker. Healthcare workers who are positive worked at 22 different settings across the County; 43% worked in hospitals, 19% worked in skilled nursing or assisted living facilities and 12% worked in outpatient settings.

“I offer our sincere condolences to each and every person who has experienced the pain associated with losing someone to COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “I want to thank our frontline workers for their deep commitment to making it possible for all of us to have what we need to get through this pandemic. As we work our way together to recovery, I am mindful of the many sacrifices everyone is making. Please continue to stay safe at home and help do you part so that essential workers are safe at work.”

The current Health Officer Orders extends the previous Health Officer Order through May 15 that closed beaches, trails and trailheads and non-essential businesses, and prohibited all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit. The enhanced Order now requires essential businesses to provide a cloth face covering for all employees to wear while performing duties that involve contact with other employees and or the public and to post physical distancing plans. The public is also required to wear a face covering to enter essential businesses. The new measures for essential businesses go into effect at midnight on April 15.

Efforts to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 require that the public adhere to all the directives that limit interactions with those outside their households. The best community and individual defense against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, avoid being around sick people, practice physical distancing, especially by staying at home, and wear a face covering when out in the public procuring or providing essential services. N95 and surgical masks should only be used by healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers providing care for people who are ill.

Public Health reminds everyone that if you are ill, even with mild symptoms, please self- isolate at home for 7 days and until you are fever and symptom free for 72 hours. If you have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to be infected with COVID-19, you must quarantine for 14 days from your last contact with that individual. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or are pregnant may be at higher risk of serious illness and should contact their doctor as soon as they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see the locations where cases have occurred:

Total Cases* Laboratory Confirmed Cases 9420 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 8966 — Long Beach 337 — Pasadena 117 Deaths 320 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 303 — Long Beach 10 — Pasadena 7 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 17 97 – 18 to 40 2851 – 41 to 65 3949 – over 65 2032 – Under Investigation 37 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Male 4508 – Female 4320 – Other 2 – Under Investigation 136 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Asian 673 – Black 504 – Hispanic/Latino 2213 – White 1524 – Other 681 – Under Investigation 3371 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 2354 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Asian 47 – Black 37 – Hispanic/Latino 87 – White 87 – Other 4 – Under Investigation 41 CITY / COMMUNITY** Rate*** City of Agoura Hills 20 95.77 City of Alhambra 34 39.2 City of Arcadia 22 38.09 City of Artesia 5 29.77 City of Avalon 0 0 City of Azusa 20 39.97 City of Baldwin Park 28 36.47 City of Bell 41 112.85 City of Bell Gardens 33 76.62 City of Bellflower 50 64.32 City of Beverly Hills 74 214.37 City of Bradbury 0 0 City of Burbank 103 96.1 City of Calabasas 25 102.78 City of Carson 121 128.93 City of Cerritos 33 65.91 City of Claremont 12 32.89 City of Commerce — — City of Compton 65 65.06 City of Covina 46 93.82 City of Cudahy 21 86.25 City of Culver City 32 80.27 City of Diamond Bar 20 34.77 City of Downey 102 89.27 City of Duarte 13 59.05 City of El Monte 28 23.88 City of El Segundo 11 65.53 City of Gardena 74 120.7 City of Glendale 255 123.49 City of Glendora 21 39.8 City of Hawaiian Gardens — — City of Hawthorne 74 83.35 City of Hermosa Beach 17 86.43 City of Hidden Hills 0 0 City of Huntington Park 43 72.29 City of Industry — — City of Inglewood 121 106.53 City of Irwindale 0 0 City of La Canada Flintridge 22 106.32 City of La Habra Heights — — City of La Mirada 22 44.36 City of La Puente 19 46.69 City of La Verne 9 27.04 City of Lakewood 42 52.26 City of Lancaster 87 53.85 City of Lawndale 27 80.32 City of Lomita 22 106.13 City of Lynwood 73 101.32 City of Malibu 16 123.45 City of Manhattan Beach 54 150 City of Maywood 26 92.69 City of Monrovia 14 36.08 City of Montebello 53 82.33 City of Monterey Park 33 53 City of Norwalk 79 73.41 City of Palmdale 102 64.16 City of Palos Verdes Estates 36 266.23 City of Paramount 39 69.61 City of Pico Rivera 60 93.34 City of Pomona 49 31.42 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 42 98.25 City of Redondo Beach 85 123.73 City of Rolling Hills — — City of Rolling Hills Estates 11 135.58 City of Rosemead 15 27.1 City of San Dimas 18 52.15 City of San Fernando 22 89.39 City of San Gabriel 14 34.18 City of San Marino 6 45.19 City of Santa Clarita 150 68.05 City of Santa Fe Springs 6 32.67 City of Santa Monica 92 99.52 City of Sierra Madre — — City of Signal Hill — — City of South El Monte — — City of South Gate 98 99.84 City of South Pasadena 17 65.25 City of Temple City 12 32.92 City of Torrance 145 97.14 City of Vernon 0 0 City of Walnut 13 42.58 City of West Covina 40 36.96 City of West Hollywood 102 276.04 City of Westlake Village 6 71.77 City of Whittier 52 59.47 Los Angeles 4205 103.97 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 15 182.88 Los Angeles – Alsace 6 48.21 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights — — Los Angeles – Arleta 26 75.65 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 9 61.37 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 33 106.02 Los Angeles – Bel Air 21 249.14 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 26 207.58 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 20 151.83 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights 58 66.76 Los Angeles – Brentwood 54 174.45 Los Angeles – Brookside 0 0 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 6 84.26 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 79 121 Los Angeles – Carthay 30 208.87 Los Angeles – Central 41 105.15 Los Angeles – Century City 27 211.07 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 30 88.85 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 37 99.84 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 11 119.94 Los Angeles – Chinatown — — Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 12 82.46 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 25 164.98 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 17 122.93 Los Angeles – Crestview 43 378.25 Los Angeles – Del Rey 33 110.24 Los Angeles – Downtown 27 98.16 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 36 90.93 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 48 163.9 Los Angeles – Echo Park 9 63.13 Los Angeles – El Sereno 37 88.5 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 5 87.54 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 8 78.65 Los Angeles – Encino 52 115.12 Los Angeles – Exposition 0 0 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 49 109.09 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights — — Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 7 80.27 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 47 99.06 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 57 180.36 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 10 92.9 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 47 80.77 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 14 65.1 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 47 275.84 Los Angeles – Harbor City 24 82.56 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 32 73.39 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 0 0 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 21 116.44 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 27 71.17 Los Angeles – Highland Park 35 72.33 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 19 136.99 Los Angeles – Hollywood 117 171.42 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 46 156.28 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 16 56.06 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park — — Los Angeles – Koreatown 49 94.79 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 7 153.54 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 34 80.56 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 16 121.83 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 25 164.1 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 18 55.22 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 41 510.9 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 32 112.9 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo — — Los Angeles – Longwood — — Los Angeles – Los Feliz 21 97.19 Los Angeles – Manchester Square — — Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon — — Los Angeles – Mar Vista 34 80.05 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 8 183.49 Los Angeles – Melrose 200 257.41 Los Angeles – Mid-city 24 159.68 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 20 111.2 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 21 87.05 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 13 53.84 Los Angeles – North Hills 48 77.95 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 127 83.87 Los Angeles – Northridge 48 68.77 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 32 150.3 Los Angeles – Pacoima 57 74.05 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands — — Los Angeles – Palms 69 157.26 Los Angeles – Panorama City 69 91.69 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 9 66.27 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 53 126.67 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey — — Los Angeles – Playa Vista 10 91.35 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 28 78.68 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 8 121.95 Los Angeles – Regent Square — — Los Angeles – Reseda 73 95.28 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 9 194.13 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 5 118.26 Los Angeles – San Pedro 50 64.07 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 7 157.59 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 80 91.69 Los Angeles – Silverlake 78 176.94 Los Angeles – South Carthay 20 188.77 Los Angeles – South Park 41 108.01 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village — — Los Angeles – Studio City 21 93.58 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 34 64.78 Los Angeles – Sunland 32 156.8 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 0 0 Los Angeles – Sylmar 107 129.86 Los Angeles – Tarzana 44 142.51 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 54 136.77 Los Angeles – Thai Town 9 91.75 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 7 80.42 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 0 0 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods — — Los Angeles – Tujunga 15 53.94 Los Angeles – University Hills 0 0 Los Angeles – University Park 26 94.7 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 32 106.61 Los Angeles – Valley Village 36 145.63 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 86 92.28 Los Angeles – Venice 35 103.29 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 15 87.21 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 16 208.96 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 27 65.56 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 41 78.85 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 17 202.41 Los Angeles – View Heights — — Los Angeles – Watts 29 67.96 Los Angeles – Wellington Square — — Los Angeles – West Adams 44 159.25 Los Angeles – West Hills 23 56.73 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 34 90.34 Los Angeles – West Vernon 65 121.17 Los Angeles – Westchester 32 62.01 Los Angeles – Westlake 64 107.83 Los Angeles – Westwood 35 64.68 Los Angeles – Wholesale District 18 49.82 Los Angeles – Wilmington 33 58.42 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 47 93.68 Los Angeles – Winnetka 49 94.62 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 69 101.39 Unincorporated – Acton — — Unincorporated – Agua Dulce — — Unincorporated – Altadena 37 84.82 Unincorporated – Anaverde 0 0 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Unincorporated – Arcadia — — Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 35 82.47 Unincorporated – Athens Village 6 122.52 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights — — Unincorporated – Azusa — — Unincorporated – Bandini Islands 0 0 Unincorporated – Bassett — — Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon — — Unincorporated – Bradbury 0 0 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 14 181.16 Unincorporated – Castaic 9 33.1 Unincorporated – Cerritos 0 0 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 0 0 Unincorporated – Covina 12 71.35 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 9 68.47 Unincorporated – Del Aire 5 113.82 Unincorporated – Del Rey 0 0 Unincorporated – Del Sur — — Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands — — Unincorporated – Duarte 0 0 Unincorporated – East Covina 0 0 Unincorporated – East La Mirada — — Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 95 75.84 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 0 0 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 10 65.33 Unincorporated – East Whittier — — Unincorporated – El Camino Village — — Unincorporated – El Monte 0 0 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 0 0 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 60 92.73 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 0 0 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 30 53.64 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne — — Unincorporated – Hi Vista 0 0 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons — — Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 10 50.5 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 6 289.16 Unincorporated – La Verne — — Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 14 197.99 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 0 0 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles — — Unincorporated – Lake Manor — — Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 18 79.85 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Littlerock 0 0 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills — — Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom — — Unincorporated – Llano 0 0 Unincorporated – Lynwood 0 0 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 6 63.76 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 5 128.83 Unincorporated – Newhall 0 0 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – North Whittier — — Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 6 24.96 Unincorporated – Palmdale 0 0 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 0 0 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 0 0 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 0 0 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 0 0 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 8 61.99 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 5 187.9 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood — — Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez — — Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 17 33.32 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills — — Unincorporated – San Pasqual 0 0 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island — — Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains 7 37.59 Unincorporated – Saugus — — Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 0 0 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – South Edwards 0 0 Unincorporated – South El Monte — — Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 7 79.11 Unincorporated – South Whittier 28 47.28 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 11 52.47 Unincorporated – Sun Village — — Unincorporated – Sunrise Village — — Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain — — Unincorporated – Universal City 0 0 Unincorporated – Val Verde 0 0 Unincorporated – Valencia — — Unincorporated – Valinda 10 42.79 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 16 137.52 Unincorporated – Walnut 0 0 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 20 123.89 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley — — Unincorporated – West Carson 29 131.3 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA — — Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 6 61.01 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez — — Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 11 40.85 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Westhills 0 0 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 0 0 Unincorporated – Whittier — — Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 21 60.15 Unincorporated – Wiseburn — — – Under Investigation 675

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Eleven previously reported cases and one death were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

**– means that case numbers are suppressed (between 1 and 4 cases in communities <25,000 people).

***Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

