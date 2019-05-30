Former Cerritos Mayor and Councilmember John F. Crawley passes

From Cerritos City News

Former City of Cerritos Mayor and Councilmember John F. Crawley passed away on Sunday, May 26 at the age of 77.

Crawley was elected to the City Council in 1990. He was re-elected in 1994 and served two terms as mayor, in 1993 and 1999. After leaving the City Council in 1999 due to term limits, Crawley was re-elected in 2001 and served as mayor in 2005.

Crawley served honorably in the Navy during the Vietnam War from June 1964 to July 1966 on two barbel-class submarines – the Barbel and Blueback. A Cerritos resident since 1978, Crawley served as president of the Cerritos Optimist Club and vice chairman of the Cerritos Regional Park Commission. He was a member and first commander of the Cerritos-Artesia Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post #1846.

Crawley was twice elected to the 63rd Assembly District Republican Central Committee, and served as chairman for two terms. In addition, he served as a voting delegate for the California State Republican Party. He also served as president of the California Contract Cities Association. He also coached a variety of youth sports teams in the City’s recreation program.

Crawley was a self-employed financial consultant after retiring from an 18-year career as a senior financial analyst with Atlantic Richfield Company. He held a bachelor of science degree in business administration with a concentration in foreign trade from Woodbury University. He held teaching credentials in mathematics, business education and social science (world history, United States history, geography, economics, government and sociology) and taught full-time at Rivera Middle School in Pico Rivera. He is survived by his wife Pamela, his son Brian and his wife Kristin, and his granddaughters Kaely and Sarah.

