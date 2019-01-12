Dec. 31 – Jan. 6 Cerritos Sheriff’s Station Crime Report

Robbery

Two suspects entered a clothing store at the Los Cerritos Center Dec. 31 while it was open for business took several items and exited the store without paying for the items. The suspect was stopped outside the mall, a struggle ensued, and the sheriffs were able to detain and arrest the suspects.



Assault

On Jan. 3 at Carmenita and Beach an unknown victim was driving their car when suspect through a metal object at the windshield causing the glass to break and hit the victim with glass. Cerritos Sheriffs located the suspect and arrested him later.

Residential Burglary

Four residential burglaries occurred during the week: Jan. 4, on the 12400 block of Pine Creek Road the rear sliding door was shattered with valuables and electronics taken; Jan. 3, 10700 block Carnaby St. sliding door entered, unknown items taken; 19500 block Sheryl Ave. suspect went through open rear window and took valuables; Jan. 1, 13200 block of Destino Place suspect went through rear sliding door nothing was taken; Jan. 1, 12600 block Misty Pl. suspect went through rear window unknown items taken.

Burglary-Other

On Dec. 31 electronic scooters were taken from a warehouse on the 14100 block of 183rd St., suspect entered a side door; Jan. 5 suspects entered front door, took a safe with currency from a restaurant on the 10700 block of South Street.

Grand Theft

Jan. 3 a purse was taken inside a restaurant on the 11300 block of South Street; on Jan. 4 suspect stole electronic items from an electronics store at Los Cerritos Center and left in a Silver Jeep Cheroke; Jan. 1, clothing was taken from a shoe store inside to Los Cerritos Center.

Grand Theft Auto

Three vehicles were stolen in the area; one from the 18600 block of Gridley Road; another from a residence located on the 12400 block of Rancho Vista Drive; and from a residence on the 11400 block of Stapleton Court.

Vehicle Burglary

Windows were shattered on a Jeep Patriot and a purse was stolen on the 13200 block of 166th street.

Compiled by LCCN, the Cerritos Sheriffs stress that this is preliminary information, the data is not final and subject to change.

