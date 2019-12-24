Cerritos Mayor Pro Tem Frank Yokoyama Holds Town Hall Meeting

Share this:

Tweet

Email



TOWN HALL: from (l-r) ABCUSD Communications Officer Scott Smith, Lieutenant Joseph Badali , ABCUSD Board President Dr. Olga Rios, Cerritos Mayor pro tem Frank Yokoyama, and resident Brian Ferrer at the Heritage Park walk wand talk meeting.



BY TAMMYE MCDUFF

Mayor pro tem Frank Yokoyama held a special town hall meeting this past Saturday at Heritage Park-Santa’s Holiday Island.

Gonsalves Elementary School band entertained holiday goers with a lively rendition of ‘Up On the Housetop’ and ‘Good King Wenceslas’ with a special performance by Nathan Hahn, Student Body President.

The band was joined by additional band members from Willow Elementary sSchool and Palms Elementary School from Lakewood.

Yokoyama chose to hold a walking and talking type of town hall meeting so that he could interact with residents. “Today, is my first town hall meeting. I want to make myself available to our residents in casual meet and greet settings. I also wanted to be able to address any concerns they may have about the City going into a new decade.”

Yokoyama gave out information about events at the Cerritos Millennium Library, pamphlets about coyote sightings, public safety information, and gave an update on the city of Cerritos.

Yokoyama talked about the proposed .75% sales tax, now called Measure C, which will be on the March 3, 2020 ballot.

The tax would generate an estimated $11.4 million each year, which the city could use for any governmental purpose including sheriffs and community safety services; public works; infrastructure maintenance and repairs; and parks and recreation programming.

Newly elected ABC USD President Dr. Olga Rios was available to discuss the 2019-‘20 school year and Communications Officer Scott Smith gave an update on the many events that the district will be holding. An introduction of Lieutenant Joseph Badali was made, he has been with the LA Sheriff’s Department for a number of years and is new to the city of Cerritos.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments