CURRENT CERRITOS ANNUAL PARKING PERMITS VALID UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

28th March 2019

STAFF REPORT

Cerritos residents are advised that their current annual parking permit(s) will remain valid until further notice. Notices were mailed to affected residents in late March.

The City is in the process of migrating its current parking permit system to an online solution that will be more convenient and efficient. Residents will be notified when the City’s new internet-based parking system is available for renewing their annual parking permit(s).

For more information, contact the Community Safety Division at (562) 916-1266.

