La Palma-Cerritos AAUW to Host Cerritos Candidates Forum on February 3 Inside Cerritos Council Chambers

By Edna Ethington

The La Palma-Cerritos American Association of University Women (AAUW) will be hosting a Cerritos City Council Candidates Forum on Monday, February 3, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. at the Cerritos City Council Chambers at Cerritos City Hall, 18125 S. Bloomfield Avenue, Cerritos, with AAUW member Dorothy Edwards as moderator. The Candidates Forum is open to the public, and there will be an opportunity for a question and answer period during the evening.

There are nine candidates running for three open seats on the Cerritos City Council. The candidates are: Rusty Liang Chiang, Jennifer Hong, Jim Edwards, Naresh Solanki, Rocky Pavone, Chuong Vo, Chris Im, Sophia Myau Tse, and Anna Titus. Cerritos community members are especially invited to attend the Candidates Forum so that they can learn about each candidate’s qualifications. They can then make an educated choice of the three members they will vote for to serve on the Cerritos City Council in 2020.

According to Harriet Moses, President of the La Palma-Cerritos AAUW, the Candidates Forum will be televised and re-broadcast on Friday, February 7, and Sunday, February 9, at 7:00 p.m.

For more information about the Cerritos City Council Candidates Forum, contact President Harriet Moses at 714-994-1487.

