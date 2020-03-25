Cerritos Council Schedules Special Tele-Com Meeting for Thursday, March 26

A meeting that was canceled last week is now back on as the Cerritos City Council will tele-com their meeting tomorrow night at 7 o’clock. Sanzone how to observe the meeting and participate are as follows:

How to observe the meeting:

The public can observe the meeting via livestream on the City’s website at www.cerritos.usand on Cerritos TV3. The public can provide comment through teleconference as described in the public comment instructions listed below.

Public Comments: Public comments are limited to the items listed on this Special Meeting agenda only. Members of the public may provide public comment through the following methods:

Teleconference participation: You may provide verbal public comment by connecting to the teleconference meeting online or by telephone call (Please select only one method). Public speakers will be queued to provide comment at the appropriate time on the agenda. Please observe meeting decorum.

Cerritos Zoom meeting online link: us04web.zoom.us/j/5090037391

Cerritos Zoom Meeting call-in telephone number: 669-900-6833

Cerritos Zoom Meeting ID: 509 003 7391

Email: Members of the public may provide public comment by submitting an email to [email protected] by 5:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Please identify the meeting date and agenda item number for which you would like to provide comment in the subject line of the email. The public comment will be distributed to all members of the City Council and retained with the public record of the meeting.

Review and consideration to waive full reading of and adopt A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CERRITOS CONFIRMING THE CITY MANAGER/DIRECTOR OF EMERGENCY SERVICES PROCLAMATION OF THE EXISTENCE OF A LOCAL EMERGENCY CONCERNING THE COVID-19 VIRUS (COUNCIL).

5B. Review and consideration of an informational update on the City’s response to the COVID-19 local emergency (COUNCIL).

