Two Story Home Burns in Cerritos

The garage located at 18122 Owen where the fire occurred.

FROM ON SCENE TV • 10.30.2019

A two-story home burned after an oven fire extended within the home, Tuesday night.

Authorities responded to reports of an oven fire inside a home in the 18100 block of Owen Avenue around 9:49 PM.

Units arriving on scene located a two-story residence with heavy smoke and fire showing and began efforts to attack the blaze.

Within 15 minutes crews had extinguished the fire which appeared to have spread from the kitchen to a garage.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firestorm
Firestorm

Time to the year Property Owners of homes should inspect following: 1. HVAC systems, replace the filters. 2. Check the clothes dryers vent for nests and lint build-up. 3. Ovens can catch on fire with either grease or baking things too long. Keep cloth away from the stovetop, as they are very combustible. 4. Be careful of portable Room heaters- humidifier machines, keep them on too long they can catch on fire. 5. If you’re using your fireplace for wood burning, make sure that the fireplace chimney is cleaned out by a professional company to make sure that all the… Read more »

