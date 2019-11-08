Sears to Close 19 Stores in California

Transform Holdco, the company that bought Sears Holdings, disclosed late Thursday a list of the next Sears and Kmart stores to close by the end of February.

Going-out-of-business sales in the 96 stores — 51 Sears and 45 Kmart — slated to close will begin Dec. 2, Transform said in a statement.

After the closures, the company SHLDQ, +8.98% will operate 182 stores and “will continue to evaluate our Sears and Kmart footprint,” it said in a statement.

California

Buena Park, 8150 La Palma Ave.

Chula Vista, 565 Broadway

Fresno, 3636 N Blackstone Ave.

Los Angeles, 3755 Santa Rosalia Dr.

Montclair, 5080 Montclair Plaza Ln.

Moreno Valley, 22550 Town Circle

North Hollywood, 12121 Victory Blvd.

Palm Desert, 72-880 Hwy. 111

Riverside, 5261 Arlington Ave.

San Bernadino, 100 Inland Ctr

San Bruno, 1178 El Camino Real

San Jose, 2180 Tully Rd.

Santa Maria, 200 Town Ctr. E.

Temecula, 40710 Winchester Road

Tracy, 3350 Naglee Rd.

Ventura, 3295 E Main Street

Victorville, 14420 Bear Valley Rd.

Visalia, 3501 S Mooney Blvd.

West Covina, 1209 Plaza Dr.

