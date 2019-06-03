REPORTS: Shooting at Del Amo Mall in Torrance

L.A. media outlets are reporting a shooting at Del Amo Mall in Torrance. HMG will update when available.

From NBC

A shooting occurred at a Mall in Torrance Monday and at least one person was injured, police said.

The shooting occurred in the 3500 block of Carson Street at Del Amo Fashion Center just before 3 p.m., Torrance police said.

It was not immediately clear if the shooting occurred inside or outside the mall, but at least one person was struck by the gunfire, Torrance police said.

The Torrance Fire Department confirmed that it was responding to the report of a shooting at the mall and said that one person was taken to an area hospital, but it was not immediately clear if the person was struck by gunfire.

“Multiple shots one person injured there might been two suspects armed east side of the mall people are self evacuated a lot of police present.”

