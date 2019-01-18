Sources: Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia Exploring Run for 33rd State Senate Seat

Friday January 18, 2019

BY BRIAN HEWS

Hews Media Group-Los Cerritos Community News has learned through sources that embattled 58th District Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia is conducting an “exploratory survey” and could be running for the California 33rd State Senate District left open when Ricardo Lara resigned to become California’s Insurance Commissioner.

The 33rd district includes the communities of Cudahy, Bell, Bell Gardens, Lynwood, Maywood, Signal Hill, Paramount, South Gate, Vernon, Walnut Park, Huntington Park, and parts of Long Beach and Lakewood.

Candidates that have already declared include Southgate Councilwoman Denise Diaz, Central Basin Director Leticia Vasquez, Lynwood Mayor Jose Solache, and Bell Councilman Ali Saleh.

The move comes amid rumors that Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, despite his appointment of Garcia to five committees, would be more than willing to help Garcia move to the Senate and remove the dark shadow Garcia casts over the Assembly.

In Nov 2018 HMG-LCCN exclusively reported that Garcia “purchased” a 3,600 square-foot home in Bell Gardens, California in 2012 for only $170,000, over $453,000 less than the assessed value of the home.

The assessed value of a home is always much less than the actual value.

The transaction was very suspicious to say the least, and included Garcia signing purchase documents using the name Maria Christina Garcia.

Just one day later, a concerned citizen who read the article has filed a complaint with the US Department of Treasury’s Internal Revenue Service asking the tax fraud agency to investigate the 2012 real estate transaction.

The person, who wanted to remain anonymous “given the retaliation Garcia has shown she is capable of,” said they filed and mailed an Informational Referral, also known as a form 3949–A with the IRS, on Saturday November 3.

And then there was the well-chronicled sexual harassment allegations that was investigated, closed, re-opened, and closed again with Rendon finally removing Garcia from all committees.

Rendon said in a written statement, “despite the decision that the most egregious allegations could not be substantiated, it is clear that Assemblymember Garcia has engaged in a pattern of behavior that must be addressed.”

Rendon ordered Garcia to attend sexual harassment and sensitivity training when she returns to work.

One of the sources told HMG-LCCN, “she’s asking that we keep it top-secret, but she doesn’t deserve the seat. I want to take wind out of her sails now, she will be bad for the 33rd.”

Emails into the Garcia’s office and Teala Schaff went unreturned.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments