Two Story Home Burns in Cerritos

The garage located at 18122 Owen where the fire occurred.

FROM ON SCENE TV • 10.30.2019

A two-story home burned after an oven fire extended within the home, Tuesday night.

Authorities responded to reports of an oven fire inside a home in the 18100 block of Owen Avenue around 9:49 PM.

Units arriving on scene located a two-story residence with heavy smoke and fire showing and began efforts to attack the blaze.

Within 15 minutes crews had extinguished the fire which appeared to have spread from the kitchen to a garage.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

