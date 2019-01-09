Thieves Stealing Car Batteries in La Palma

STAFF REPORT

On Tuesday, January 8, the La Palma Police Department received several reports of car batteries stolen from vehicles. These thefts occurred from older model (1990’s and 2000’s) Toyota and Honda vehicles parked in parking lots throughout the community.

It appears that the suspect is forcing their way into the engine compartment and damaging the hood latching mechanism in the process. While there have been at least 10 victims, the La Palma Police Department is investigating these thefts as related. You are encouraged to report anything that you may have seen involving the thefts by calling the Police Department at (714) 690-3370.

As a reminder, if you see something suspicious please say something and call (714) 690-3370 or 911 as appropriate.

