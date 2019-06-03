El Rancho Unified Superintendent Karling Aguilera-Fort Will Resign

Share this:

Tweet



Email



Karling Aguilera-Fort

BY BRIAN HEWS

Hews Media Group-Los Cerritos Community News has learned that ERUSD Superintendent Karling Aguilera-Fort will resign, taking another position with the Oxnard School District.

The statement from ERUSD read, “Mr. Aguilera-Fort was informed of the Oxnard School District’s decision on June 1st, and informed the ERUSD Board of Education on June 2nd and 3rd.”

Aguilera-Fort’s departure comes in the wake of an exclusive exposé by HMG-LCCN that uncovered a wide-ranging scheme involving over $212 million in school bond funds perpetrated by El Rancho Unified School District (ERUSD) Board Members engaging in pay-to-play politics, financial cover-up, blatant conflicts of interests, and willful violations of California’s Education Code.

The long-running plot has involved ERUSD President Jose Lara and Vice-President Gabriel Orosco since 2015, with newly elected Board member Leanne Ibarra joining the two controversial board members immediately after she was elected in November 2018.

The recipient of Lara and Company’s actions was Jaime Ortiz, a good friend of Lara and Orosco’s, and owner of High Performance Learning Environments, Inc., which was incorporated only five years ago as a two-person company.

After the first two parts of the exposé published, the Los Angeles County Office of Education called for a FCMAT audit of the beleaguered district, an audit Aguilera-Fort denied, calling out HMG-LCCN for “mis-information.”

The downfall of Aguilera-Fort might have begun after another part of the exposé caught ERUSD president Jose Lara and Aguilera-Fort accusing the investigators of corruption, while falsely claiming and posting on social media that they were responsible for initiating the FCMAT audit.

Just days after the audit was announced, Jaime Ortiz left his contract with ERUSD, with Aguilera-Fort, amidst all the exposed corruption, praising Ortiz for the work he had done.

Share this:

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments