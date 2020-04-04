Cerritos Councilman Yokoyama Calls on Supervisor Hahn to Help Set Up a COVID-19 Mobile Testing Site in City

Testing site areas (in blue) in LA County (Source LA County Public Health).

Cerritos City Councilman Frank Yokoyama sent a letter to LA County Fourth District Supervisor Janice Hahn yesterday asking that Hahn facilitate the establishment of a COVID-19 mobile testing site at Cerritos Regional Park in Cerritos.

Yokoyama included a map of current testing sites in the area and noted the lack of sites in SE L.A. County.

“I am requesting your help to provide our region of Los Angeles County that includes the City of Cerritos with a COVID-19 Drive-Up Mobile Testing Site,” Yokoyama wrote, “as you can see, our region, including Cerritos, is underserved and under-resourced relative to other regions regarding equal access to testing for the COVID-19 virus.”

“Accordingly, I respectfully request your help to open a COVID-19 Drive-Up Mobile Testing Site at Cerritos Regional Park. Thank you for your leadership and support during this unprecedented pandemic.”

In a text to HMG-LCCN, Supervisor Hahn indicated that they are evaluating where to place new testing sites everyday.