NBC: Driver Dies After Crashing Into Man-Made Pond in Cerritos

A 26-year-old driver was killed when his Chevrolet station wagon overturned into a man-made pond in the middle of a freeway off- ramp in Cerritos, the California Highway Patrol said Sunday.

The crash at the eastbound 91 Freeway to the Shoemaker Avenue off-ramp occurred about 11:35 p.m. Saturday, the CHP reported.

CHP officers dispatched to the scene reported that a 2007 Chevrolet HHR had overturned in a man-made pond in the middle of the Shoemaker Avenue off-ramp and was partially submerged. The officers, with the assistance of paramedics, extracted Ricardo Bibian from the vehicle and paramedics rushed him to UCI Medical Center, where the Long Beach resident died from his injuries.

Another occupant inside the station wagon, a 19-year-old man, was taken to the same hospital, where the Long Beach resident was being treated for moderate injuries.

