California Governor Gavin Newsom Issues Statewide Stay-At-Home Order

STAFF REPORT

Governor Gavin Newsom has just issued a state wide stay at home order due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The order comes on the heels of Los Angeles County issuing a very similar order.

There are growing fears that hospitals will not be able to handle the dearth of sick people, this move will hopefully curtail the number of people that will hit the hospitals.

Estimates are that 25.5 million Californians will contract the buyers in the next eight weeks.

Comments

