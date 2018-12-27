Fire Engulfs Cerritos Home, Emergency Personnel Limit Blaze to Second Story

Thursday Dec. 27, 2018 12:19 pm

BY BRIAN HEWS

A house on the 18000 block of Stephanie Ave. in Cerritos caught fire last night, no one was injured. Emergency personnel from Los Angeles County Fire Department Stations 30 and 115 responded at 7:33 pm and joined in fighting the fire, limiting it to the second floor.

The home is owned by the mother of entertainer singer Ranella Ferrer who’s entire family is very talented.

Ranella’s mother owns a bakery, her younger sister is the first Asian Curve Model for American Eagle, Swimsuits for All and can be seen on Times Square Billboard, her other younger sister is a former Ms. Philippines USA Beauty Pageant Queen and Ranella is a professional singer for the Lakers, Clippers and also appears on Revenge body by Khloe Kardashian on E! Network.

