CURRENT CERRITOS ANNUAL PARKING PERMITS VALID UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

STAFF REPORT
Cerritos residents are advised that their current annual parking permit(s) will remain valid until further notice. Notices were mailed to affected residents in late March.
The City is in the process of migrating its current parking permit system to an online solution that will be more convenient and efficient. Residents will be notified when the City’s new internet-based parking system is available for renewing their annual parking permit(s).
For more information, contact the Community Safety Division at (562) 916-1266.
For the past 50 here’s, Cerritos has had this burdensome overnight parking permit, all it does is wash away families from the City, so most of the original homeowners have left the city for other cities to live in. Seal Beach used to have this parking ordinance and they vacated it. Most of the RV property owners in the city of Cerritos have left the city, because of parking permits are just too burdensome. City is left with more then 1000 vacant RV pads along SFR. Drive up/ down Cerritos streets, SFR driveways, are over extended in all directions, creating… Read more »