Cerritos City Council Candidate Jennifer Hong Holds Kick Off Campaign

SUPPORTERS of Jennifer Hong gathered at Shadow Park for her campaign kick-off event. In attendance was Council Members Grace Hu, Mark Pulido, Mayor pro tem Frank Yokoyama, former three-term Mayor Diana Needham, Cerritos College Trustee Dr. Shin Liu and over 100 family and friends. Photo by Tammy McDuff.



BY TAMMYE MCDUFF

Cerritos Council candidate Jennifer Hong held her kick off campaign at the Shadow Park Clubhouse this past Saturday October 12th to a standing room only crowd. Not only has Hong gathered support from long time residents, friends, the local and international business communities, but is fully supported by current City Councilmembers, Grace Hu, Mark Pulido, and Mayor pro tem Frank Yokoyama.

For the past 35 years Jennifer Hong has been deeply involved and committed to the Cerritos Community, raising her family as a business woman and serving on numerous Commissions and Committees.

“We welcome you to her official kick-off campaign!” said former three-time Cerritos Mayor Diana Needham, who emceed the event.

Cerritos College Board of Trustee Dr. Shin Liu was in attendance and congratulated Hong on her campaign stating that she was a great supporter of Cerritos College, “Whenever we needed something, regardless of what that ‘something’ was, Jennifer has always gone above and beyond to see that we got it, whether it was funding, supporters, or friendship. She was always there for the college. I know that as a Cerritos Councilmember she will continue to support our efforts.”

Frank Yokoyama, Cerritos Mayor pro tem has known Hong for many years, ”I want to commend Jennifer on the dedication she has given to our city, she genuinely cares about Cerritos, having lived here for the last 38 years. I know her as a successful business woman, a caring mother and loving wife. She will take the same attitude toward our city … and like Diana mentioned she gets things done. This is why I can think of no one better to add to our already dynamic Cerritos City Council.”

Grace Hu, current Councilmember and former Mayor has known Hong for many years and served with her on several city committees. “Jennifer has shown her strength and tenacity to understand zoning and planning, making tough decisions to recommend to our city council. If you want to vote for someone who really knows the city’s general plan, development codes and will keep Cerritos the wonderful city we have become, then you must not only vote for Jennifer, but support her in her campaign and stand with her as she moves on as our future new councilwoman.”

In a touching moment Mark E. Pulido, Councilmember and two term mayor was the last speaker of the afternoon. “I love this city,” he began, “I was elected to the Cerritos Council in March of 2011. I have served as Mayor Pro Tem and as Mayor, and as my term limit approaches, I am proud to support Jennifer Hong. She will serve this city proudly.”

Pulido added, “Jennifer has served on the Cerritos Planning Commission for two years as Vice Chair and as Chairperson taking those responsibilities to heart, establishing policies to help Cerritos become a better city and I have become a better councilman and city advocate because of her dedication. I could think of no one better to take on the duties and incorporate fresh and new ideas to Cerritos.”

