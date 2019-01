3 people dead, 4 injured in shooting at Torrance bowling alley

Police were searching for a gunman early Saturday after three people died in a shooting at a bowling alley near Los Angeles.

The shooting was reported just before midnight local time (3 a.m. ET), Torrance police said in a statement.

Officers and fire officials arrived at Gable House Bowl to find multiple people wounded.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments