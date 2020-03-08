LA PALMA CRIME SUMMARY

February 20 – Assault/Battery Report 7821 Walker St. (Central Park) – A subject was reportedly hit on the head and rib cage.

Keep the Peace 5100 block of Dover Dr. – Police were requested to keep the peace while the reporting party retrieved belongings from inside the residence. The RP’s wife had locked him out of the residence. Police made contact and the female half would not let the male half back in the residence.

Traffic Stop – 8:03 p.m. – Orangethorpe/Walker – Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by four people. A 58-year-old La Palma resident was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Medical Aid – 8:13 p.m. – 5000 block of Cadiz Cir. – A female subject reportedly passed out and was laying on the floor. OCFA was en route. The subject was conscious and breathing but had a head injury and was bleeding. The subject was transported to the hospital.

