2018 Election Results: ABC’s BB wins; Archuleta rolls, Hawaiian Gardens has three new candidates; Manalo out in Artesia, Chacon and Apodaca win handily

It was an interesting night for local politics, with 100% of the vote in the ABC Unified School District was finally able to pass a badly needed infrastructure bond,the first since the 1990’s. The bitter battle between mostly Cerritos residents who opposed the measure, and proponents of the bond got very dirty, with opponents once again outright lying on social media and in their campaign materials. One person established three fake facebook pages to battle the bond, and he does not own a house in Cerritos but his name rhymes with Duhsai.

ABC bond election results

11,569 55.85% 9,145 44.15%

In other election results, Hawaiian Gardens gained three new young candidates, and with the vitriolic “Pastor” Barry Bruce gone, the Council meetings should be less of a sexual harassment misogynistic affair.

Gone too is the Bruce crony, incumbent Marianna Rios.

Hawaiian Gardens Results

Votes Percent 916 22.37% 890 21.73% 841 20.54% 650 15.87% 412 10.06% 386 9.43%

Speaking of Hawaiian Gardens, locally born and raised A. Veronica Sauceda won her Judge bench. Sauceda went to elementary and middle schools in HG and graduated from Artesia High.

Judge of the Superior Court Office No. 4

Votes Percent 862,021 57.51% 636,978 42.49%

Long-time Councilman Victor Manalo was ousted in Artesia with newby Rene Trevino taking the second spot.

Can you say 4-1?

Trevino will likely be an outsider, to win his seat, he bashed the City (which has a huge budget surplus) and lied about the Sheriff’s station crime statistics (down 30% this year); and someone might file a complaint with the FPPC for Trevino coordinating with an independent expenditure committee.

Artesia results

1,338 22.23% 1,307 21.72% 1,206 20.04% 1,084 18.01% 1,083 18.00%

State Senate 32

Former Pico Rivera Mayor Bob Archuleta rolled over his opponent Rita Topalian in the heavily Democratic district, he will be taking the seat from former Montebello Mayor Vanessa Delgado.

Delgado spent millions to lose her Montebello seat only to sit in the Senate for three months and not do anything, kind of like Asm. Cristina Garcia, not very good planning on Delgado’s part.

State Senate 32 Results

Votes Percent 109,628 65.36% 58,110 34.64%

Central Basin Division 3

Long time Director/President Art Chacon beat his opponents by a 2-1 margin, overcoming deadbeat Leticia Vasquez’ endorsement of Servando “I did not money launder” Ornelas.

Ornelas raised $50,000, but $41,000 was a “personal loan,” Ornelas makes $85,000 in regular pay as a Probation Officer.

Deadbeat Vasquez has postponed the hearing to grant HMG-LCCN Publisher’s Brian Hews’ attorney’s fees three times since her humiliating loss in court in a frivolous defamation case filed by her and her attorney/husband Ron (one lawyer law firm) Wilson and their Crenshaw Crony Nana Gyamfi, who was suspended twice for two years and “significantly harming a client.”

Deadbeat Vasquez’ endorsement might have been the kiss of death for the young Ornelas, who apparently did not know Vasquez was recalled from Lynwood City Council in 2007 for misusing public funds and (wait for it) raising water rates.

Division 3 results

15,260 49.07% 8,611 27.69% 7,230 23.25%

Central Basin Division 5

Like Chacon, long-time Director/President Bob Apodaca rolled his opponents by a 2-1 margin, once again fighting off deadbeat Vasquez’ attempt to pack the board with young dumb directors.

Like Chacon, Apodaca will be able to vote on the wage garnishment of deadbeat Vasquez once Hews’ January hearing rolls around.

Division 5 results

Votes Percent 22,496 43.33% 15,068 29.03% 7,571 14.58% 6,777 13.05%

Winner of the Central Basin special election to fill Pedro “I am out of here” Acietuno’s seat was Martha E. Camacho-Rodriguez.

Votes Percent 12,754 28.21% 11,881 26.28% 11,838 26.19% 8,732 19.32%

Montebello had three elections: Treasurer, City Council (three seats), and School Board. Rumor is Delgado and Deadbeat Vasquez will try and run a special election next year, and establish their headquarters in the Brad Perrin Hilton and play in Barajas’ band.

City Treasurer

Votes Percent 3,766 41.26% 2,744 30.06% 2,618 28.68%

City Council

Votes Percent 2,800 11.67% 2,736 11.40% 2,709 11.29% 2,683 11.18% 2,583 10.77% 2,411 10.05% 2,210 9.21% 2,078 8.66% 1,944 8.10% 1,838 7.66%

Montebello Unified School District Governing Board Member

Votes Percent 8,213 16.04% 6,842 13.36% 6,566 12.82% 6,051 11.82% 5,106 9.97% 4,461 8.71% 4,039 7.89% 3,974 7.76% 2,384 4.66% 2,187 4.27% 1,390 2.71%

Norwalk-La Mirada had four seats open…

Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District Governing Board Member

Votes Percent 10,194 20.53% 8,831 17.78% 8,628 17.37% 7,916 15.94% 7,592 15.29% 6,504 13.10%

Garcia Wins, 54,000 voters hold their nose

It will be happy times in the halls of the Assembly now that Garcia is back. (Alleged) Harassment, Keg-r-rators, sex in the office, everything is back to normal.

Bell Gardens

Bell Gardens (home of the Cristina Garcia gift of $430,000)…three seats were up.

Bell Gardens City Council

Votes Percent 2,078 19.82% 1,924 18.35% 1,750 16.69% 1,683 16.05% 1,658 15.82% 1,390 13.26%

In Cudahy, two seats were up.

Cudahy City Council

Votes Percent 735 14.32% 730 14.22% 696 13.56% 677 13.19% 585 11.40% 557 10.85% 481 9.37% 387 7.54% 285 5.55%

In Downey one seat

Downey City Council, 4th District

Votes Percent 2,715 47.96% 2,346 41.44% 600 10.60%

In Maywood three seats…

Maywood City Council

Votes Percent 1,859 24.75% 1,756 23.38% 1,610 21.44% 920 12.25% 687 9.15% 679 9.04%

Pico Rivera upset, Armenta out, good riddance to corruption….

Pico Rivera City Council

Votes Percent 4,757 25.78% 3,321 18.00% 2,763 14.97% 2,711 14.69% 1,941 10.52% 1,519 8.23% 1,441 7.81%

El Rancho Unified had three seats up…

El Rancho Unified School District Governing Board Member

Votes Percent 6,343 27.59% 4,699 20.44% 4,158 18.09% 2,939 12.78% 2,551 11.10% 2,299 10.00%

Both incumbent won their respective seats at WRD.

Water Replenishment District of Southern California Member, Board of Directors, Division 1

Votes Percent 46,858 50.72% 19,906 21.54% 18,786 20.33% 6,843 7.41%

Water Replenishment District of Southern California Member, Board of Directors, Division 4

Votes Percent 44,660 55.56% 15,799 19.65% 13,356 16.62% 6,569 8.17%

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments