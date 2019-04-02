April Hunter Joins Su Casa – Ending Domestic Violence Staff

STAFF REPORT

Su Casa – Ending Domestic Violence has selected April Hunter to join the nonprofit organization to head the Housing First project. “We are very excited to have April join our staff,” stated Anna Conti, executive director. “Ms Hunter will be able to work with both the real estate community and victims of domestic violence to secure permanent housing and then provide Su Casa’s supportive services to the families.”

Hunter, began her career in social services over fifteen years ago as an advocate for a Rape Recovery Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. She answered crisis line calls, provided educational trainings and worked in the hospital as part of a Sexual Assault Response Team. Out of that experience, a passion was ignited and April began developing her career in social service working with non-profit organizations that offered support to those rebuilding their lives after crisis.

Hunter attended Portland State University and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Social Science. She has provided advocacy, coaching and intensive case management to survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, those who have experienced homelessness, incarceration and substance abuse. She has worked for domestic violence shelters, homeless housing programs and employment training programs that served those with barriers to employment. As her career evolved, she moved into program management where she has been able to utilize her experience and knowledge and develop programs that are client centered and empowerment driven.

Hunter is excited to launch Su Casa’s Domestic Violence Housing First Program, which will help survivors secure stable and safe housing and contribute to the overall well-being of survivors and children.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments