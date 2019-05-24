May 24, 2019 Hews Media Group-Los Cerritos Community Newspaper eNewspaper

Share this:

Tweet



Email



24th May 2019

Greetings! Click on image to view, then click box on lower right to view in full screen.

Thanks for reading

Southern California’s Community Newspaper.™

Share this:

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments